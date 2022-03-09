News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, March 6-12
posted on by Alex Mateo
Broken Blade anime, The case files of Jeweler Richard manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Broken Blade BD
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$59.98
|March 8
The Girl Who Leapt Through Time BD/DVD
|Funimation
|US$34.98
|March 8
planetarian OVA + Movie Essentials BD
|Funimation
|US$29.98
|March 8
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Deserted Island Diary Graphic Novel (GN) 2
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|March 8
Berserk Deluxe GN 10 (hardcover)
|Dark Horse
|US$49.99
|March 9
Black or White GN 3
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|March 8
The case files of Jeweler Richard GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|March 8
Delicious in Dungeon GN 10
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|March 8
Dick Fight Island GN 2
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|March 8
Do You Like Big Girls? GN 3
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 8
Drugstore in Another World: The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist GN 4
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|March 8
Fly Me to the Moon GN 10
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|March 8
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End GN 3
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|March 8
The Girl In the Arcade GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 8
Grand Blue Dreaming GN 15
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|March 8
Hakumei and Mikochi: Tiny Little Life in the Woods GN 9
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 8
The Kingdoms of Ruin GN 9
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|March 8
Kirby Manga Mania GN 4
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|March 8
Mao GN 4
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|March 8
Pandora in the Crimson Shell: Ghost Urn GN 15
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|March 8
Pokémon - Journeys GN 2
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|March 8
ReZERO Starting Life in Another World Chapter 4 GN 3
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|March 8
Sundome!! Milky Way GN 3
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|March 8
Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun GN 0
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|March 8
When Will Ayumu Make His Move? GN 4
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.98
|March 8
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Abe-kun's Got Me Now! GN 8
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 8
Ace of the Diamond GN 36
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 8
Apple Children of Aeon GN 1
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 8
Bakemonogatari GN 13
|Vertical
|US$7.99
|March 8
Black or White GN 3
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 8
Delicious in Dungeon GN 10
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 8
Dick Fight Island GN 2
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 8
Drugstore in Another World: The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist GN 4
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 8
Fly Me to the Moon GN 10
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 8
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End GN 3
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 8
Guilty GN 9
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 8
I'm a Single Mother in a Fake Marriage GN 1
|Shusuisha
|US$5.99
|March 8
The Kingdoms of Ruin GN 9
|Yen Press
|US$9.99
|March 8
Lightning and Romance GN 2
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 8
Mao GN 4
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 8
Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms GN 1
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 8
My Darling, the Company President GN 4
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 8
New York, New York GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$9.99
|March 8
Oda Cinnamon Nobunaga GN 5
|Coamix
|US$5.99
|March 8
Pandora in the Crimson Shell: Ghost Urn GN 15
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 8
Peach Boy Riverside GN 10
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 8
Police in a Pod GN 10
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 8
ReZERO Starting Life in Another World Chapter 4 GN 3
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 8
The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse GN 2
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 8
Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun GN 0
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 8
Vampire Dormitory GN 8
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 8
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Accomplishments of the Duke's Daughter Novel 4
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|March 8
King of the Labyrinth Novel 3
|Yen Press
|US$19.99
|March 8
Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs Novel 5
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|March 8
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Dragon Daddy Diaries: A Girl Grows to Greatness Novel 3
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|March 7
Goodbye Otherworld, See You Tomorrow Novel 2
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|March 11
Housekeeping Mage from Another World: Making Your Adventures Feel Like Home! Novel 1
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|March 7
King of the Labyrinth Novel 3
|Yen Press
|US$9.99
|March 8
The NPCs in this Village Sim Game Must Be Real! Novel 3
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 10
Private Tutor to the Duke's Daughter Novel 2
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|March 10
Survival in Another World with My Mistress! Novel 1
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 10
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
.hack//G.U. Last Recode Switch game
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|US$59.99
|March 11