North American Anime, Manga Releases, April 3-9

posted on by Alex Mateo
TsukiPro the Animation, Megalobox 2: Nomad anime; Sakamoto Days, Banished from the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside, manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Grenadier DVDPlease Media Blasters US$19.99 April 5
Megalobox 2: Nomad BDCite Crunchyroll/Funimation US$59.98 April 5
Otoboku - Maidens Are Falling for Me! DVDAnimeNewsNetwork Media Blasters US$19.98 April 5
Pokémon - Journeys Destination: Coronation! DVDPlease Viz Media US$24.98 April 5
TsukiPro the Animation Season 1 BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$59.98 April 5

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Banished from the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside Graphic Novel (GN) 1Please Yen Press US$12.99 April 5
Berserk of Gluttony GN 5Cite Seven Seas US$12.99 April 5
Chainsaw Man GN 10AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$9.99 April 5
Crueler Than Dead GN 2Please Ablaze US$12.99 April 5
DARLING in the FRANXX Omnibus GN 1Please Seven Seas US$19.99 April 5
Even Though We're Adults GN 4Please Seven Seas US$12.99 April 5
Failed Princesses GN 5Please Seven Seas US$12.99 April 5
Haganai: I Don't Have Many Friends GN 20Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 5
In/Spectre GN 15Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 5
Into the Deepest, Most Unknowable Dungeon GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 5
Jujutsu Kaisen GN 15Please Viz Media US$9.99 April 5
Kaguya-sama: Love is War GN 22Please Viz Media US$9.99 April 5
Kaiju No. 8 GN 2Please Viz Media US$9.99 April 5
Little Miss P GN 4Please Yen Press US$14.99 April 5
Lovesick Ellie GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 5
Machimaho: I Messed Up and Made the Wrong Person Into a Magical Girl! GN 9Please Seven Seas US$12.99 April 5
Moriarty the Patriot GN 7Please Viz Media US$9.99 April 5
The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior GN 1Please Seven Seas US$12.99 April 5
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes GN 12Please Viz Media US$9.99 April 5
My Love Mix-Up! GN 3Please Viz Media US$9.99 April 5
The New Gate GN 9Please One Peace US$11.95 April 5
Orient GN 8Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 5
The Passion of Gengoroh Tagame: Master of Gay Erotic Manga GN 1Please Fantagraphics US$29.99 April 5
Peach Boy Riverside GN 6Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 April 5
Penguin & House GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 April 5
Queen's Quality GN 14Please Viz Media US$9.99 April 5
Rozi in the Labyrinth GN 3Please Seven Seas US$12.99 April 5
Shaman King Omnibus GN 8Please Kodansha Comics US$19.99 April 5
Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie GN 9Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 April 5
Skip Beat! GN 46Please Viz Media US$9.99 April 5
Snow White with the Red Hair GN 18Please Viz Media US$9.99 April 5
Space Pirate Captain Harlock GN (hardcover)Please Ablaze US$24.99 April 5
Sakamoto Days GN 1Please Viz Media US$9.99 April 5
SPY x FAMILY GN 7Please Viz Media US$9.99 April 5
Those Not-So-Sweet Boys GN 6Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 5
Vampire Dormitory GN 4Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 5
Who Wants to Marry a Billionaire? GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 5
Yona of the Dawn GN 35Please Viz Media US$9.99 April 5

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Abandoned Reincarnation Sage GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 5
The Angel, the Devil, and Me GN 22Cite Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 5
Banished from the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$6.99 April 5
Berserk of Gluttony GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 5
Breathless Momentum GN 1Please Animate US$6.99 April 5
Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill GN 7Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 April 6
Chainsaw Man GN 10Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 5
Chihayafuru GN 10Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 5
The Decagon House Murders GN 4Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 5
The Dragon Knight’s Beloved GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 5
Even Though We're Adults GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 5
Failed Princesses GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 5
Haganai: I Don't Have Many Friends GN 20Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 5
I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability GN 5Please Kodansha Comics US$7.99 April 5
Jujutsu Kaisen GN 15Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 5
Kaguya-sama: Love is War GN 22Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 5
Kaiju No. 8 GN 2Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 5
Machimaho: I Messed Up and Made the Wrong Person Into a Magical Girl! GN 9Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 5
Magical Girl Spec-Ops Asuka GN 13Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 5
Moriarty the Patriot GN 7Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 5
The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 5
My Darling, the Company President GN 5Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 5
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes GN 12Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 5
My Idol Sits the Next Desk Over! GN 4Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 5
Oda Cinnamon Nobunaga GN 6Please Coamix US$5.99 April 5
Penguin & House GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 5
Queen's Quality GN 14Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 5
Rozi in the Labyrinth GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 5
Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie GN 9Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 5
A Side Character's Love Story GN 9Please Coamix US$6.99 April 5
Snow White with the Red Hair GN 18Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 5
Sakamoto Days GN 1Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 5
SPY x FAMILY GN 7Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 5
Those Not-So-Sweet Boys GN 6Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 5
Yona of the Dawn GN 35Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 5

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Date A Live Novel 5Please Yen Press US$14.99 April 5
Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody Novel 16Cite Yen Press US$14.99 April 5
The Detective Is Already Dead Novel 3AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$14.99 April 5
I am Blue, in Pain, and Fragile NovelPlease Seven Seas US$14.99 April 5
I Kept Pressing the 100 Million Year Button and Came Out on Top Novel 2Please Yen Press US$14.99 April 5
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Novel 15Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 5
The Otherworlder, Exploring the Dungeon Novel 2Please Yen Press US$14.99 April 5
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Novel 13Please Yen Press US$14.99 April 5

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Berserk of Gluttony Novel 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 7
Black Summoner Novel 8Cite J-Novel Club US$6.99 April 8
Classroom of the Elite Novel 11AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$9.99 April 7
Date A Live Novel 5Please Yen Press US$8.99 April 5
Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody Novel 16Please Yen Press US$8.99 April 5
The Detective Is Already Dead Novel 3Please Yen Press US$8.99 April 5
The Emperor's Lady-in-Waiting is Wanted as a Bride Novel 4Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 April 5
I Kept Pressing the 100 Million Year Button and Came Out on Top Novel 2Please Yen Press US$8.99 April 5
Infinite Dendrogram Novel 17Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 April 7
Min-Maxing My TRPG Build in Another World Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 April 4
The Otherworlder, Exploring the Dungeon Novel 2Please Yen Press US$8.99 April 5
The Reincarnated Princess Spends Another Day Skipping Story Routes Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 April 5
Slayers Novel 13Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 April 6
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Novel 13Please Yen Press US$8.99 April 5
A Wild Last Boss Appeared! Novel 8Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 April 8
The World's Least Interesting Master Swordsman Novel 8Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 April 8

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PCPlease Square Enix US$19.99 April 7

Other Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Fate: Return to Avalon ~Takeuchi Takashi Art Works~ ArtbookPlease Udon Entertainment US$49.99 April 5
