North American Anime, Manga Releases, February 27-March 5

Before the anime premieres, check out the manga Erica Friedman called "a can't-put-down kind of read. Once the plot took hold, I knew I was in for the whole journey."

― Ajiro Shinpei dreams of his childhood friend Ushio. In his dream, she asks him to protect her sister Mio. Startled awake, Shinpei falls face first into a large-chested woman on the ferry to Hitogashima with him, who slaps him for his ...