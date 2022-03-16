News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, March 13-19

posted on by Alex Mateo
Warlords of Sigrdrifa, Monster Girl Doctor anime; Alice in Borderland, Island in a Puddle manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Dr. Stone Season 2 BD Funimation US$64.98 March 15
Dr. Stone Season 2 Limited Edition BD/DVD Funimation US$84.98 March 15
Monster Girl Doctor BD Sentai Filmworks US$69.98 March 15
Naughty Adventures DVD (adult) Adult Source Media US$24.95 March 15
Pokémon: Black and White: Rival Destinies DVD Viz Media US$59.99 March 15
Princess Principal: Crown Handler BD Sentai Filmworks US$29.98 March 15
Warlords of Sigrdrifa BD Funimation US$64.98 March 15

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Alice in Borderland Graphic Novel (GN) 1 Viz Media US$19.99 March 15
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 2 GN 2 J-Novel Club US$14.99 March 15
Battle Angel Alita GN 5 Kodansha Comics US$12.99 March 15
BEASTARS GN 17 Viz Media US$12.99 March 15
Beauty and the Beast of Paradise Lost GN 4 Kodansha Comics US$12.99 March 15
Children of the Whales GN 19 Viz Media US$12.99 March 15
Chillin' in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat Powers GN 3 Seven Seas US$12.99 March 15
The Crater GN Digital Manga Publishing US$29.95 March 15
Daigo The Beast: Umehara Fighting Gamers! GN 4 Udon Entertainment US$19.99 March 15
The Faraway Paladin Omnibus GN 2 J-Novel Club US$19.99 March 15
Fist of the North Star GN 4 (hardcover) Viz Media US$19.99 March 15
Goblin Slayer Side Story: Year One GN 6 Yen Press US$12.99 March 15
The Haunted Bookstore – Gateway to a Parallel Universe GN 1 Seven Seas US$12.99 March 15
Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku GN 13 Viz Media US$12.99 March 15
The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter GN 5 Seven Seas US$12.99 March 15
I Belong to the Baddest Girl at School GN 3 One Peace US$12.95 March 15
Infinite Dendrogram GN 4 J-Novel Club US$19.99 March 15
Island in a Puddle GN 1 Kodansha Comics US$12.99 March 15
Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler GN 14 Yen Press US$14.99 March 15
Karate Survivor In Another World GN 3 Seven Seas US$12.99 March 15
Maison Ikkoku Collector's Edition GN 7 Viz Media US$24.99 March 15
Marginal Operation GN 9 J-Novel Club US$14.99 March 15
My Deer Friend Nokotan GN 1 Seven Seas US$12.99 March 15
My Wandering Warrior Existence GN Seven Seas US$14.99 March 15
Necromance GN 2 Seven Seas US$12.99 March 15
New Game! GN 12 Seven Seas US$13.99 March 15
Ōoku: The Inner Chambers GN 19 Viz Media US$12.99 March 15
Orochi Perfect Edition GN (hardcover) Viz Media US$26.99 March 15
Penguin & House GN 1 Kodansha Comics US$12.99 March 15
Rent-A-Girlfriend GN 11 Kodansha Comics US$12.99 March 15
The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse GN 2 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 15
Sex Ed 120% GN 3 Yen Press US$12.99 March 15
So I'm a Spider, So What? The Daily Lives of the Kumoko Sisters GN 2 Yen Press US$12.99 March 15
Triage X GN 22 Yen Press US$13.99 March 15
The Unwanted Undead Adventurer GN 4 J-Novel Club US$14.99 March 15

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Alice in Borderland GN 1 Viz Media US$13.99 March 15
Arakawa Under the Bridge GN 7 Vertical US$13.99 March 15
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 2 GN 4 J-Novel Club US$8.99 March 16
BEASTARS GN 17 Viz Media US$8.99 March 15
Beauty and the Beast of Paradise Lost GN 4 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 15
Blue Lock GN 12 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 15
Chihiro-kun Only Has Eyes For Me GN 6 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 15
Children of the Whales GN 19 Viz Media US$8.99 March 15
Chillin' in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat Powers GN 3 Seven Seas US$9.99 March 15
The Dawn of the Witch GN 4 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 15
The Engagement of Marielle Clarac GN 4 J-Novel Club US$8.99 March 15
The Faraway Paladin GN 8 J-Novel Club US$8.99 March 16
Fist of the North Star GN 4 Viz Media US$13.99 March 15
The Haunted Bookstore – Gateway to a Parallel Universe GN 1 Seven Seas US$9.99 March 15
Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku GN 13 Viz Media US$8.99 March 15
The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter GN 5 Seven Seas US$9.99 March 15
Hozuki's Coolheadedness GN 7 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 15
Island in a Puddle GN 1 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 15
Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler GN 14 Yen Press US$6.99 March 15
Karate Survivor In Another World GN 3 Seven Seas US$9.99 March 15
A Kiss with a Cat GN 1 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 15
The Lines that Define Me GN 3 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 15
Maison Ikkoku Collector's Edition GN 7 Viz Media US$16.99 March 15
My Deer Friend Nokotan GN 1 Seven Seas US$9.99 March 15
My Idol Sits the Next Desk Over! GN 3 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 15
My Unique Skill Makes Me OP even at Level 1 GN 7 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 15
My Wandering Warrior Existence GN Seven Seas US$9.99 March 15
Necromance GN 2 Seven Seas US$9.99 March 15
New Game! GN 12 Seven Seas US$9.99 March 15
Ōoku: The Inner Chambers GN 19 Viz Media US$8.99 March 15
Piano Duo for the Left Hand GN 1 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 15
Rent-A-Girlfriend GN 11 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 15
So I'm a Spider, So What? The Daily Lives of the Kumoko Sisters GN 2 Yen Press US$6.99 March 15
Sorcerous Stabber Orphen: The Reckless Journey GN 6 J-Novel Club US$8.99 March 16
Shotgun Divorce: I'll Get Pregnant and Out of Your Life as Soon as Possible! GN 1 Shusuisha US$5.99 March 15
Triage X GN 22 Yen Press US$6.99 March 15
You're My Cutie!! GN 3 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 15

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 3 Novel 4 J-Novel Club US$14.99 March 15
Banner of the Stars Collector's Edition Novel 2 (hardcover) J-Novel Club US$29.99 March 15
Bond and Book: The Long Long Good-Bye of The Last Bookstore Novel 2 (hardcover) Yen Press US$19.99 March 15
Chitose-kun Is In the Ramune Bottle Novel 1 Yen Press US$14.99 March 15
Classroom of the Elite Novel 10 Seven Seas US$13.99 March 15
Demon Lord 2099 Novel 1 Yen Press US$14.99 March 15
Hazure Skill: The Guild Member with a Worthless Skill is Actually a Legendary Assassin Novel 3 Yen Press US$14.99 March 15
I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! Novel 2 Seven Seas US$14.99 March 15
In Another World With My Smartphone Novel 20 J-Novel Club US$14.99 March 15
Invaders of the Rokujouma!? Collector's Edition Omnibus Novel 11 J-Novel Club US$29.99 March 15
My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! Novel 9 J-Novel Club US$14.99 March 15
My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected Novel 13 Yen Press US$13.99 March 15
Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Novel 8 Yen Press US$14.99 March 15
The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Novel 4 J-Novel Club US$14.99 March 15
Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina Novel 7 Yen Press US$14.99 March 15

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Bond and Book: The Long Long Good-Bye of The Last Bookstore Novel 2 Yen Press US$9.99 March 15
Demon Lord 2099 Novel 1 Yen Press US$8.99 March 15
Hazure Skill: The Guild Member with a Worthless Skill is Actually a Legendary Assassin Novel 3 Yen Press US$8.99 March 15
Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Novel 9 Seven Seas US$9.99 March 17
Monster Tamer Novel 8 J-Novel Club US$6.99 March 18
My Instant Death Ability is So Overpowered, No One in This Other World Stands a Chance Against Me! Novel 9 J-Novel Club US$6.99 March 16
My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected Novel 13 Yen Press US$7.99 March 15
Our Last Crusade or
Seirei Gensouki - Spirit Chronicles Novel 18Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 March 18
Sorcerous Stabber Orphen: The Wayward Journey Novel 16Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 March 18
A Tale of the Secret Saint Novel 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 17
Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina Novel 7Please Yen Press US$8.99 March 15

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Cruel King and the Great Hero Storybook Edition Switch, PS4 gamePlease NIS America US$59.99 March 15
Persona 4 Arena Ultimax PS4, Switch, PC gameCite Sega US$29.99 March 17
Phantom Breaker: Omnia PS4, Switch, Xbox One, PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork Rocket Panda Games US$39.99 March 15
Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC gamePlease Square Enix US$59.99 March 18

