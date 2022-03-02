News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, February 27-March 5

posted on by Alex Mateo
Dropout Idol Fruit Tart, Is the order a rabbit? BLOOM anime; Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai, Classroom of the Elite manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Dropout Idol Fruit Tart BD Funimation US$64.98 March 1
Is the order a rabbit? BLOOM BD Sentai Filmworks US$59.98 March 1
Naruto BD Set 6 Viz Media US$39.98 March 1

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Beyond the Clouds Graphic Novel (GN) 4 Kodansha Comics US$12.99 March 1
Chasing After Aoi Koshiba GN 3 Kodansha Comics US$12.99 March 1
Classroom of the Elite GN 1 Seven Seas US$13.99 March 1
Does a Hot Elf Live Next Door to You? GN 3 Seven Seas US$13.99 March 1
Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai GN 1 Viz Media US$19.99 March 1
Dungeon Dive: Aim for the Deepest Level GN 3 Seven Seas US$12.99 March 1
Hinamatsuri GN 14 One Peace US$11.95 March 1
I Got Caught Up In a Hero Summons, but the Other World was at Peace! GN 3 Yen Press US$12.99 March 1
I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss GN 3 Yen Press US$12.99 March 1
Ima Koi: Now I'm in Love GN 14 Viz Media US$9.99 March 1
The Invincible Shovel GN 3 Seven Seas US$12.99 March 1
Love and Lies GN 11 Kodansha Comics US$12.99 March 1
Mashle: Magic and Muscles GN 5 Viz Media US$9.99 March 1
Might as Well Cheat: I Got Transported to Another World Where I Can Live My Wildest Dreams! GN 2 Seven Seas US$13.99 March 1
My Hero Academia GN 30 Viz Media US$9.99 March 1
My Lovey-Dovey Wife is a Stone Cold Killer GN 2 Seven Seas US$12.99 March 1
Parallel Paradise GN 9 Seven Seas US$13.99 March 1
Platinum End GN 14 Viz Media US$9.99 March 1
Rosen Blood GN 2 Viz Media US$9.99 March 1
The Saint's Magic Power is Omnipotent GN 5 Seven Seas US$12.99 March 1
Saint Young Men Omnibus GN 8 (hardcover) Kodansha Comics US$23.99 March 1
Sorry For My Familiar GN 9 Seven Seas US$12.99 March 1
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 1 Part 1 Box Set Kodansha Comics US$77.94 March 1
To Save the World, Can You Wake Up the Morning After with a Demi-Human? GN 4 Yen Press US$12.99 March 1
Undead Unluck GN 6 Viz Media US$9.99 March 1
A White Rose in Bloom GN 2 Seven Seas US$12.99 March 1
World Trigger GN 23 Viz Media US$9.99 March 1
Yakuza Lover GN 4 Viz Media US$9.99 March 1
Yuri Is My Job! GN 8Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 March 1

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Beyond the Clouds GN 4 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 1
Bibliophile Princess GN 5 J-Novel Club US$8.99 March 2
The case files of Jeweler Richard GN 1 Seven Seas US$9.99 March 1
Classroom of the Elite GN 1 Seven Seas US$9.99 March 1
A Couple of Cuckoos GN 6 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 1
Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai GN 1 Viz Media US$10.99 March 1
Dungeon Dive: Aim for the Deepest Level GN 3 Seven Seas US$9.99 March 1
The Emperor's Lady-in-Waiting is Wanted as a Bride GN 3 J-Novel Club US$8.99 March 2
Girlfriend, Girlfriend GN 8 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 1
Having an Idol-Loving Boyfriend is the Best! GN 1 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 1
I Got Caught Up In a Hero Summons, but the Other World was at Peace! GN 3 Seven Seas US$9.99 March 1
I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss GN 3 Yen Press US$6.99 March 1
Ima Koi: Now I'm in Love GN 14 Viz Media US$6.99 March 1
Infinite Dendrogram GN 9 J-Novel Club US$8.99 March 2
The Invincible Shovel GN 3 Seven Seas US$9.99 March 1
Kounodori: Dr. Stork GN 21 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 1
Love and Lies GN 11 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 1
Marginal Operation GN 12 J-Novel Club US$8.99 March 2
Mashle: Magic and Muscles GN 5 Viz Media US$6.99 March 1
My Hero Academia GN 30 Viz Media US$6.99 March 1
My Lovey-Dovey Wife is a Stone Cold Killer GN 2 Seven Seas US$9.99 March 1
My Master Has No Tail GN 4 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 1
Penguin & House GN 1 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 1
Platinum End GN 14 Viz Media US$6.99 March 1
Rosen Blood GN 2 Viz Media US$6.99 March 1
The Saint's Magic Power is Omnipotent GN 5 Seven Seas US$9.99 March 1
Saint Young Men GN 16 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 1
Sensei's Pious Lie GN 1 Kodansha Comics US$9.99 March 1
Smile Down the Runway GN 22 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 1
Sorry For My Familiar GN 9 Seven Seas US$9.99 March 1
Twilight Out of Focus GN Kodansha Comics US$7.99 March 1
Undead Unluck GN 6 Viz Media US$6.99 March 1
We're New at This GN 10 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 1
When Will Ayumu Make His Move? GN 4 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 1
A White Rose in Bloom GN 2 Seven Seas US$9.99 March 1
World Trigger GN 23 Viz Media US$6.99 March 1
Yakuza Lover GN 4 Viz Media US$6.99 March 1

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Berserk of Gluttony Novel 5 Seven Seas US$14.99 March 1
The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter Novel 6 Seven Seas US$13.99 March 1
Turning the Tables on the Seatmate Killer Novel 1 Tentai Books US$14.99 March 1

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Magic Knight of the Old Ways Novel 1 J-Novel Club US$6.99 March 3
The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior Novel 1 Seven Seas US$9.99 March 3

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Triangle Strategy Switch game Square Enix US$59.99 March 4

follow-up of North American Anime, Manga Releases, February 20-26
