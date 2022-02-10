Live-Action Boys-Love Sequel Film 'Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?!' Reveals New Cast, Songs

Visual unveiled for April 8 sequel film

The official Twitter account for CheriMaho the Movie ~ 30-sai Dōtei da to Mahō Tsukai ni Nareru Rashii ~ ( Cherry Magic! the Movie: Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! ), the film sequel to the live-action television series of Yū Toyota 's Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! ( 30-sai Dōtei da to Mahō Tsukai ni Nareru Rashii ) manga, revealed new cast, songs, and a visual for the film on Thursday.

Satoru Matsuo will play a colleague at the Nagasaki branch office. Toshiya Tо̄yama, Ikue Sakakibara , Shingo Tsurumi , and Yuki Matsushita will play Adachi and Kurosawa's parents.

Omoinotake are returning to perform the opening theme song "Shinon" (Heartbeat), and DEEP SQUAD are returning to perform the insert song "Gimme Gimme."

The film will open on April 8. The film's story is set after the final television episode's story.

Eiji Akaso ( Kamen Rider Build ), who played 30-year-old salaryman Kiyoshi Adachi, and Keita Machida (Gekidan Exile member), who played his elite, handsome co-worker Yūichi Kurosawa, are returning for the film. The other returning cast members include:

Kōdai Asaka as Masato Tsuge

Yūtarō as Minato Wataya

Takuya Kusakawa as Yūta Rokkaku

Ryō Satō as Kii Fujisaki

Suzunosuke as Kengo Urabe

Hiroki Kazama (live-action Cheer Boys!! ) is also returning to direct the film, and Riko Sakaguchi ( The Tale of the Princess Kaguya , Mary and The Witch's Flower , Koi wa Ameagari no You ni ) is writing the screenplay.

Square Enix Manga & Books licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Adachi, a thirty-year-old virgin, has developed the power to read people's minds by touching them. After a brush with his very handsome colleague, Adachi realizes he has a raging crush on none other than Adachi himself!

The manga began serialization on pixiv 's Gangan pixiv service in 2018, and the manga's eighth compiled book volume shipped in Japan on October 21. Square Enix Manga released the second volume on September 8, and it is the first boys-love manga that the company has published in English.

The television series premiered on TV Tokyo on October 9, 2020, and it also streamed on the Tsutaya Premium service. Crunchyroll began streaming the series outside Japan in December 2020. The television series already inspired a two-episode net spinoff that debuted on the Tsutaya Premium streaming service on December 2020.

Omoinotake performed the opening theme song "Ubugoe" (Baby's First Cry), and DEEP SQUAD performed the ending theme song "Good Love Your Love."