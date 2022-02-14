News
Fishbowl Wives Live-Action Show's Clip Features Takanori Iwata, Ryoko Shinohara
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Netflix Japan's official YouTube channel began streaming a promotional video clip from the Fishbowl Wives live-action series adaptation of Kurosawa R's Kingyo Tsuma manga on Sunday. The scene in the video features Takanori Iwata as the manager of a goldfish shop and Ryoko Shinohara as a housewife.
Netflix will stream the series worldwide on February 14.
Netflix describes Fishbowl Wives:
In a luxury apartment tower, six different women in unhappy marriages end up crossing the line into infidelity. Based on the manga series by Kurosawa R.
The show stars Ryoko Shinohara, Takanori Iwata, Masanobu Ando, Kyoko Hasegawa, Wakana Matsumoto, Shizuka Nakamura, Saori Seto, Anna Ishii, Hidekazu Mashima, Shingo Fujimori, Atsuhiro Inukai, and Yuki Kubota. Michiko Namiki, Aya Narakino, and Hiroaki Matsuyama are directing the series. Fumi Tsubota, Miyako Koshikawa, and Tomomi Matoba are writing the scripts.
Kurosawa R launched the manga in Shueisha's Grand Jump Mecha magazine in 2017. Shueisha shipped the ninth compiled volume of the manga on July 21.
Source: Netflix Japan's YouTube channel, Comic Natalie