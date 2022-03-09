×
News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, March 6-12

posted on by Alex Mateo
Broken Blade anime, The case files of Jeweler Richard manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Broken Blade BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$59.98 March 8
The Girl Who Leapt Through Time BD/DVDCite Funimation US$34.98 March 8
planetarian OVA + Movie Essentials BDAnimeNewsNetwork Funimation US$29.98 March 8

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Deserted Island Diary Graphic Novel (GN) 2Please Viz Media US$9.99 March 8
Berserk Deluxe GN 10 (hardcover)Cite Dark Horse US$49.99 March 9
Black or White GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$12.99 March 8
The case files of Jeweler Richard GN 1Please Seven Seas US$12.99 March 8
Delicious in Dungeon GN 10Please Yen Press US$14.99 March 8
Dick Fight Island GN 2Please Viz Media US$12.99 March 8
Do You Like Big Girls? GN 3Please Seven Seas US$13.99 March 8
Drugstore in Another World: The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist GN 4Please Seven Seas US$12.99 March 8
Fly Me to the Moon GN 10Please Viz Media US$9.99 March 8
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End GN 3Please Viz Media US$9.99 March 8
The Girl In the Arcade GN 1Please Seven Seas US$13.99 March 8
Grand Blue Dreaming GN 15Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 March 8
Hakumei and Mikochi: Tiny Little Life in the Woods GN 9Please Seven Seas US$13.99 March 8
The Kingdoms of Ruin GN 9Please Yen Press US$14.99 March 8
Kirby Manga Mania GN 4Please Viz Media US$9.99 March 8
Mao GN 4Please Viz Media US$9.99 March 8
Pandora in the Crimson Shell: Ghost Urn GN 15Please Seven Seas US$12.99 March 8
Pokémon - Journeys GN 2Please Viz Media US$9.99 March 8
ReZERO Starting Life in Another World Chapter 4 GN 3Please Yen Press US$12.99 March 8
Sundome!! Milky Way GN 3Please Seven Seas US$14.99 March 8
Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun GN 0Please Yen Press US$12.99 March 8
When Will Ayumu Make His Move? GN 4Please Kodansha Comics US$12.98 March 8

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Abe-kun's Got Me Now! GN 8Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 8
Ace of the Diamond GN 36Cite Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 8
Apple Children of Aeon GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 8
Bakemonogatari GN 13Please Vertical US$7.99 March 8
Black or White GN 3Please Viz Media US$6.99 March 8
Delicious in Dungeon GN 10Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 8
Dick Fight Island GN 2Please Viz Media US$6.99 March 8
Drugstore in Another World: The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 8
Fly Me to the Moon GN 10Please Viz Media US$6.99 March 8
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End GN 3Please Viz Media US$6.99 March 8
Guilty GN 9Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 8
I'm a Single Mother in a Fake Marriage GN 1Please Shusuisha US$5.99 March 8
The Kingdoms of Ruin GN 9Please Yen Press US$9.99 March 8
Lightning and Romance GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 8
Mao GN 4Please Viz Media US$6.99 March 8
Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 8
My Darling, the Company President GN 4Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 8
New York, New York GN 1Please Yen Press US$9.99 March 8
Oda Cinnamon Nobunaga GN 5Please Coamix US$5.99 March 8
Pandora in the Crimson Shell: Ghost Urn GN 15Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 8
Peach Boy Riverside GN 10Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 8
Police in a Pod GN 10Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 8
ReZERO Starting Life in Another World Chapter 4 GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 8
The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 8
Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun GN 0Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 8
Vampire Dormitory GN 8Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 8

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Accomplishments of the Duke's Daughter Novel 4Please Seven Seas US$14.99 March 8
King of the Labyrinth Novel 3Cite Yen Press US$19.99 March 8
Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs Novel 5AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$14.99 March 8

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Dragon Daddy Diaries: A Girl Grows to Greatness Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 March 7
Goodbye Otherworld, See You Tomorrow Novel 2Cite J-Novel Club US$6.99 March 11
Housekeeping Mage from Another World: Making Your Adventures Feel Like Home! Novel 1AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$6.99 March 7
King of the Labyrinth Novel 3Please Yen Press US$9.99 March 8
The NPCs in this Village Sim Game Must Be Real! Novel 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 10
Private Tutor to the Duke's Daughter Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 March 10
Survival in Another World with My Mistress! Novel 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 10

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
.hack//G.U. Last Recode Switch gamePlease Bandai Namco Entertainment US$59.99 March 11

follow-up of North American Anime, Manga Releases, February 27-March 5
