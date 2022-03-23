News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, March 20-26
posted on by Alex Mateo
MARS RED, Otoboku - Maidens Are Falling for Me! anime; Bungo Stray Dogs Wan!, GUNBURED x SISTERS manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Double Disc Delights BDs 1-5Please
|Kitty Media
|US$39.99 each
|March 21
|Doomed Megalopolis DVDCite
|Media Blasters
|US$19.99
|March 22
|MARS RED BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|March 22
|Millennium Actress Limited Edition Steelbook BD/DVDPlease
|Shout! Factory
|US$29.98
|March 22
|Otoboku - Maidens Are Falling for Me! BDPlease
|Media Blasters
|US$29.99
|March 22
|Princess Knight Angelica BD (adult)Please
|Kitty Media
|US$29.99
|March 22
|Very Private Lesson DVD (adult)Please
|Media Blasters
|US$14.99
|March 22
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Attack on Titan Omnibus Graphic Novel (GN) 2Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$19.99
|March 22
|Attack on Titan Omnibus GN 3Cite
|Kodansha Comics
|US$19.99
|March 22
|Blue Giant Omnibus GN 5AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$19.99
|March 22
|Bungo Stray Dogs Wan! GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|March 22
|Blue Period GN 6Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|March 22
|Catch These Hands! GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|March 22
|The Country Without Humans GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|March 22
|Daigo The Beast: Umehara Fighting Gamers! GN 3Please
|Udon Entertainment
|US$19.99
|March 22
|Dekoboko Bittersweet Days GNPlease
|Tokyopop
|US$15.99
|March 22
|Double GN 2Please
|Tokyopop
|US$12.99
|March 22
|The Eminence in Shadow GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|March 22
|Fire Force GN 26Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 22
|GUNBURED x SISTERS GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 22
|I'm a Behemoth, an S-Ranked Monster, but Mistaken for a Cat, I Live as an Elf Girl's Pet GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|March 22
|I'm Standing on a Million Lives GN 12Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 22
|Interspecies Reviewers Comic Anthology GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|March 22
|Living-Room Matsunaga-san GN 10Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|March 22
|Lust Geass GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|March 22
|MARS RED GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|March 22
|Magical Girl Spec-Ops Asuka GN 13Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|March 22
|Minami Nanami Wants to Shine GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|March 22
|Mint Chocolate GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|March 22
|Monster Wrestling GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|March 22
|Run on Your New Legs GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|March 22
|Smokin' Parade GN 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|March 22
|The Song of Yoru and Asa GNPlease
|Kuma
|US$14.95
|March 22
|The Splendid Work of a Monster Maid GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|March 22
|Steins;Gate Complete Collection Omnibus GNPlease
|Udon Entertainment
|US$29.99
|March 22
|The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest GN 7Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$10.99
|March 22
|Sword Art Online: Project Alicization GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|March 22
|SUPER HXEROS GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 22
|Vampeerz: My Peer Vampires GN 1Please
|Denpa
|US$12.95
|March 22
|Woof Woof Story: I Told You to Turn Me Into a Pampered Pooch, Not Fenrir! GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|March 22
|The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|March 22
|The Yakuza's Guide to Babysitting GN 2Please
|Kaiten Books
|US$13.99
|March 22
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Back When You Called Us Devils GN 11Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 22
|Blue Giant GN 9-10Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 22
|Bungo Stray Dogs Wan! GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 22
|Catch These Hands! GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 22
|The Daily Lives of High School Boys GN 6Please
|Vertical
|US$10.99
|March 22
|DAYS GN 28Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 22
|The Eminence in Shadow GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 22
|Fire Force GN 26Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 22
|Full Clearing Another World under a Goddess with Zero Believers GN 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|March 23
|Getting Closer to You GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 23
|GUNBURED x SISTERS GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 22
|Harem Marriage GN 15Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 22
|I'll Be with Them Again Today GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 22
|I'm a Behemoth, an S-Ranked Monster, but Mistaken for a Cat, I Live as an Elf Girl's Pet GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 22
|If You Could See Love GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 22
|Magu-chan: God of Destruction GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 22
|MARS RED GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 22
|Minami Nanami Wants to Shine GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 22
|Mint Chocolate GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 22
|ONIMAI: I'm Now Your Sister! GN 5Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 22
|Our Blood Oath GNs 1-2Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99 each
|March 22
|Run on Your New Legs GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 22
|Something's Wrong With Us GN 7Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 22
|Smokin' Parade GN 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 22
|The Splendid Work of a Monster Maid GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 22
|Sword Art Online: Project Alicization GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 22
|That's My Atypical Girl GN 4Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 22
|Woof Woof Story: I Told You to Turn Me Into a Pampered Pooch, Not Fenrir! GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 22
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest: Zero Novel 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|March 22
|Breasts Are My Favorite Things in the World! Novel 5Cite
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|March 22
|Durarara!! SH Novel 3AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|March 22
|The Haunted Bookstore - Gateway to a Parallel Universe Novel 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|March 22
|The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent Novel 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|March 22
|The Strange Adventure of a Broke Mercenary Novel 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|March 22
|Strike the Blood Novel 20Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|March 22
|Wolf and Parchment Novel 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|March 22
|The World's Strongest Rearguard - Labyrinth Country's Novice Seeker Novel 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|March 22
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Altina the Sword Princess Novel 13Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|March 21
|Breasts Are My Favorite Things in the World! Novel 5Cite
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|March 22
|Chillin' in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat Powers Novel 4AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|March 25
|Cooking with Wild Game Novel 16Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|March 21
|Durarara!! SH Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|March 22
|Guide to the Perfect Otaku Girlfriend: Roomies and Romance Novel 5Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|March 22
|My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero's Novel 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 24
|Reborn as a Space Mercenary: I Woke Up Piloting the Strongest Starship! Novel 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 24
|Reincarnated as the Piggy Duke: This Time I'm Gonna Tell Her How I Feel! Novel 5Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|March 21
|Strike the Blood Novel 20Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|March 22
|Wolf and Parchment Novel 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|March 22
|The World's Strongest Rearguard - Labyrinth Country's Novice Seeker Novel 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|March 22
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Ghostwire: Tokyo PS5, PC gamePlease
|Bethesda
|US$59.99
|March 25
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land Switch gameCite
|Nintendo
|US$59.99
|March 25
|Rune Factory 5 Switch gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|XSeed Games
|US$59.99
|March 22
|Rune Factory 5: Earthmate Edition Switch gamePlease
|XSeed Games
|US$79.99
|March 22