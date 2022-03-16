North American Anime, Manga Releases, March 13-19

Kimi Rito digs deep into the tropes of anime's salacious sister medium, from tracking down the hentai's early manga creators to going back even further to the shunga of the Edo period.

― If there is a form of media, no matter how maligned, there is a scholar or critic (or both) dedicated to examining it. In the case of hentai manga, there are actually quite a few, but Fakku's translation of Kimi Rito...