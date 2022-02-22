North American Anime, Manga Releases, February 20-26

Annie's awakened, the walls have crumbled, and two factions fight over Falco's life. Join James and Lynzee as they breakdown all the twists and turns of this week's Attack on Titan: The Final Season!

