Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest Light Novels End in Next Volume

Novels launched in 2015, inspired 2 TV anime series

Author Ryo Shirakome stated in the author comments in the 12th volume of their Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest ( Arifureta Shokugyō de Sekai Saikyō ) light novel series on Tuesday that the novel series will end in the next volume.

Shirakome's Arifureta Zero novel prequel series ended in its sixth volume, which shipped on December 25. The volume had also teased that the main light novel series was reaching its climax.

Shirakome launched the original novel series in Japan in June 2015 under the OVERLAP Bunko label, with illustrations by Takayaki , after initially presenting it on the user-submission site Shōsetsu ni Narō. J-Novel Club releases the light novel series in English digitally, and Seven Seas has been publishing the volumes in print. Artist RoGa launched an ongoing manga adaptation in 2016 on Comic Gardo .

J-Novel Club describes the light novels:

Seventeen-year-old Hajime Nagumo is your average, everyday otaku. However, his simple life of pulling all-nighters and sleeping in school is suddenly turned upside down when he, along with the rest of his class, is summoned to a fantasy world! They're treated like heroes and tasked with the duty of saving the human race from utter extinction. But what should have been any otaku's wet dream quickly turns into Hajime's nightmare. While the rest of his class are blessed with godlike powers, Hajime's job, Synergist, only has a single transmutation skill. Ridiculed and bullied by his classmates for being weak, he soon finds himself in despair. Will he be able to survive in this dangerous world of monsters and demons with only a glorified blacksmith's level of strength?

The series inspired an anime that premiered in July 2019 and aired for 13 episodes. Funimation streamed the series with subtitles and an English dub. The second television anime season premiered on January 13.

Shirakome published the first volume of the Arifureta Zero novel prequel series in December 2017. J-Novel Club has licensed the novel version. Ataru Kamichi launched a manga adaptation on Overlap 's Comic Gardo website in February 2018. Overlap published the manga's seventh compiled book volume on December 25. Seven Seas licensed the manga.