The Cruel King and the Great Hero Switch, PS4 Game Heads West in February 2022

NIS America announced on Thursday that it will release The Cruel King and the Great Hero ( Warui Ōsama to Rippa-na Yūsha ) game for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4, scheduled for February 2022. The company streamed an announcement trailer:

The company describes the game:

A young girl named Yuu embarks on an adventure to become a great hero. By her side is a fearsome beast known as the Cruel King, who guides and protects her. However, the truth of the dragon king's past will soon rear its ugly head, threatening the peaceful life they've enjoyed until now. Explore charming settings, overcome monsters and puzzles, and discover a story of companionship, heroism, and facing the past!

The game will get a Storybook Edition, which includes the Adventures of the Great Hero hardcover art book, "Scores of Bravery" digital soundtrack, 6-inch Great Hero plush, and a collector's box.

The game launched in Japan on June 24.

Sayaka Oda, director of the The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince game, also created The Cruel King and the Great Hero. NIS America released the game in the West in February 2019. Nippon Ichi Software released the game in Japan in May 2018.