The Cruel King and the Great Hero Game Delayed to March 15 in N. America, March 11 in Europe

NIS America announced on Tuesday that The Cruel King and the Great Hero ( Warui Ōsama to Rippa-na Yūsha ) game for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 has been delayed to March 15 in North America and March 11 in Europe. The game was originally scheduled to launch on March 1.

NIS America had previously listed a February 2022 release, before listing an early 2022 release.

The company describes the game:

A young girl named Yuu embarks on an adventure to become a great hero. By her side is a fearsome beast known as the Cruel King, who guides and protects her. However, the truth of the dragon king's past will soon rear its ugly head, threatening the peaceful life they've enjoyed until now. Explore charming settings, overcome monsters and puzzles, and discover a story of companionship, heroism, and facing the past!

The game will get a Storybook Edition, which includes the Adventures of the Great Hero hardcover art book, "Scores of Bravery" digital soundtrack, 6-inch Great Hero plush, and a collector's box.

The game launched in Japan in June 2021.

Sayaka Oda , director of the The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince game, also created The Cruel King and the Great Hero. NIS America released the game in the West in February 2019. Nippon Ichi Software released the game in Japan in May 2018.

