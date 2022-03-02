News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, February 27-March 5
posted on by Alex Mateo
Dropout Idol Fruit Tart, Is the order a rabbit? BLOOM anime; Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai, Classroom of the Elite manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Dropout Idol Fruit Tart BDPlease
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|March 1
|Is the order a rabbit? BLOOM BDCite
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$59.98
|March 1
|Naruto BD Set 6AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$39.98
|March 1
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Beyond the Clouds Graphic Novel (GN) 4Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|March 1
|Chasing After Aoi Koshiba GN 3Cite
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|March 1
|Classroom of the Elite GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 1
|Does a Hot Elf Live Next Door to You? GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 1
|Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$19.99
|March 1
|Dungeon Dive: Aim for the Deepest Level GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|March 1
|Hinamatsuri GN 14Please
|One Peace
|US$11.95
|March 1
|I Got Caught Up In a Hero Summons, but the Other World was at Peace! GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|March 1
|I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|March 1
|Ima Koi: Now I'm in Love GN 14Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|March 1
|The Invincible Shovel GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|March 1
|Love and Lies GN 11Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|March 1
|Mashle: Magic and Muscles GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|March 1
|Might as Well Cheat: I Got Transported to Another World Where I Can Live My Wildest Dreams! GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 1
|My Hero Academia GN 30Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|March 1
|My Lovey-Dovey Wife is a Stone Cold Killer GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|March 1
|Parallel Paradise GN 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 1
|Platinum End GN 14Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|March 1
|Rosen Blood GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|March 1
|The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|March 1
|Saint Young Men Omnibus GN 8 (hardcover)Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$23.99
|March 1
|Sorry For My Familiar GN 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|March 1
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 1 Part 1 Box SetPlease
|Kodansha Comics
|US$77.94
|March 1
|To Save the World, Can You Wake Up the Morning After with a Demi-Human? GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|March 1
|Undead Unluck GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|March 1
|A White Rose in Bloom GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|March 1
|World Trigger GN 23Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|March 1
|Yakuza Lover GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|March 1
|Yuri Is My Job! GN 8Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|March 1
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Beyond the Clouds GN 4Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 1
|Bibliophile Princess GN 5Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|March 2
|The case files of Jeweler Richard GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 1
|Classroom of the Elite GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 1
|A Couple of Cuckoos GN 6Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 1
|Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|March 1
|Dungeon Dive: Aim for the Deepest Level GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 1
|The Emperor's Lady-in-Waiting is Wanted as a Bride GN 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|March 2
|Girlfriend, Girlfriend GN 8Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 1
|Having an Idol-Loving Boyfriend is the Best! GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 1
|I Got Caught Up In a Hero Summons, but the Other World was at Peace! GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 1
|I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 1
|Ima Koi: Now I'm in Love GN 14Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 1
|Infinite Dendrogram GN 9Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|March 2
|The Invincible Shovel GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 1
|Kounodori: Dr. Stork GN 21Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 1
|Love and Lies GN 11Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 1
|Marginal Operation GN 12Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|March 2
|Mashle: Magic and Muscles GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 1
|My Hero Academia GN 30Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 1
|My Lovey-Dovey Wife is a Stone Cold Killer GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 1
|My Master Has No Tail GN 4Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 1
|Penguin & House GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 1
|Platinum End GN 14Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 1
|Rosen Blood GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 1
|The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 1
|Saint Young Men GN 16Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 1
|Sensei's Pious Lie GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$9.99
|March 1
|Smile Down the Runway GN 22Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 1
|Sorry For My Familiar GN 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 1
|Twilight Out of Focus GNPlease
|Kodansha Comics
|US$7.99
|March 1
|Undead Unluck GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 1
|We're New at This GN 10Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 1
|When Will Ayumu Make His Move? GN 4Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 1
|A White Rose in Bloom GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 1
|World Trigger GN 23Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 1
|Yakuza Lover GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 1
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Berserk of Gluttony Novel 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|March 1
|The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter Novel 6Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 1
|Turning the Tables on the Seatmate Killer Novel 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Tentai Books
|US$14.99
|March 1
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Magic Knight of the Old Ways Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|March 3
|The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior Novel 1Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 3
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Triangle Strategy Switch gamePlease
|Square Enix
|US$59.99
|March 4