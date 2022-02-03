3 oni girls aim to improve demons' image in 'story of love, friendship, underpants'

Masahiko Ohta ( Yuruyuri ) is directing the original television anime Onipan! for broadcast this April. Set in a world where Japanese oni demons and humans coexist, "the story of love, friendship, and underpants" follows three oni girls who transfer to a Tokyo middle school. They strive to improve the misconstrued image of oni with the help of a key item with hidden powers — oni underpants, or Onipan! .





The anime comes from AAO Project, a joint initiative by AOI Pro. , Amuse , and Origamix Partners, to develope and produce original intellectual property. Norihiro Naganuma , the director and head writer of The Ancient Magus' Bride anime, devised the original story concept with Wit Studio and Shogakukan-Shueisha Productions as the collective Onipan! Project. tomari ( My Friend's Little Sister Has It In for Me! ) drafted the original onikko (demon girl) designs.

Masahiko Ohta ( Yuruyuri ) is directing the anime at Wit Studio with assistant director Jun'ichirō Hashiguchi , and Takashi Aoshima ( Yuruyuri - Happy Go Lily , Mitsudomoe , Himouto! Umaruchan ) is in charge of the series scripts. Ryuuta Yanagi ( Sword Art Online monster design) is serving as character designer and chief animation director, and Yasuhiro Misawa ( Yuruyuri - Happy Go Lily , Mitsudomoe , Minami-ke ) is composing the music.

The other staf members include:

The main cast members are:

Yume Nozaki as the curious red oni Tsutsuji (Japanese for "azalea")

Former Sakura Gakuin memberas the curious redTsutsuji (Japanese for "azalea") Ciao Girl 2019 contest winner Mika Negishi as the mischievous yellow oni Himawari ("sunflower")

Former Sakura Gakuin member Kokona Nonaka as the seemingly aloof yet slovenly Tsuyukusa ("dayflower")

Kaori Maeda as Momozono-Momo



Miyu Tomita as Issun-Bōko



Kikuko Inoue as Kuma





Momozono-Momo and Issun-Bōko are teased as the children of the well-known Japanese folklore characters Momotarō and Issun-Bōshi, respectively.

Update: April 2022 premiere added. Thanks, DatRandomDude.

Source: Comic Natalie