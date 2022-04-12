News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, April 10-16

posted on by Alex Mateo
Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma: The Fifth Plate, Drifting Dragons anime; The Idaten Deities Know Only Peace, My Brain is Different manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Drifting Dragons BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$69.98 April 12
Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma: The Fifth Plate BDCite Sentai Filmworks US$69.98 April 12
KING’S RAID: Successors of the Will Part 2 BDAnimeNewsNetwork Crunchyroll/Funimation US$64.98 April 12
Knights of Sidonia: Love Woven in the Stars BDPlease Crunchyroll/Funimation US$34.98 April 12
One Piece Collection 29 BD/DVDPlease Crunchyroll/Funimation US$39.98 April 12
Ramen Fighter Miki BDPlease Media Blasters US$29.99 April 12
Sinful Pleasures DVD (adult)Please Adult Source Media US$24.95 April 12

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You Graphic Novel (GN) 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 12
Akashic Records of Bastard Magic Instructor GN 14Cite Seven Seas US$12.99 April 12
Alice in Bishounen-Land GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork Tokyopop US$12.99 April 12
Arifureta - From Commonplace to World’s Strongest GN 8Please Seven Seas US$12.99 April 12
Attack on Titan Omnibus GN 4Please Kodansha Comics US$19.99 April 12
Call of the Night GN 7Please Viz Media US$9.99 April 12
Call to Adventure! Defeating Dungeons with a Skill Board GN 4Please Seven Seas US$12.99 April 12
Case Closed GN 82Please Viz Media US$9.99 April 12
The case files of Jeweler Richard GN 2Please Seven Seas US$12.99 April 12
The Demon Girl Next Door GN 5Please Seven Seas US$14.99 April 12
Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro GN 10Please Vertical US$12.95 April 12
GIGANT GN 7Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 12
Harukana Receive GN 10Please Seven Seas US$12.99 April 12
Hen Kai Pan GN 4Please Titan Comics US$14.99 April 12
The Idaten Deities Know Only Peace GN 1Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 12
Knight of the Ice GN 10Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 April 12
Komi Can't Communicate GN 18Please Viz Media US$9.99 April 12
Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero GN 4Please Seven Seas US$12.99 April 12
Links GNPlease Viz Media US$12.99 April 12
Multi-Mind Mayhem: Isekai Tensei Soudouki GN 3Please One Peace US$13.95 April 12
My Brain is Different: Stories of ADHD and Other Developmental Disorders GNPlease Seven Seas US$14.99 April 12
No Matter What You Say, Furi-san is Scary! GN 3Please Seven Seas US$12.99 April 12
Persona 5: Mementos Mission GN 2Please Udon Entertainment US$13.99 April 12
Pokémon Sword & Shield GN 3Please Viz Media US$4.99 April 12
Ragna Crimson GN 5Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 April 12
Rent-A-Girlfriend GN 12Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 April 12
Scattering His Virgin Bloom GN 1Please Viz Media US$12.99 April 12
The Seven Deadly Sins GN Box Set 2Please Kodansha Comics US$76.93 April 12
Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle GN 17Please Viz Media US$9.99 April 12
Splatoon GN 14Please Viz Media US$9.99 April 12
The Strange Adventure of a Broke Mercenary GN 3Please Seven Seas US$12.99 April 12

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 12
All About Kuru GN 1Cite Shusuisha US$5.99 April 12
Apple Children of Aeon GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 12
Akashic Records of Bastard Magic Instructor GN 14Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 12
Arifureta - From Commonplace to World’s Strongest GN 8Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 12
Bakemonogatari GN 14Please Vertical US$7.99 April 12
Call of the Night GN 7Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 12
Call to Adventure! Defeating Dungeons with a Skill Board GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 12
Case Closed GN 82Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 12
The case files of Jeweler Richard GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 12
The Demon Girl Next Door GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 12
The Fable GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 12
Giant Killing GN 30Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 12
Harukana Receive GN 10Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 12
I Want to Break Off This Engagement, so I'll Play the Villainess GN 1Please Shusuisha US$5.99 April 12
The Idaten Deities Know Only Peace GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 12
A Kiss with a Cat GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 April 12
Knight of the Ice GN 10Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 12
Komi Can't Communicate GN 18Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 12
Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 12
Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 12
My Brain is Different: Stories of ADHD and Other Developmental Disorders GNPlease Seven Seas US$9.99 April 12
Nighttime for Just Us Two GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 12
No Matter What You Say, Furi-san is Scary! GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 12
Overlord: The Undead King Oh! GN 7Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 12
Police in a Pod GN 11Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 12
Record of Wortenia War GN 7Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 April 13
Rent-A-Girlfriend GN 12Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 12
Saint Young Men GN 17Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 12
Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle GN 17Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 12
The Strange Adventure of a Broke Mercenary GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 12
Tokyo Revengers GN 25Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 12
The Wallflower GNs 1-36Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 each April 12
We Must Never Fall in Love! GN 9Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 12

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Fullmetal Alchemist: The Valley of White Petals NovelPlease Viz Media US$10.99 April 12
The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Young Lady Novel 1Cite Yen Press US$14.99 April 12
My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero's Novel 4AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$14.99 April 12
The NPCs in this Village Sim Game Must Be Real! Novel 3Please Seven Seas US$14.99 April 12
A Tale of the Secret Saint Novel 2Please Seven Seas US$14.99 April 12

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Fullmetal Alchemist: The Valley of White Petals NovelPlease Viz Media US$6.99 April 12
The Great Cleric Novel 7Cite J-Novel Club US$6.99 April 14
Hell Mode Novel 3AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$6.99 April 13
The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Young Lady Novel 1Please Yen Press US$8.99 April 12
My Friend's Little Sister Has It In for Me! Novel 6Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 April 15
Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire Novel 4Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 April 15
Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling Novel 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 14
Survival in Another World with My Mistress! Novel 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 14

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Switch gamePlease Sega US$59.99 April 12
Taito Milestones Switch gameCite ININ US$39.99 April 15

follow-up of North American Anime, Manga Releases, April 3-9
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives