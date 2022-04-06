News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, April 3-9
posted on by Alex Mateo
TsukiPro the Animation, Megalobox 2: Nomad anime; Sakamoto Days, Banished from the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside, manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Grenadier DVD
|Media Blasters
|US$19.99
|April 5
Megalobox 2: Nomad BD
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$59.98
|April 5
Otoboku - Maidens Are Falling for Me! DVD
|Media Blasters
|US$19.98
|April 5
Pokémon - Journeys Destination: Coronation! DVD
|Viz Media
|US$24.98
|April 5
TsukiPro the Animation Season 1 BD
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$59.98
|April 5
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Banished from the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside Graphic Novel (GN) 1
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|April 5
Berserk of Gluttony GN 5
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|April 5
Chainsaw Man GN 10
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|April 5
Crueler Than Dead GN 2
|Ablaze
|US$12.99
|April 5
DARLING in the FRANXX Omnibus GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$19.99
|April 5
Even Though We're Adults GN 4
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|April 5
Failed Princesses GN 5
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|April 5
Haganai: I Don't Have Many Friends GN 20
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 5
In/Spectre GN 15
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 5
Into the Deepest, Most Unknowable Dungeon GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 5
Jujutsu Kaisen GN 15
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|April 5
Kaguya-sama: Love is War GN 22
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|April 5
Kaiju No. 8 GN 2
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|April 5
Little Miss P GN 4
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|April 5
Lovesick Ellie GN 3
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 5
Machimaho: I Messed Up and Made the Wrong Person Into a Magical Girl! GN 9
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|April 5
Moriarty the Patriot GN 7
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|April 5
The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|April 5
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes GN 12
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|April 5
My Love Mix-Up! GN 3
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|April 5
The New Gate GN 9
|One Peace
|US$11.95
|April 5
Orient GN 8
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 5
The Passion of Gengoroh Tagame: Master of Gay Erotic Manga GN 1
|Fantagraphics
|US$29.99
|April 5
Peach Boy Riverside GN 6
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|April 5
Penguin & House GN 2
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|April 5
Queen's Quality GN 14
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|April 5
Rozi in the Labyrinth GN 3
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|April 5
Shaman King Omnibus GN 8
|Kodansha Comics
|US$19.99
|April 5
Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie GN 9
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|April 5
Skip Beat! GN 46
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|April 5
Snow White with the Red Hair GN 18
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|April 5
Space Pirate Captain Harlock GN (hardcover)
|Ablaze
|US$24.99
|April 5
Sakamoto Days GN 1
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|April 5
SPY x FAMILY GN 7
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|April 5
Those Not-So-Sweet Boys GN 6
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 5
Vampire Dormitory GN 4
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 5
Who Wants to Marry a Billionaire? GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 5
Yona of the Dawn GN 35
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|April 5
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
The Abandoned Reincarnation Sage GN 1
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 5
The Angel, the Devil, and Me GN 22
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 5
Banished from the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 5
Berserk of Gluttony GN 5
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 5
Breathless Momentum GN 1
|Animate
|US$6.99
|April 5
Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill GN 7
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|April 6
Chainsaw Man GN 10
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 5
Chihayafuru GN 10
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 5
The Decagon House Murders GN 4
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 5
The Dragon Knight's Beloved GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 5
Even Though We're Adults GN 4
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 5
Failed Princesses GN 5
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 5
Haganai: I Don't Have Many Friends GN 20
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 5
I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability GN 5
|Kodansha Comics
|US$7.99
|April 5
Jujutsu Kaisen GN 15
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 5
Kaguya-sama: Love is War GN 22
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 5
Kaiju No. 8 GN 2
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 5
Machimaho: I Messed Up and Made the Wrong Person Into a Magical Girl! GN 9
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 5
Magical Girl Spec-Ops Asuka GN 13
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 5
Moriarty the Patriot GN 7
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 5
The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 5
My Darling, the Company President GN 5
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 5
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes GN 12
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 5
My Idol Sits the Next Desk Over! GN 4
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 5
Oda Cinnamon Nobunaga GN 6
|Coamix
|US$5.99
|April 5
Penguin & House GN 2
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 5
Queen's Quality GN 14
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 5
Rozi in the Labyrinth GN 3
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 5
Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie GN 9
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 5
A Side Character's Love Story GN 9
|Coamix
|US$6.99
|April 5
Snow White with the Red Hair GN 18
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 5
Sakamoto Days GN 1
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 5
SPY x FAMILY GN 7
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 5
Those Not-So-Sweet Boys GN 6
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 5
Yona of the Dawn GN 35
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 5
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Date A Live Novel 5
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|April 5
Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody Novel 16
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|April 5
The Detective Is Already Dead Novel 3
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|April 5
I am Blue, in Pain, and Fragile Novel
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|April 5
I Kept Pressing the 100 Million Year Button and Came Out on Top Novel 2
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|April 5
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Novel 15
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 5
The Otherworlder, Exploring the Dungeon Novel 2
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|April 5
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Novel 13
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|April 5
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Berserk of Gluttony Novel 6
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 7
Black Summoner Novel 8
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|April 8
Classroom of the Elite Novel 11
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 7
Date A Live Novel 5
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|April 5
Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody Novel 16
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|April 5
The Detective Is Already Dead Novel 3
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|April 5
The Emperor's Lady-in-Waiting is Wanted as a Bride Novel 4
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|April 5
I Kept Pressing the 100 Million Year Button and Came Out on Top Novel 2
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|April 5
Infinite Dendrogram Novel 17
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|April 7
Min-Maxing My TRPG Build in Another World Novel 3
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|April 4
The Otherworlder, Exploring the Dungeon Novel 2
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|April 5
The Reincarnated Princess Spends Another Day Skipping Story Routes Novel 3
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|April 5
Slayers Novel 13
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|April 6
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Novel 13
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|April 5
A Wild Last Boss Appeared! Novel 8
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|April 8
The World's Least Interesting Master Swordsman Novel 8
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|April 8
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC
|Square Enix
|US$19.99
|April 7
Other Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Fate: Return to Avalon ~Takeuchi Takashi Art Works~ Artbook
|Udon Entertainment
|US$49.99
|April 5