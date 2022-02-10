Nanoha Creator Masaki Tsuzuki's Extreme Hearts Anime Unveils Story, Cast, Staff, Summer Debut

The official website for Extreme Hearts , the new project from writer Masaki Tsuzuki , posted the project's story introduction, main cast, more staff members, summer premiere as a television anime, and fourth teaser visual on Thursday.

The story is set in the future, not long after the present day. Hyper Sports, which use extreme gear as support items, have become popular hobby competitions among both children and adults. Hiwa Hayama is a high school singer who has nothing to do with Hyper Sports, but a certain incident sets the story in motion. "This is the story about how we met our greatest friends."

The anime stars:

Ruriko Noguchi as Hiwa Hayama, a second-year high school girl from Hokkaido who made her solo singer-songwriter debut when she was in middle school

as Hiwa Hayama, a second-year high school girl from Hokkaido who made her solo singer-songwriter debut when she was in middle school Miho Okasaki as Saki Kotaka, a second-year middle school girl born and raised in Kanagawa. She was a passionate soccer player when she was in grade school, but no longer plays. She is a huge fan of Hiwa, whom she then met via a chance encounter.

Kana Yūki as Junka Maehara, a second-year high school girl born and raised in Kanagawa. She is a neighbor and close childhood friend of Saki. She was a dedicated baseball player during grade and middle school and played as pitcher in Little Senior League. She quit the sport in her third middle school year, and now enjoys the life of an ordinary girl.



Junji Nishihara is directing the anime. Issei Aragaki ( Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha Detonation , Vladlove ) is designing the characters for animation, and Aragaki and Kana Hashidate are also serving as chief animation directors. Shuichi Kawakami and Takuya Fujima drafted the sub-character designs.

As previously announced, Tsuzuki is credited for the original story and scripts, and Waki Ikawa ( Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei: Tsuioku-hen manga) is credited as the original character designer.

The main cast will appear at a stage event at AnimeJapan 2022's Blue Stage on March 27, and the event will debut more details and a promotional video,

Tsuzuki is best known for providing the original concept and penning the scripts for the Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha magical girl franchise , as well as the Triangle Heart visual novels from which Nanoha was spun off. Tsuzuki also wrote the Dog Days anime and its manga and light novel adaptations.

The Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha franchise announced a new project in January 2020, but did not specify the format or medium of the new project.

Source: Extreme Hearts website, Comic Natalie