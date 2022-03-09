North American Anime, Manga Releases, March 6-12

And even if you weren't a little kid in the 80s, Magical Idol Pastel Yumi is the kind of show that can make you nostalgic for the sort of world that, if we're honest, never really existed.

― Welcome back to 1986, when Studio Pierrot's fourth magical girl series was on the air. Magical Idol Pastel Yumi is very much of its time period, from the sort of ruffled dress that shows up in a thousand school p...