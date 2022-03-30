North American Anime, Manga Releases, March 27-April 2

Cosplayers came out in force at AnimeJapan's first physical event in three years

― AnimeJapan 2022 was in full swing last weekend with talk shows, vendors, and cosplay. The cosplayers came out ready to show off what they've been working on or saving for the past three years. Here's a handful of the cosplay we saw at the show: Kirto (left) and Eugeo (right) from Sword Art Online. Cosplayers: Karuraru ...