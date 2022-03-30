News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, March 27-April 2

posted on by Alex Mateo
Otherside Picnic, Ms. Koizumi loves ramen noodles anime; Cross-Dressing Villainess Cecilia Sylvie, Yakuza Reincarnation manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
City Hunter Season 3 BDPlease Discotek Media US$39.95 March 29
The Day I Became a God BDCite Crunchyroll/Funimation US$64.98 March 29
Haikyu!! To The Top BDAnimeNewsNetwork Sentai Filmworks US$89.98 March 29
INGRESS BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$69.98 March 29
Lupin the 3rd: The Mystery of Mamo BDPlease Discotek Media US$29.95 March 29
Ms. Koizumi loves ramen noodles BDPlease Discotek Media US$39.95 March 29
My Hero Academia Season 5 Part 1 BD/DVDPlease Funimation/Crunchyroll US$64.95 March 29
One Piece Season 11 Part 7 BD/DVDPlease Funimation/Crunchyroll US$44.98 March 29
Otherside Picnic BDPlease Funimation/Crunchyroll US$64.98 March 29
Ringetsu Complete Collection DVDPlease Kitty Media US$29.99 March 29
Skull-face Bookseller Honda-san BDPlease Discotek Media US$39.95 March 29
Tomorrow's Joe 2: The Movie BDPlease Discotek Media US$24.95 March 29

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Ancient Magus' Bride: Jack Flash and the Faerie Case Files Graphic Novel (GN) 4Please Seven Seas US$12.99 March 29
Booty Royale: Never Go Down Without a Fight! Omnibus GN 3Cite Seven Seas US$12.99 March 29
Chronicles of an Aristocrat Reborn in Another World GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$12.99 March 29
Cross-Dressing Villainess Cecilia Sylvie GN 1Please Yen Press US$12.99 March 29
The Dragon Knight’s Beloved GN 2Please Seven Seas US$12.99 March 29
The Exo-Drive Reincarnation Games: All-Japan Isekai Battle Tournament! GN 2Please Seven Seas US$12.99 March 29
The Hero Life of a (Self-Proclaimed) "Mediocre" Demon! GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 March 29
I Am A Cat Barista GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 March 29
I Was Reincarnated as the Villainess in an Otome Game but the Boys Love Me Anyway! GN 2Please Tokyopop US$12.99 March 29
If the RPG World Had Social Media GN 2Please Yen Press US$12.99 March 29
Let This Grieving Soul Retire! GN 2Please Yen Press US$12.99 March 29
My Next Life as a Villainess Side Story: On the Verge of Doom! GN 2Please Seven Seas US$12.99 March 29
Otherworldly Izakaya "Nobu" GN 10Please Udon Entertainment US$14.99 March 29
Phantom Tales of the Night GN 8Please Yen Press US$14.99 March 29
Reincarnated as a Sword: Another Wish GN 1Please Seven Seas US$12.99 March 29
Sheeply Horned Witch Romi GN 1Please Seven Seas US$12.99 March 29
Something's Wrong With Us GN 7Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 March 29
Teasing Master Takagi-san GN 14Please Yen Press US$12.99 March 29
Uncle From Another World GN 4Please Yen Press US$14.99 March 29
Unicorns Aren't Horny GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 March 29
UQ Holder! GN 25Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 29
The Usagi Yojimbo Saga GN 4Please Dark Horse US$29.99 March 30
Yakuza Reincarnation GN 1Please Seven Seas US$12.99 March 29

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Ancient Magus' Bride: Jack Flash and the Faerie Case Files GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 29
Arakawa Under the Bridge GN 8Cite Vertical US$10.99 March 29
Bootsleg GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$12.99 March 29
Chronicles of an Aristocrat Reborn in Another World GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 29
Cross-Dressing Villainess Cecilia Sylvie GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 29
Elegant Yokai Apartment Life GN 23Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 29
The Exo-Drive Reincarnation Games: All-Japan Isekai Battle Tournament! GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 29
The Great Cleric GN 8Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 29
HIRAETH -The End of the Journey- GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 29
I Am A Cat Barista GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 29
If the RPG World Had Social Media GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 29
In/Spectre GN 15Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 29
Let This Grieving Soul Retire! GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 29
My Next Life as a Villainess Side Story: On the Verge of Doom! GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 29
Phantom Tales of the Night GN 8Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 29
Reincarnated as a Sword: Another Wish GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 29
Sheeply Horned Witch Romi GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 29
Stellar Witch LIP☆S GN 5Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 29
Teasing Master Takagi-san GN 14Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 29
Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 29
Uncle From Another World GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 29
Unicorns Aren't Horny GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 29
UQ Holder! GN 25Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 29
Yakuza Reincarnation GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 29
Zatsuki: Make Me a Star GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 29

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Greatest Demon Lord Is Reborn as a Typical Nobody Novel 7Please Yen Press US$14.99 March 29
Josee, The Tiger and the Fish Novel (hardcover)Cite Yen Press US$19.99 March 29
My Friend's Little Sister Has It In for Me! Novel 7AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$14.99 March 29
Tearmoon Empire Novel 4Please J-Novel Club US$14.99 March 29

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Culinary Chronicles of the Court Flower Novel 5Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 April 1
Dahlia in Bloom: Crafting a Fresh Start With Magical Tools Novel 3Cite J-Novel Club US$6.99 March 28
Forget Being the Villainess, I Want to Be an Adventurer! Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$6.99 March 31
The Greatest Demon Lord Is Reborn as a Typical Nobody Novel 7Please Yen Press US$8.99 March 29
I am Blue, in Pain, and Fragile NovelPlease Seven Seas US$9.99 March 29
Invaders of the Rokujouma!? Novel 39Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 March 30
Josee, The Tiger and the Fish Novel (hardcover)Please Yen Press US$9.99 March 29
Tearmoon Empire Novel 7Please J-Novel Club US$14.99 March 28

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Crystar Switch gamePlease NIS America US$49.99 March 29
Death Stranding Director's Cut PC gameCite 505 Games US$39.99 March 30
Lost Judgment: The Kaito Files PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One gameAnimeNewsNetwork Sega US$29.99 March 28

follow-up of North American Anime, Manga Releases, March 20-26
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives