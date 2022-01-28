Funimation Streams Extreme Baseball Anime Tribe Nine's English Dub

Funimation announced on Friday that it will stream an English dub for the anime of Akatsuki and Too Kyo Games ' new Tribe Nine project, beginning on January 31.

The English dub cast includes:

Marissa Lenti is directing the English dub at Sound Cadence Studios . Mike Haimoto is the assistant director and production coordinator. Lindsay Roberts is the lead ADR engineer. Natalie Van Sistine , Patrick Morphy , Sawyer Pfledderer , and Wyatt Baker are the engineers. J. Michael Tatum is writing the English script. Caitlyn Elizabeth , Marissa Lenti , and Mike Haimoto are supervising the script. Beth Featherstone is in charge of ADR prep. Gregory Mahan is the mixing and mastering engineer. Sarah Poulsen is the talent coordinator. Amber Lee Connors is the line producer.

The anime premiered on January 10 on Tokyo MX .

Funimation is co-producing the anime. Yū Aoki is directing the anime at LIDEN FILMS . Michiko Yokote is supervising the series scripts, and Yosuke Yabumoto is adapting Rui Komatsuzaki ( Danganronpa franchise ) and Simadoriru 's original character designs for animation. Masafumi Takada ( Danganronpa franchise ) is composing the music, and Lantis is producing the music. Kazutaka Kodaka ( Danganronpa franchise ) is credited with the original story concept, and Akatsuki's Shūhei Yamaguchi is serving as chief producer.

Akatsuki and Too Kyo Games describe the project set in "20XX in the country of Neo Too Kyo," where young people form tribes after the collapse of society:

This title is set in a fictional location that is similar to the 23 Wards of Tokyo, with outlaw gangs of each ward battling for prestige via extreme baseball.

The project also features a Webtoon and a smartphone 3D action role-playing game.

Akatsuki and Too Kyo Games announced the project in February 2020 with several project team members from the Danganronpa franchise .

Source: Funimation (Liam Dempsey)