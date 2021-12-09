Extreme Baseball Anime Tribe Nine Premieres on January 10

The official website for Akatsuki and Too Kyo Games ' new Tribe Nine project announced on Thursday that the anime will premiere on January 10 on Tokyo MX at 10:30 p.m. JST. The series will also air on BS11 , TV Aichi , and Sun TV . The anime will stream on d Anime Store and other services.

Funimation is co-producing the anime. Yū Aoki is directing the anime at LIDEN FILMS . Michiko Yokote is supervising the series scripts, and Yosuke Yabumoto is adapting Rui Komatsuzaki ( Danganronpa franchise ) and Simadoriru 's original character designs for animation. Masafumi Takada ( Danganronpa franchise ) is composing the music, and Lantis is producing the music. Kazutaka Kodaka ( Danganronpa franchise ) is credited with the original story concept, and Akatsuki's Shūhei Yamaguchi is serving as chief producer.

MIYAVI will perform the opening theme song "Strike it Out," and Void_Chords feat. LIO will perform the ending theme "Infocus."

Akatsuki and Too Kyo Games describe the project set in "20XX in the country of Neo Too Kyo," where young people form tribes after the collapse of society:

This title is set in a fictional location that is similar to the 23 Wards of Tokyo, with outlaw gangs of each ward battling for prestige via extreme baseball.

The project also features a Webtoon and a smartphone 3D action role-playing game.