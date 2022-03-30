News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, March 27-April 2
posted on by Alex Mateo
Otherside Picnic, Ms. Koizumi loves ramen noodles anime; Cross-Dressing Villainess Cecilia Sylvie, Yakuza Reincarnation manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|City Hunter Season 3 BDPlease
|Discotek Media
|US$39.95
|March 29
|The Day I Became a God BDCite
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$64.98
|March 29
|Haikyu!! To The Top BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$89.98
|March 29
|INGRESS BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$69.98
|March 29
|Lupin the 3rd: The Mystery of Mamo BDPlease
|Discotek Media
|US$29.95
|March 29
|Ms. Koizumi loves ramen noodles BDPlease
|Discotek Media
|US$39.95
|March 29
|My Hero Academia Season 5 Part 1 BD/DVDPlease
|Funimation/Crunchyroll
|US$64.95
|March 29
|One Piece Season 11 Part 7 BD/DVDPlease
|Funimation/Crunchyroll
|US$44.98
|March 29
|Otherside Picnic BDPlease
|Funimation/Crunchyroll
|US$64.98
|March 29
|Ringetsu Complete Collection DVDPlease
|Kitty Media
|US$29.99
|March 29
|Skull-face Bookseller Honda-san BDPlease
|Discotek Media
|US$39.95
|March 29
|Tomorrow's Joe 2: The Movie BDPlease
|Discotek Media
|US$24.95
|March 29
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Ancient Magus' Bride: Jack Flash and the Faerie Case Files Graphic Novel (GN) 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|March 29
|Booty Royale: Never Go Down Without a Fight! Omnibus GN 3Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|March 29
|Chronicles of an Aristocrat Reborn in Another World GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|March 29
|Cross-Dressing Villainess Cecilia Sylvie GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|March 29
|The Dragon Knight’s Beloved GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|March 29
|The Exo-Drive Reincarnation Games: All-Japan Isekai Battle Tournament! GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|March 29
|The Hero Life of a (Self-Proclaimed) "Mediocre" Demon! GN 3Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|March 29
|I Am A Cat Barista GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 29
|I Was Reincarnated as the Villainess in an Otome Game but the Boys Love Me Anyway! GN 2Please
|Tokyopop
|US$12.99
|March 29
|If the RPG World Had Social Media GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|March 29
|Let This Grieving Soul Retire! GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|March 29
|My Next Life as a Villainess Side Story: On the Verge of Doom! GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|March 29
|Otherworldly Izakaya "Nobu" GN 10Please
|Udon Entertainment
|US$14.99
|March 29
|Phantom Tales of the Night GN 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|March 29
|Reincarnated as a Sword: Another Wish GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|March 29
|Sheeply Horned Witch Romi GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|March 29
|Something's Wrong With Us GN 7Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|March 29
|Teasing Master Takagi-san GN 14Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|March 29
|Uncle From Another World GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|March 29
|Unicorns Aren't Horny GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 29
|UQ Holder! GN 25Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 29
|The Usagi Yojimbo Saga GN 4Please
|Dark Horse
|US$29.99
|March 30
|Yakuza Reincarnation GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|March 29
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Ancient Magus' Bride: Jack Flash and the Faerie Case Files GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 29
|Arakawa Under the Bridge GN 8Cite
|Vertical
|US$10.99
|March 29
|Bootsleg GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|March 29
|Chronicles of an Aristocrat Reborn in Another World GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 29
|Cross-Dressing Villainess Cecilia Sylvie GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 29
|Elegant Yokai Apartment Life GN 23Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 29
|The Exo-Drive Reincarnation Games: All-Japan Isekai Battle Tournament! GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 29
|The Great Cleric GN 8Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 29
|HIRAETH -The End of the Journey- GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 29
|I Am A Cat Barista GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 29
|If the RPG World Had Social Media GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 29
|In/Spectre GN 15Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 29
|Let This Grieving Soul Retire! GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 29
|My Next Life as a Villainess Side Story: On the Verge of Doom! GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 29
|Phantom Tales of the Night GN 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 29
|Reincarnated as a Sword: Another Wish GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 29
|Sheeply Horned Witch Romi GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 29
|Stellar Witch LIP☆S GN 5Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 29
|Teasing Master Takagi-san GN 14Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 29
|Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister GN 2Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 29
|Uncle From Another World GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 29
|Unicorns Aren't Horny GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 29
|UQ Holder! GN 25Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 29
|Yakuza Reincarnation GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 29
|Zatsuki: Make Me a Star GN 2Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 29
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Greatest Demon Lord Is Reborn as a Typical Nobody Novel 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|March 29
|Josee, The Tiger and the Fish Novel (hardcover)Cite
|Yen Press
|US$19.99
|March 29
|My Friend's Little Sister Has It In for Me! Novel 7AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|March 29
|Tearmoon Empire Novel 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|March 29
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Culinary Chronicles of the Court Flower Novel 5Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|April 1
|Dahlia in Bloom: Crafting a Fresh Start With Magical Tools Novel 3Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|March 28
|Forget Being the Villainess, I Want to Be an Adventurer! Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|March 31
|The Greatest Demon Lord Is Reborn as a Typical Nobody Novel 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|March 29
|I am Blue, in Pain, and Fragile NovelPlease
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 29
|Invaders of the Rokujouma!? Novel 39Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|March 30
|Josee, The Tiger and the Fish Novel (hardcover)Please
|Yen Press
|US$9.99
|March 29
|Tearmoon Empire Novel 7Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|March 28
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Crystar Switch gamePlease
|NIS America
|US$49.99
|March 29
|Death Stranding Director's Cut PC gameCite
|505 Games
|US$39.99
|March 30
|Lost Judgment: The Kaito Files PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|Sega
|US$29.99
|March 28