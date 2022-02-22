News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, February 20-26

posted on by Alex Mateo
Attack on Titan The Final Season, Talentless Nana anime; From the Red Fog, I'm a Wolf, but My Boss is a Sheep! manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Angel Cop Remastered Steelbook BD Discotek Media US$49.95 February 22
Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 1 BD Funimation US$64.98 February 22
Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 1 Limited Edition BD/DVD Funimation US$84.98 February 22
Galactic Gale Baxingar BD Discotek Media US$49.95 February 22
Machine Robo: Revenge of Cronos BD Discotek Media US$59.95 February 22
Ms. vampire who lives in my neighborhood BD Discotek Media US$39.95 February 22
NANA Steelbook BD Sentai Filmworks US$149.98 February 22
Talentless Nana BD Funimation US$64.98 February 22

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Really Really Really Really Love You Graphic Novel (GN) 1 Seven Seas US$13.99 February 22
Bakemonogatari GN 12 Vertical US$12.95 February 22
The Best of Attack on Titan In Color GN 1 (hardcover) Kodansha Comics US$24.99 February 22
Blade of the Immortal Delluxe GN 5 (hardcover) Dark Horse US$49.99 February 23
Blood on the Tracks GN 8 Vertical US$12.95 February 22
Cheeky Brat GN 2 Yen Press US$12.99 February 22
Cirque du Freak Omnibus GN 5 Yen Press US$23.99 February 22
Edens Zero GN 15 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 22
Flying Witch GN 10 Vertical US$10.95 February 22
From the Red Fog GN 1 Yen Press US$12.99 February 22
Hitomi-chan is Shy With Strangers GN 3 Seven Seas US$12.99 February 22
I'm a Wolf, but My Boss is a Sheep! GN 1 Seven Seas US$12.99 February 22
Kiruru Kill Me GN 2 Seven Seas US$12.99 February 22
Life Lessons with Uramichi Oniisan GN 3 Kodansha Comics US$17.99 February 22
Love at Fourteen GN 11 Yen Press US$14.99 February 22
Love of Kill GN 6 Yen Press US$12.99 February 22
Mama Akuma GN 2 Yen Press US$12.99 February 22
The Masterful Cat Is Depressed Again Today GN 3 Seven Seas US$13.99 February 22
Monologue Woven For You GN 1 (color) Seven Seas US$14.99 February 22
Our Not-So-Lonely Planet Travel Guide GN 2 Tokyopop US$12.99 February 22
Puella Magi Madoka Magica: Wraith Arc GN 2 Yen Press US$12.99 February 22
RaW Hero GN 6 Yen Press US$14.99 February 22
Real Account Omnibus GN 15-17 Kodansha Comics US$24.99 February 22
Reign of the Seven Spellblades GN 2 Yen Press US$12.99 February 22
Semelparous GN 2 Seven Seas US$12.99 February 22
The Seven Deadly Sins Omnibus GN 2 Seven Seas US$19.99 February 22
Soul Eater: The Perfect Edition GN 6 (hardcover) Square Enix Manga US$22.99 February 22
Spirits & Cat Ears GN 10 Yen Press US$12.99 February 22
Star-Crossed!! GN 4 Kodansha Comics US$12.99 February 22
With a Dog AND a Cat, Every Day is Fun GN 6 Vertical US$12.95 February 22
World's End Harem: Fantasia GN 5 Seven Seas US$13.99 February 22
Yamada-kun and the Seven Witches Omnibus GN 25-26 Kodansha Comics US$16.99 February 22

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Really Really Really Really Love You GN 1 Seven Seas US$8.99 February 22
Arakawa Under the Bridge GN 6 Vertical US$13.99 February 22
Back When You Called Us Devils GN 10 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 22
Bungō Stray Dogs GN 21 Yen Press US$6.99 February 22
Cheeky Brat GN 2 Yen Press US$6.99 February 22
Cirque du Freak GNs 9-10 Yen Press US$6.99 each February 22
Edens Zero GN 15 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 22
From the Red Fog GN 1 Yen Press US$6.99 February 22
Hard-Boiled Cop and Dolphin GN 2 Viz Media US$6.99 February 22
Harem Marriage GN 14 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 22
Hitomi-chan is Shy With Strangers GN 3 Seven Seas US$9.99 February 22
I Shall Survive Using Potions! GN 8 J-Novel Club US$8.99 February 22
Kiruru Kill Me GN 2 Seven Seas US$9.99 February 22
Life Lessons with Uramichi Oniisan GN 3 Kodansha Comics US$12.99 February 22
Living-Room Matsunaga-san GN 11 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 22
Love at Fourteen GN 11 Yen Press US$6.99 February 22
Love of Kill GN 6 Yen Press US$6.99 February 22
Mama Akuma GN 2 Yen Press US$6.99 February 22
The Masterful Cat Is Depressed Again Today GN 3 Seven Seas US$9.99 February 22
Moriking GN 4 Viz Media US$6.99 February 22
Nina the Starry Bride GN 6 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 22
Puella Magi Madoka Magica: Wraith Arc GN 2 Yen Press US$6.99 February 22
RaW Hero GN 6 Yen Press US$6.99 February 22
Reign of the Seven Spellblades GN 2 Yen Press US$6.99 February 22
Sakura's Dedication GN 1 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 22
Saving Sweets for After-Hours GN 2 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 22
Space Brothers GN 40 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 22
Spirits & Cat Ears GN 10 Yen Press US$6.99 February 22
Star Wars: The High Republic: Edge of Balance GN 2 Viz Media US$10.99 February 22
Tesla Note GN 3 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 22
Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun GN 16 Yen Press US$6.99 February 22
To Your Eternity GN 16 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 22
Witch Watch GN 1 Viz Media US$6.99 February 22
Yamada-kun and the Seven Witches Omnibus GN 25-26 Kodansha Comics US$14.99 February 22

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
86—EIGHTY-SIX Novel 9 Yen Press US$14.99 February 22
Banished From the Hero's Party: I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside Novel 5 Yen Press US$14.99 February 22
The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy Novel 5 Yen Press US$14.99 February 22
I'm in Love with the Villainess Novel 4 Seven Seas US$14.99 February 22
I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss Novel 2 Yen Press US$14.99 February 22
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Novel 18 Yen Press US$14.99 February 22
She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man Novel 3 Seven Seas US$14.99 February 22
The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat GN 4 Yen Press US$14.99 February 22

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
86—EIGHTY-SIX Novel 9 Yen Press US$7.99 February 22
Banished From the Hero's Party: I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside Novel 5 Yen Press US$7.99 February 22
The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy Novel 5 Yen Press US$7.99 February 22
The Haunted Bookstore - Gateway to a Parallel Universe Novel 2 Seven Seas US$9.99 February 24
I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss Novel 2 Yen Press US$8.99 February 22
The Master of Ragnarok & Blesser of Einherjar: Novel 19 J-Novel Club US$6.99 February 24
My Daughter Left the Nest and Returned an S-Rank Adventurer Novel 3 J-Novel Club US$6.99 February 24
Prison Life is Easy for a Villainess Novel 1 J-Novel Club US$6.99 February 23
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Novel 18 Yen Press US$8.99 February 22
The Saint's Magic Power is Omnipotent Novel 6 Seven Seas US$9.99 February 24
The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat GN 4 Yen Press US$7.99 February 22

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream PS4, Switch, PC game KOEI Tecmo US$59.99 February 25
Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster PC, iOS, Android game Square Enix US$17.99 February 23
Monark PS5, PS4, Switch, PC game NIS America US$59.99 February 22
Variable Barricade Switch game Aksys Games US$49.99 February 24

