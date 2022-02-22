News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, February 20-26
posted on by Alex Mateo
Attack on Titan The Final Season, Talentless Nana anime; From the Red Fog, I'm a Wolf, but My Boss is a Sheep! manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Angel Cop Remastered Steelbook BDPlease
|Discotek Media
|US$49.95
|February 22
|Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 1 BDCite
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|February 22
|Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 1 Limited Edition BD/DVDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Funimation
|US$84.98
|February 22
|Galactic Gale Baxingar BDPlease
|Discotek Media
|US$49.95
|February 22
|Machine Robo: Revenge of Cronos BDPlease
|Discotek Media
|US$59.95
|February 22
|Ms. vampire who lives in my neighborhood BDPlease
|Discotek Media
|US$39.95
|February 22
|NANA Steelbook BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$149.98
|February 22
|Talentless Nana BDPlease
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|February 22
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Really Really Really Really Love You Graphic Novel (GN) 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|February 22
|Bakemonogatari GN 12Cite
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|February 22
|The Best of Attack on Titan In Color GN 1 (hardcover)AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha Comics
|US$24.99
|February 22
|Blade of the Immortal Delluxe GN 5 (hardcover)Please
|Dark Horse
|US$49.99
|February 23
|Blood on the Tracks GN 8Please
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|February 22
|Cheeky Brat GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|February 22
|Cirque du Freak Omnibus GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$23.99
|February 22
|Edens Zero GN 15Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 22
|Flying Witch GN 10Please
|Vertical
|US$10.95
|February 22
|From the Red Fog GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|February 22
|Hitomi-chan is Shy With Strangers GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|February 22
|I'm a Wolf, but My Boss is a Sheep! GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|February 22
|Kiruru Kill Me GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|February 22
|Life Lessons with Uramichi Oniisan GN 3Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$17.99
|February 22
|Love at Fourteen GN 11Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|February 22
|Love of Kill GN 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|February 22
|Mama Akuma GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|February 22
|The Masterful Cat Is Depressed Again Today GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|February 22
|Monologue Woven For You GN 1 (color)Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|February 22
|Our Not-So-Lonely Planet Travel Guide GN 2Please
|Tokyopop
|US$12.99
|February 22
|Puella Magi Madoka Magica: Wraith Arc GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|February 22
|RaW Hero GN 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|February 22
|Real Account Omnibus GN 15-17Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$24.99
|February 22
|Reign of the Seven Spellblades GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|February 22
|Semelparous GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|February 22
|The Seven Deadly Sins Omnibus GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$19.99
|February 22
|Soul Eater: The Perfect Edition GN 6 (hardcover)Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$22.99
|February 22
|Spirits & Cat Ears GN 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|February 22
|Star-Crossed!! GN 4Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|February 22
|With a Dog AND a Cat, Every Day is Fun GN 6Please
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|February 22
|World’s End Harem: Fantasia GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|February 22
|Yamada-kun and the Seven Witches Omnibus GN 25-26Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$16.99
|February 22
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Really Really Really Really Love You GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$8.99
|February 22
|Arakawa Under the Bridge GN 6Cite
|Vertical
|US$13.99
|February 22
|Back When You Called Us Devils GN 10AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 22
|Bungō Stray Dogs GN 21Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 22
|Cheeky Brat GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 22
|Cirque du Freak GNs 9-10Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99 each
|February 22
|Edens Zero GN 15Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 22
|From the Red Fog GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 22
|Hard-Boiled Cop and Dolphin GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 22
|Harem Marriage GN 14Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 22
|Hitomi-chan is Shy With Strangers GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 22
|I Shall Survive Using Potions! GN 8Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|February 22
|Kiruru Kill Me GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 22
|Life Lessons with Uramichi Oniisan GN 3Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|February 22
|Living-Room Matsunaga-san GN 11Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 22
|Love at Fourteen GN 11Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 22
|Love of Kill GN 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 22
|Mama Akuma GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 22
|The Masterful Cat Is Depressed Again Today GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 22
|Moriking GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 22
|Nina the Starry Bride GN 6Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 22
|Puella Magi Madoka Magica: Wraith Arc GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 22
|RaW Hero GN 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 22
|Reign of the Seven Spellblades GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 22
|Sakura's Dedication GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 22
|Saving Sweets for After-Hours GN 2Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 22
|Space Brothers GN 40Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 22
|Spirits & Cat Ears GN 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 22
|Star Wars: The High Republic: Edge of Balance GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|February 22
|Tesla Note GN 3Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 22
|Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun GN 16Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 22
|To Your Eternity GN 16Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 22
|Witch Watch GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 22
|Yamada-kun and the Seven Witches Omnibus GN 25-26Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$14.99
|February 22
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|86—EIGHTY-SIX Novel 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|February 22
|Banished From the Hero's Party: I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside Novel 5Cite
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|February 22
|The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy Novel 5AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|February 22
|I'm in Love with the Villainess Novel 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|February 22
|I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|February 22
|Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Novel 18Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|February 22
|She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man Novel 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|February 22
|The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|February 22
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|86—EIGHTY-SIX Novel 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|February 22
|Banished From the Hero's Party: I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside Novel 5Cite
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|February 22
|The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy Novel 5AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|February 22
|The Haunted Bookstore - Gateway to a Parallel Universe Novel 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 24
|I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|February 22
|The Master of Ragnarok & Blesser of Einherjar: Novel 19Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|February 24
|My Daughter Left the Nest and Returned an S-Rank Adventurer Novel 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|February 24
|Prison Life is Easy for a Villainess Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|February 23
|Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Novel 18Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|February 22
|The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent Novel 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 24
|The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|February 22
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream PS4, Switch, PC gamePlease
|KOEI Tecmo
|US$59.99
|February 25
|Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster PC, iOS, Android gameCite
|Square Enix
|US$17.99
|February 23
|Monark PS5, PS4, Switch, PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|NIS America
|US$59.99
|February 22
|Variable BarricadeSwitch gamePlease
|Aksys Games
|US$49.99
|February 24