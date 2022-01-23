Netflix Adds Fishbowl Wives Live-Action Series, 2 One Piece Films

Netflix announced on January 6 that it will add the Fishbowl Wives live-action series adaptation of Kurosawa R 's Kingyo Tsuma manga on February 14 worldwide.

Netflix describes Fishbowl Wives :

In a luxury apartment tower, six different women in unhappy marriages end up crossing the line into infidelity. Based on the manga series by Kurosawa R .

The show stars Ryoko Shinohara , Takanori Iwata , Masanobu Ando , Kyoko Hasegawa , Wakana Matsumoto , Shizuka Nakamura, Saori Seto , Anna Ishii , Hidekazu Mashima , Shingo Fujimori , Atsuhiro Inukai, and Yuki Kubota. Michiko Namiki, Aya Narakino, and Hiroaki Matsuyama are directing the series. Fumi Tsubota , Miyako Koshikawa, Tomomi Matoba are writing the scripts.

Kurosawa R launched the manga in Shueisha 's Grand Jump Mecha magazine in 2017. Shueisha shipped the ninth compiled volume of the manga on July 21.



Netflix will also add the One Piece : Episode of Chopper: Bloom in the Winter, Miracle Sakura and One Piece : Episode of Alabasta anime films, and lists them as "coming soon."

One Piece : Episode of Alabasta ( One Piece: The Desert Princess and the Pirates: Adventure in Alabasta ) is the eighth film in the One Piece anime franchise and it premiered in March 2007. The film is a retelling of the Alabasta Arc from the One Piece anime series.

One Piece : Episode of Chopper: Bloom in the Winter, Miracle Sakura ( One Piece: Episode of Chopper - The Miracle Winter Cherry Blossom ) is the ninth film in the One Piece anime franchise and it premiered in Japan in March 2008. The film is an alternate retelling of the TV anime's Winter Island/Drum Kingdom arc.

Source: Email correspondence