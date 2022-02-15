News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, February 13-19
posted on by Alex Mateo
Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, By the Grace of the Gods anime; The Witches of Adamas, I Can't Believe I Slept With You! manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Berserk The Complete Series Essentials BDPlease
|Funimation
|US$69.98
|February 15
|By the Grace of the Gods Season 1 BDPlease
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|February 15
|By the Grace of the Gods Season 1 Limited Edition BDPlease
|Funimation
|US$84.98
|February 15
|Dirty Hentai Concubines DVD (adult)Please
|Adult Source Media
|US$24.95
|February 15
|Dr. Stone Season 1 Steelbook BDPlease
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|February 15
|KING’S RAID: Successors of the Will Part 1 BDPlease
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|February 15
|My Hero Academia Season 4 Complete Collection BDPlease
|Funimation
|US$69.98
|February 15
|Princess Knight Angelica DVD (adult)Please
|Kitty Media
|US$29.99
|February 15
|Ringetsu BD (adult)Please
|Kitty Media
|US$29.99
|February 15
|Samurai Girls & Samurai Bride BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$89.98
|February 15
|Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon Season 1 Part 1 BDPlease
|Viz Media
|US$44.98
|February 15
|Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon Season 1 Part 1 DVDPlease
|Viz Media
|US$39.99
|February 15
|Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon Season 1 Part 1 Limited Edition BDPlease
|Viz Media
|US$79.99
|February 15
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Came the Mirror & Other Tales Graphic Novel (GN)Please
|Viz Media
|US$17.99
|February 15
|Golden Kamuy GN 25Cite
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|February 15
|I Can't Believe I Slept With You! GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|February 15
|I'm Looking for Serious Love! GNPlease
|Tokyopop
|US$12.99
|February 15
|Kageki Shojo!! GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|February 15
|Kase-san and... Yamada GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|February 15
|Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt GN 17Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|February 15
|Mushoku Tensei - Jobless Reincarnation GN 14Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|February 15
|No Guns Life GN 12Please
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|February 15
|Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|February 15
|Restart After Growing Hungry GNPlease
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|February 15
|The Rising of the Shield Hero GN 17Please
|One Peace
|US$11.95
|February 15
|Sayonara, Football: Farewell, My Dear Cramer GN 8Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|February 15
|She professed herself pupil of the wise man. GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|February 15
|My Summer of You: The Summer With You GN 2Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$14.99
|February 15
|A Tale of the Secret Saint GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|February 15
|Urusei Yatsura GN 13Please
|Viz Media
|US$19.99
|February 15
|The Witches of Adamas GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|February 15
|Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs GN 18Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|February 15
|Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|February 15
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Blue Period GN 6Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 15
|Came the Mirror & Other Tales GNCite
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|February 15
|The Daily Lives of High School Boys GN 5AnimeNewsNetwork
|Vertical
|US$10.99
|February 15
|Defying Kurosaki-kun GN 18Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 15
|Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro GN 10Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$7.99
|February 15
|Golden Kamuy GN 25Please
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|February 15
|Kageki Shojo!! GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 15
|The Lines that Define Me GN 2Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 15
|No Guns Life GN 12Please
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|February 15
|Our Fake Marriage GN 8Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 15
|Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 15
|Shaman King Marcos GN 3Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 15
|She professed herself pupil of the wise man. GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 15
|The Transcendent One-Sided Love of Yoshida the Catch GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 15
|Urusei Yatsura GN 13Please
|Viz Media
|US$13.99
|February 15
|Welcome Back, Alice GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 15
|The World's End GNPlease
|Animate
|US$4.99
|February 15
|Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|February 15
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Adachi and Shimamura Novel 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|February 15
|Full Metal Panic! Collector's Edition Omnibus Novel 3 (hardcover)Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$29.99
|February 15
|Planet of the Orcs Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|February 15
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 4 Novel 5Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|February 16
|Classroom of the Elite Novel 10Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 17
|Full Clearing Another World under a Goddess with Zero Believers Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|February 18
|Holmes of Kyoto Novel 8Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|February 17
|Mushoku Tensei - Jobless Reincarnation Novel 15Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 17
|My Stepmom's Daughter Is My Ex Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|February 14
|My Quiet Blacksmith Life in Another World Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|February 16
|Record of Wortenia War Novel 14Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|February 14
|To Another World... with Land Mines! Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|February 14
|When Supernatural Battles Became Commonplace Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|February 14
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Stadia gamePlease
|KOEI Tecmo
|US$59.99
|February 15
|The King of Fighters XV PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC gameCite
|KOEI Tecmo
|US$59.99
|February 17