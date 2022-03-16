News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, March 13-19
posted on by Alex Mateo
Warlords of Sigrdrifa, Monster Girl Doctor anime; Alice in Borderland, Island in a Puddle manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Dr. Stone Season 2 BD
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|March 15
Dr. Stone Season 2 Limited Edition BD/DVD
|Funimation
|US$84.98
|March 15
Monster Girl Doctor BD
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$69.98
|March 15
Naughty Adventures DVD (adult)
|Adult Source Media
|US$24.95
|March 15
Pokémon: Black and White: Rival Destinies DVD
|Viz Media
|US$59.99
|March 15
Princess Principal: Crown Handler BD
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$29.98
|March 15
Warlords of Sigrdrifa BD
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|March 15
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Alice in Borderland Graphic Novel (GN) 1
|Viz Media
|US$19.99
|March 15
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 2 GN 2
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|March 15
Battle Angel Alita GN 5
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|March 15
BEASTARS GN 17
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|March 15
Beauty and the Beast of Paradise Lost GN 4
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|March 15
Children of the Whales GN 19
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|March 15
Chillin' in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat Powers GN 3
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|March 15
The Crater GN
|Digital Manga Publishing
|US$29.95
|March 15
Daigo The Beast: Umehara Fighting Gamers! GN 4
|Udon Entertainment
|US$19.99
|March 15
The Faraway Paladin Omnibus GN 2
|J-Novel Club
|US$19.99
|March 15
Fist of the North Star GN 4 (hardcover)
|Viz Media
|US$19.99
|March 15
Goblin Slayer Side Story: Year One GN 6
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|March 15
The Haunted Bookstore – Gateway to a Parallel Universe GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|March 15
Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku GN 13
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|March 15
The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter GN 5
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|March 15
I Belong to the Baddest Girl at School GN 3
|One Peace
|US$12.95
|March 15
Infinite Dendrogram GN 4
|J-Novel Club
|US$19.99
|March 15
Island in a Puddle GN 1
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|March 15
Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler GN 14
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|March 15
Karate Survivor In Another World GN 3
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|March 15
Maison Ikkoku Collector's Edition GN 7
|Viz Media
|US$24.99
|March 15
Marginal Operation GN 9
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|March 15
My Deer Friend Nokotan GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|March 15
My Wandering Warrior Existence GN
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|March 15
Necromance GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|March 15
New Game! GN 12
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 15
Ōoku: The Inner Chambers GN 19
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|March 15
Orochi Perfect Edition GN (hardcover)
|Viz Media
|US$26.99
|March 15
Penguin & House GN 1
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|March 15
Rent-A-Girlfriend GN 11
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|March 15
The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse GN 2
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 15
Sex Ed 120% GN 3
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|March 15
So I'm a Spider, So What? The Daily Lives of the Kumoko Sisters GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|March 15
Triage X GN 22
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|March 15
The Unwanted Undead Adventurer GN 4
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|March 15
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Alice in Borderland GN 1
|Viz Media
|US$13.99
|March 15
Arakawa Under the Bridge GN 7
|Vertical
|US$13.99
|March 15
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 2 GN 4
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|March 16
BEASTARS GN 17
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|March 15
Beauty and the Beast of Paradise Lost GN 4
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 15
Blue Lock GN 12
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 15
Chihiro-kun Only Has Eyes For Me GN 6
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 15
Children of the Whales GN 19
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|March 15
Chillin' in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat Powers GN 3
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 15
The Dawn of the Witch GN 4
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 15
The Engagement of Marielle Clarac GN 4
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|March 15
The Faraway Paladin GN 8
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|March 16
Fist of the North Star GN 4
|Viz Media
|US$13.99
|March 15
The Haunted Bookstore – Gateway to a Parallel Universe GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 15
Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku GN 13
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|March 15
The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter GN 5
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 15
Hozuki's Coolheadedness GN 7
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 15
Island in a Puddle GN 1
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 15
Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler GN 14
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 15
Karate Survivor In Another World GN 3
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 15
A Kiss with a Cat GN 1
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 15
The Lines that Define Me GN 3
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 15
Maison Ikkoku Collector's Edition GN 7
|Viz Media
|US$16.99
|March 15
My Deer Friend Nokotan GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 15
My Idol Sits the Next Desk Over! GN 3
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 15
My Unique Skill Makes Me OP even at Level 1 GN 7
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 15
My Wandering Warrior Existence GN
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 15
Necromance GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 15
New Game! GN 12
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 15
Ōoku: The Inner Chambers GN 19
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|March 15
Piano Duo for the Left Hand GN 1
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 15
Rent-A-Girlfriend GN 11
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 15
So I'm a Spider, So What? The Daily Lives of the Kumoko Sisters GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 15
Sorcerous Stabber Orphen: The Reckless Journey GN 6
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|March 16
Shotgun Divorce: I'll Get Pregnant and Out of Your Life as Soon as Possible! GN 1
|Shusuisha
|US$5.99
|March 15
Triage X GN 22
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 15
You're My Cutie!! GN 3
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 15
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 3 Novel 4
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|March 15
Banner of the Stars Collector's Edition Novel 2 (hardcover)
|J-Novel Club
|US$29.99
|March 15
Bond and Book: The Long Long Good-Bye of The Last Bookstore Novel 2 (hardcover)
|Yen Press
|US$19.99
|March 15
Chitose-kun Is In the Ramune Bottle Novel 1
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|March 15
Classroom of the Elite Novel 10
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 15
Demon Lord 2099 Novel 1
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|March 15
Hazure Skill: The Guild Member with a Worthless Skill is Actually a Legendary Assassin Novel 3
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|March 15
I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! Novel 2
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|March 15
In Another World With My Smartphone Novel 20
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|March 15
Invaders of the Rokujouma!? Collector's Edition Omnibus Novel 11
|J-Novel Club
|US$29.99
|March 15
My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! Novel 9
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|March 15
My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected Novel 13
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|March 15
Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Novel 8
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|March 15
The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Novel 4
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|March 15
Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina Novel 7
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|March 15
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Bond and Book: The Long Long Good-Bye of The Last Bookstore Novel 2
|Yen Press
|US$9.99
|March 15
Demon Lord 2099 Novel 1
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|March 15
Hazure Skill: The Guild Member with a Worthless Skill is Actually a Legendary Assassin Novel 3
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|March 15
Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Novel 9
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 17
Monster Tamer Novel 8
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|March 18
My Instant Death Ability is So Overpowered, No One in This Other World Stands a Chance Against Me! Novel 9
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|March 16
My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected Novel 13
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|March 15
Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Novel 8
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|March 15
Seirei Gensouki - Spirit Chronicles Novel 18
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|March 18
Sorcerous Stabber Orphen: The Wayward Journey Novel 16
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|March 18
A Tale of the Secret Saint Novel 2
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 17
Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina Novel 7
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|March 15
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
The Cruel King and the Great Hero Storybook Edition Switch, PS4 game
|NIS America
|US$59.99
|March 15
Persona 4 Arena Ultimax PS4, Switch, PC game
|Sega
|US$29.99
|March 17
Phantom Breaker: Omnia PS4, Switch, Xbox One, PC game
|Rocket Panda Games
|US$39.99
|March 15
Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC game
|Square Enix
|US$59.99
|March 18