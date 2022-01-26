Saga of Tanya the Evil's Carlo Zen Launches New Manga With Artist Ikumi Fukuda

Hachigatsu no Sora Hōsei no Kodama "steampunk war chronicle" manga launches February 22

The February issue of Akita Shoten 's Dokodemo Young Champion magazine revealed on Tuesday that writer Carlo Zen and artist Ikumi Fukuda are launching a new manga tentatively titled Hachigatsu no Sora Hōsei no Kodama (The Guns Echo Across an August Sky) in the magazine's next issue on February 22. The magazine describes the manga as a "steampunk war chronicle" that centers on airships whose guns will "change the world."

Zen also unveiled a promotional video for the manga on his Twitter account.

Takaaki Suzuki is credited for the manga's setting supervision. Suzuki was the setting adviser for Last Exile , a similar steampunk anime centered on fighting airships, and has served as a military setting adviser for various militaria anime, including Girls und Panzer . Militaria scholar Kazunori Yoshikawa , who has penned many military history books primarily centered on the Royal Italian Army during the World Wars, is credited for supervising the manga's military uniforms.

Zen launched the The Saga of Tanya the Evil military drama light novel series with illustrations by Shinobu Shinotsuki in 2013, and Kadokawa published the 12th novel volume in February 2020. Chika Tōjō 's manga adaptation is serializing in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comp Ace magazine, and the 26th volume shipped in October 2021. Yen Press is releasing both for North America.

The novels inspired an anime adaptation that premiered in January 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and Funimation streamed an English dub . The anime also had a film that opened in Japan in February 2019, with a returning staff and cast. Crunchyroll screened the film in the United States in May 2019, and began streaming it in September 2019.

Zen and artist Yoshinao Shina launched a new manga titled Baikoku Kikan (Treason Agency) on Shinchosha 's Kurage Bunch manga website in June 2018.