Fishbowl Wives Live-Action Show's Clip Features Takanori Iwata, Ryoko Shinohara

Netflix Japan's official YouTube channel began streaming a promotional video clip from the Fishbowl Wives live-action series adaptation of Kurosawa R 's Kingyo Tsuma manga on Sunday. The scene in the video features Takanori Iwata as the manager of a goldfish shop and Ryoko Shinohara as a housewife.

Netflix will stream the series worldwide on February 14.

Netflix describes Fishbowl Wives :

In a luxury apartment tower, six different women in unhappy marriages end up crossing the line into infidelity. Based on the manga series by Kurosawa R .

The show stars Ryoko Shinohara , Takanori Iwata , Masanobu Ando , Kyoko Hasegawa , Wakana Matsumoto , Shizuka Nakamura, Saori Seto , Anna Ishii , Hidekazu Mashima , Shingo Fujimori , Atsuhiro Inukai, and Yuki Kubota. Michiko Namiki, Aya Narakino, and Hiroaki Matsuyama are directing the series. Fumi Tsubota , Miyako Koshikawa, and Tomomi Matoba are writing the scripts.

Kurosawa R launched the manga in Shueisha 's Grand Jump Mecha magazine in 2017. Shueisha shipped the ninth compiled volume of the manga on July 21.

