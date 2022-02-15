North American Anime, Manga Releases, February 13-19

Gabi's character arc comes full circle while the titans close in around her. James and Lynzee discuss Eren's trail of terror in the latest episode of Attack of Titan!

― The ANN Aftershow - Gabi's Big Redemption Eren has a terrifying new form, The Rumbling has torn down the walls and an army of Colossal Titans are on the move! James and Lynzee discuss Eren's trail of terror in the latest episode of A...