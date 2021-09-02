Moriarty the Patriot Anime Gets New 2-Episode Original Video Anime

The official website for the television anime of Ryōsuke Takeuchi and Hikaru Miyoshi 's Moriarty the Patriot ( Yūkoku no Moriarty ) manga revealed on Thursday that the series will get a two-episode original video anime ( OVA ) project. The OVA will tell an anime-original story not in the manga.

The OVA will get an advance screening event on March 5 at the Nakano Sun Plaza venue in Tokyo. Voice actors Sōma Saitō (William James Moriarty), Takuya Satō (Albert James Moriarty), Chiaki Kobayashi (Louis James Moriarty), Makoto Furukawa (Sherlock Holmes), and Yūki Ono (John H. Watson) will be in attendance. The anime's eighth Blu-ray Disc/DVD volume will ship on October 27, and it will include an early entry form for event tickets.

The television anime premiered in October 2020, and it had 24 episodes. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and it is streaming an English dub .

The anime's second half premiered in Japan on Tokyo MX on April 4. The second half began with the 12th episode. Funimation began streaming the 12th episode on March 28, a week ahead of its debut in Japan. Tasuku Hatanaka performed the opening theme song "Twisted Hearts," and STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION performed the new ending theme song "Omega."

The story's protagonist is James Moriarty, the famous antagonist from Sir Arthur Conan Doyle 's Sherlock Holmes series. In the manga, he is an orphan who assumes the name William James Moriarty when he and his younger brother are adopted into the Moriarty family. As a young man, he seeks to remove the ills caused by England's strict class system.

Kazuya Nomura ( Joker Game , Run with the Wind , Black Fox ) directed the anime at Production I.G . Go Zappa and Taku Kishimoto were in charge of the series scripts. Tooru Ookubo ( Sengoku Basara - Samurai Kings , Tokimeki Restaurant: Miracle6 ) designed the characters and was also the chief animation director.

Takeuchi and Miyoshi debuted the manga in Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in August 2016. Takeuchi draws the storyboards and Miyoshi provides the art. The manga's "Saigo no Jiken" (The Final Problem) arc reached its climax in the 14th volume, which shipped in Japan on April 2. Viz Media is releasing the manga in English.