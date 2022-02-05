2-Episode Moriarty the Patriot Original Video Anime Reveals Guest Cast

Anime-original episode screens early on March 5, ships on home video on April 27

The official website for the television anime of Ryōsuke Takeuchi and Hikaru Miyoshi 's Moriarty the Patriot ( Yūkoku no Moriarty ) manga announced the guest cast on Friday for the the anime's two-episode original video anime ( OVA ) project.

Kenji Hamada will play Baron George Cubid, a painter whose painting with a lily motif is very popular. He is also an enthusiastic philanthropist. Additional guest cast members include Hirofumi Nojima and Atsumi Tanezaki .

The first episode of the OVA , "Yuri no Tsuioku" (Recollection of Lily), is an anime-original story not told in the manga. The story is about a popular aristocratic painter's masterpiece that is defaced in Bath, the British city renowned for its Roman baths. The second episode "Moriarty-ke no Kyūjitsu" (Tea Party or literally, Moriarty Family Holiday) adapts the manga chapter of the same name.

The Blu-ray Disc and DVD will ship on April 27 and will include two exclusive mini character illustration sheets and an eight-page booklet in a sleeve case illustrated by character designer Tooru Ookubo . The first episode will get an advance screening event on March 5 at the Nakano Sun Plaza venue in Tokyo.

The television anime premiered in October 2020, and it had 24 episodes. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and it is streaming an English dub. The anime's second half premiered in April 2021. The second half began with the 12th episode.

The story's protagonist is James Moriarty, the famous antagonist from Sir Arthur Conan Doyle 's Sherlock Holmes series. In the manga, he is an orphan who assumes the name William James Moriarty when he and his younger brother are adopted into the Moriarty family. As a young man, he seeks to remove the ills caused by England's strict class system.