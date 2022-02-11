Devil May Cry 5 -Visions of V- Spinoff Manga Ends

Manga ends with next chapter on March 19

The most recent chapter of artist Tomio Ogata's Devil May Cry 5 -Visions of V- , a manga spinoff of CAPCOM 's Devil May Cry 5 game on the LINE Manga app and website, revealed on Saturday that the manga will end in its next chapter on March 19.

The manga tells a spinoff story from the viewpoint of the mysterious man V. The manga launched on LINE Manga with the "chapter 0" in March 2019 and the first chapter in April 2019.

The game launched in March 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The game received a special edition for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in 2020.

CAPCOM describes the game:

Years have passed since the events of Devil May Cry 4 , and a lot has happened. Young demon hunter Nero has lost his Devil Bringer demon arm… but hey! He's now heading his own branch of the demon-hunting business Devil May Cry . To make up for that lost arm, and keep his style rankings up, he's enlisted the help of expert craftswoman Nico, a brand new character in the series, to lend a hand and build different types of prosthetic arms that unlock new badass combat abilities and devastating powers.

Hideaki Itsuno returned to direct the game. The game features three playable characters, including Nero, the protagonist of Devil May Cry 4 , and Dante, the main protagonist of the first three games.

The game series has also inspired novels, manga, and a stage play crossover with Sengoku Basara . A Devil May Cry : The Live Hacker stage play ran in Tokyo in March 2019. The franchise is getting an animated series. The Devil May Cry game series previously inspired a 12-episode television anime series by Madhouse in 2007. ADV Films and later Funimation released the series on home video. Crunchyroll began streaming the anime in June 2017.

Source: LINE Manga