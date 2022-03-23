News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, March 20-26

MARS RED, Otoboku - Maidens Are Falling for Me! anime; Bungo Stray Dogs Wan!, GUNBURED x SISTERS manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Double Disc Delights BDs 1-5Please Kitty Media US$39.99 each March 21
Doomed Megalopolis DVDCite Media Blasters US$19.99 March 22
MARS RED BDAnimeNewsNetwork Funimation US$64.98 March 22
Millennium Actress Limited Edition Steelbook BD/DVDPlease Shout! Factory US$29.98 March 22
Otoboku - Maidens Are Falling for Me! BDPlease Media Blasters US$29.99 March 22
Princess Knight Angelica BD (adult)Please Kitty Media US$29.99 March 22
Very Private Lesson DVD (adult)Please Media Blasters US$14.99 March 22

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Attack on Titan Omnibus Graphic Novel (GN) 2Please Kodansha Comics US$19.99 March 22
Attack on Titan Omnibus GN 3Cite Kodansha Comics US$19.99 March 22
Blue Giant Omnibus GN 5AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$19.99 March 22
Bungo Stray Dogs Wan! GN 1Please Yen Press US$12.99 March 22
Blue Period GN 6Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 March 22
Catch These Hands! GN 1Please Yen Press US$12.99 March 22
The Country Without Humans GN 2Please Seven Seas US$12.99 March 22
Daigo The Beast: Umehara Fighting Gamers! GN 3Please Udon Entertainment US$19.99 March 22
Dekoboko Bittersweet Days GNPlease Tokyopop US$15.99 March 22
Double GN 2Please Tokyopop US$12.99 March 22
The Eminence in Shadow GN 3Please Yen Press US$12.99 March 22
Fire Force GN 26Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 22
GUNBURED x SISTERS GN 1Please Seven Seas US$13.99 March 22
I'm a Behemoth, an S-Ranked Monster, but Mistaken for a Cat, I Live as an Elf Girl's Pet GN 4Please Yen Press US$12.99 March 22
I'm Standing on a Million Lives GN 12Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 22
Interspecies Reviewers Comic Anthology GN 2Please Yen Press US$12.99 March 22
Living-Room Matsunaga-san GN 10Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 March 22
Lust Geass GN 5Please Yen Press US$12.99 March 22
MARS RED GN 2Please Seven Seas US$12.99 March 22
Magical Girl Spec-Ops Asuka GN 13Please Seven Seas US$12.99 March 22
Minami Nanami Wants to Shine GN 1Please Yen Press US$12.99 March 22
Mint Chocolate GN 5Please Yen Press US$12.99 March 22
Monster Wrestling GN 4Please Yen Press US$12.99 March 22
Run on Your New Legs GN 1Please Yen Press US$14.99 March 22
Smokin' Parade GN 9Please Yen Press US$12.99 March 22
The Song of Yoru and Asa GNPlease Kuma US$14.95 March 22
The Splendid Work of a Monster Maid GN 2Please Yen Press US$14.99 March 22
Steins;Gate Complete Collection Omnibus GNPlease Udon Entertainment US$29.99 March 22
The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest GN 7Please Square Enix Manga US$10.99 March 22
Sword Art Online: Project Alicization GN 4Please Yen Press US$12.99 March 22
SUPER HXEROS GN 6Please Seven Seas US$13.99 March 22
Vampeerz: My Peer Vampires GN 1Please Denpa US$12.95 March 22
Woof Woof Story: I Told You to Turn Me Into a Pampered Pooch, Not Fenrir! GN 3Please Yen Press US$12.99 March 22
The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat GN 2Please Yen Press US$12.99 March 22
The Yakuza's Guide to Babysitting GN 2Please Kaiten Books US$13.99 March 22

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Back When You Called Us Devils GN 11Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 22
Blue Giant GN 9-10Cite Seven Seas US$13.99 March 22
Bungo Stray Dogs Wan! GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$6.99 March 22
Catch These Hands! GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 22
The Daily Lives of High School Boys GN 6Please Vertical US$10.99 March 22
DAYS GN 28Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 22
The Eminence in Shadow GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 22
Fire Force GN 26Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 22
Full Clearing Another World under a Goddess with Zero Believers GN 2Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 March 23
Getting Closer to You GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 23
GUNBURED x SISTERS GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 22
Harem Marriage GN 15Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 22
I'll Be with Them Again Today GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 22
I'm a Behemoth, an S-Ranked Monster, but Mistaken for a Cat, I Live as an Elf Girl's Pet GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 22
If You Could See Love GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 22
Magu-chan: God of Destruction GN 3Please Viz Media US$6.99 March 22
MARS RED GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 22
Minami Nanami Wants to Shine GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 22
Mint Chocolate GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 22
ONIMAI: I'm Now Your Sister! GN 5Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 22
Our Blood Oath GNs 1-2Please Viz Media US$6.99 each March 22
Run on Your New Legs GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 22
Something's Wrong With Us GN 7Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 22
Smokin' Parade GN 9Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 22
The Splendid Work of a Monster Maid GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 22
Sword Art Online: Project Alicization GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 22
That's My Atypical Girl GN 4Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 22
Woof Woof Story: I Told You to Turn Me Into a Pampered Pooch, Not Fenrir! GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 22

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest: Zero Novel 5Please Seven Seas US$14.99 March 22
Breasts Are My Favorite Things in the World! Novel 5Cite Yen Press US$12.99 March 22
Durarara!! SH Novel 3AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$14.99 March 22
The Haunted Bookstore - Gateway to a Parallel Universe Novel 2Please Seven Seas US$14.99 March 22
The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent Novel 6Please Seven Seas US$14.99 March 22
The Strange Adventure of a Broke Mercenary Novel 4Please Seven Seas US$14.99 March 22
Strike the Blood Novel 20Please Yen Press US$14.99 March 22
Wolf and Parchment Novel 6Please Yen Press US$13.99 March 22
The World's Strongest Rearguard - Labyrinth Country's Novice Seeker Novel 6Please Yen Press US$14.99 March 22

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Altina the Sword Princess Novel 13Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 March 21
Breasts Are My Favorite Things in the World! Novel 5Cite Yen Press US$12.99 March 22
Chillin' in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat Powers Novel 4AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$6.99 March 25
Cooking with Wild Game Novel 16Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 March 21
Durarara!! SH Novel 3Please Yen Press US$8.99 March 22
Guide to the Perfect Otaku Girlfriend: Roomies and Romance Novel 5Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 March 22
My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero's Novel 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 24
Reborn as a Space Mercenary: I Woke Up Piloting the Strongest Starship! Novel 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 24
Reincarnated as the Piggy Duke: This Time I'm Gonna Tell Her How I Feel! Novel 5Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 March 21
Strike the Blood Novel 20Please Yen Press US$8.99 March 22
Wolf and Parchment Novel 6Please Yen Press US$7.99 March 22
The World's Strongest Rearguard - Labyrinth Country's Novice Seeker Novel 6Please Yen Press US$8.99 March 22

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Ghostwire: Tokyo PS5, PC gamePlease Bethesda US$59.99 March 25
Kirby and the Forgotten Land Switch gameCite Nintendo US$59.99 March 25
Rune Factory 5 Switch gameAnimeNewsNetwork XSeed Games US$59.99 March 22
Rune Factory 5: Earthmate Edition Switch gamePlease XSeed Games US$79.99 March 22

