North American Anime, Manga Releases, February 13-19

posted on by Alex Mateo
Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, By the Grace of the Gods anime; The Witches of Adamas, I Can't Believe I Slept With You! manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Berserk The Complete Series Essentials BDPlease Funimation US$69.98 February 15
By the Grace of the Gods Season 1 BDPlease Funimation US$64.98 February 15
By the Grace of the Gods Season 1 Limited Edition BDPlease Funimation US$84.98 February 15
Dirty Hentai Concubines DVD (adult)Please Adult Source Media US$24.95 February 15
Dr. Stone Season 1 Steelbook BDPlease Funimation US$64.98 February 15
KING’S RAID: Successors of the Will Part 1 BDPlease Funimation US$64.98 February 15
My Hero Academia Season 4 Complete Collection BDPlease Funimation US$69.98 February 15
Princess Knight Angelica DVD (adult)Please Kitty Media US$29.99 February 15
Ringetsu BD (adult)Please Kitty Media US$29.99 February 15
Samurai Girls & Samurai Bride BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$89.98 February 15
Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon Season 1 Part 1 BDPlease Viz Media US$44.98 February 15
Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon Season 1 Part 1 DVDPlease Viz Media US$39.99 February 15
Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon Season 1 Part 1 Limited Edition BDPlease Viz Media US$79.99 February 15

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Came the Mirror & Other Tales Graphic Novel (GN)Please Viz Media US$17.99 February 15
Golden Kamuy GN 25Cite Viz Media US$12.99 February 15
I Can't Believe I Slept With You! GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$13.99 February 15
I'm Looking for Serious Love! GNPlease Tokyopop US$12.99 February 15
Kageki Shojo!! GN 4Please Seven Seas US$12.99 February 15
Kase-san and... Yamada GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 February 15
Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt GN 17Please Viz Media US$14.99 February 15
Mushoku Tensei - Jobless Reincarnation GN 14Please Seven Seas US$12.99 February 15
No Guns Life GN 12Please Viz Media US$12.99 February 15
Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling GN 2Please Seven Seas US$12.99 February 15
Restart After Growing Hungry GNPlease Seven Seas US$14.99 February 15
The Rising of the Shield Hero GN 17Please One Peace US$11.95 February 15
Sayonara, Football: Farewell, My Dear Cramer GN 8Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 February 15
She professed herself pupil of the wise man. GN 4Please Seven Seas US$12.99 February 15
My Summer of You: The Summer With You GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$14.99 February 15
A Tale of the Secret Saint GN 2Please Seven Seas US$12.99 February 15
Urusei Yatsura GN 13Please Viz Media US$19.99 February 15
The Witches of Adamas GN 1Please Seven Seas US$13.99 February 15
Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs GN 18Please Seven Seas US$12.99 February 15
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead GN 5Please Viz Media US$12.99 February 15

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Blue Period GN 6Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 15
Came the Mirror & Other Tales GNCite Viz Media US$11.99 February 15
The Daily Lives of High School Boys GN 5AnimeNewsNetwork Vertical US$10.99 February 15
Defying Kurosaki-kun GN 18Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 15
Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro GN 10Please Kodansha Comics US$7.99 February 15
Golden Kamuy GN 25Please Viz Media US$8.99 February 15
Kageki Shojo!! GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 15
The Lines that Define Me GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 15
No Guns Life GN 12Please Viz Media US$8.99 February 15
Our Fake Marriage GN 8Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 15
Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 15
Shaman King Marcos GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 15
She professed herself pupil of the wise man. GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 15
The Transcendent One-Sided Love of Yoshida the Catch GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 15
Urusei Yatsura GN 13Please Viz Media US$13.99 February 15
Welcome Back, Alice GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 15
The World's End GNPlease Animate US$4.99 February 15
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead GN 5Please Viz Media US$8.99 February 15

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Adachi and Shimamura Novel 8Please Seven Seas US$13.99 February 15
Full Metal Panic! Collector's Edition Omnibus Novel 3 (hardcover)Cite J-Novel Club US$29.99 February 15
Planet of the Orcs Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$14.99 February 15

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 4 Novel 5Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 February 16
Classroom of the Elite Novel 10Cite Seven Seas US$9.99 February 17
Full Clearing Another World under a Goddess with Zero Believers Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$6.99 February 18
Holmes of Kyoto Novel 8Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 February 17
Mushoku Tensei - Jobless Reincarnation Novel 15Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 17
My Stepmom's Daughter Is My Ex Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 February 14
My Quiet Blacksmith Life in Another World Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 February 16
Record of Wortenia War Novel 14Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 February 14
To Another World... with Land Mines! Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 February 14
When Supernatural Battles Became Commonplace Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 February 14

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Stadia gamePlease KOEI Tecmo US$59.99 February 15
The King of Fighters XV PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC gameCite KOEI Tecmo US$59.99 February 17

