North American Anime, Manga Releases, April 10-16
posted on by Alex Mateo
Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma: The Fifth Plate, Drifting Dragons anime; The Idaten Deities Know Only Peace, My Brain is Different manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Drifting Dragons BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$69.98
|April 12
|Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma: The Fifth Plate BDCite
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$69.98
|April 12
|KING’S RAID: Successors of the Will Part 2 BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$64.98
|April 12
|Knights of Sidonia: Love Woven in the Stars BDPlease
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$34.98
|April 12
|One Piece Collection 29 BD/DVDPlease
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$39.98
|April 12
|Ramen Fighter Miki BDPlease
|Media Blasters
|US$29.99
|April 12
|Sinful Pleasures DVD (adult)Please
|Adult Source Media
|US$24.95
|April 12
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You Graphic Novel (GN) 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 12
|Akashic Records of Bastard Magic Instructor GN 14Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|April 12
|Alice in Bishounen-Land GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|Tokyopop
|US$12.99
|April 12
|Arifureta - From Commonplace to World’s Strongest GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|April 12
|Attack on Titan Omnibus GN 4Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$19.99
|April 12
|Call of the Night GN 7Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|April 12
|Call to Adventure! Defeating Dungeons with a Skill Board GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|April 12
|Case Closed GN 82Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|April 12
|The case files of Jeweler Richard GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|April 12
|The Demon Girl Next Door GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|April 12
|Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro GN 10Please
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|April 12
|GIGANT GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 12
|Harukana Receive GN 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|April 12
|Hen Kai Pan GN 4Please
|Titan Comics
|US$14.99
|April 12
|The Idaten Deities Know Only Peace GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 12
|Knight of the Ice GN 10Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|April 12
|Komi Can't Communicate GN 18Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|April 12
|Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|April 12
|Links GNPlease
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|April 12
|Multi-Mind Mayhem: Isekai Tensei Soudouki GN 3Please
|One Peace
|US$13.95
|April 12
|My Brain is Different: Stories of ADHD and Other Developmental Disorders GNPlease
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|April 12
|No Matter What You Say, Furi-san is Scary! GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|April 12
|Persona 5: Mementos Mission GN 2Please
|Udon Entertainment
|US$13.99
|April 12
|Pokémon Sword & Shield GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$4.99
|April 12
|Ragna Crimson GN 5Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|April 12
|Rent-A-Girlfriend GN 12Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|April 12
|Scattering His Virgin Bloom GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|April 12
|The Seven Deadly Sins GN Box Set 2Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$76.93
|April 12
|Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle GN 17Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|April 12
|Splatoon GN 14Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|April 12
|The Strange Adventure of a Broke Mercenary GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|April 12
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 12
|All About Kuru GN 1Cite
|Shusuisha
|US$5.99
|April 12
|Apple Children of Aeon GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 12
|Akashic Records of Bastard Magic Instructor GN 14Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 12
|Arifureta - From Commonplace to World’s Strongest GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 12
|Bakemonogatari GN 14Please
|Vertical
|US$7.99
|April 12
|Call of the Night GN 7Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 12
|Call to Adventure! Defeating Dungeons with a Skill Board GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 12
|Case Closed GN 82Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 12
|The case files of Jeweler Richard GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 12
|The Demon Girl Next Door GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 12
|The Fable GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 12
|Giant Killing GN 30Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 12
|Harukana Receive GN 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 12
|I Want to Break Off This Engagement, so I'll Play the Villainess GN 1Please
|Shusuisha
|US$5.99
|April 12
|The Idaten Deities Know Only Peace GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 12
|A Kiss with a Cat GN 2Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|April 12
|Knight of the Ice GN 10Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 12
|Komi Can't Communicate GN 18Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 12
|Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 12
|Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms GN 2Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 12
|My Brain is Different: Stories of ADHD and Other Developmental Disorders GNPlease
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 12
|Nighttime for Just Us Two GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 12
|No Matter What You Say, Furi-san is Scary! GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 12
|Overlord: The Undead King Oh! GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 12
|Police in a Pod GN 11Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 12
|Record of Wortenia War GN 7Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|April 13
|Rent-A-Girlfriend GN 12Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 12
|Saint Young Men GN 17Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 12
|Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle GN 17Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 12
|The Strange Adventure of a Broke Mercenary GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 12
|Tokyo Revengers GN 25Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 12
|The Wallflower GNs 1-36Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99 each
|April 12
|We Must Never Fall in Love! GN 9Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 12
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Fullmetal Alchemist: The Valley of White Petals NovelPlease
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|April 12
|The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Young Lady Novel 1Cite
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|April 12
|My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero's Novel 4AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|April 12
|The NPCs in this Village Sim Game Must Be Real! Novel 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|April 12
|A Tale of the Secret Saint Novel 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|April 12
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Fullmetal Alchemist: The Valley of White Petals NovelPlease
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 12
|The Great Cleric Novel 7Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|April 14
|Hell Mode Novel 3AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|April 13
|The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Young Lady Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|April 12
|My Friend's Little Sister Has It In for Me! Novel 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|April 15
|Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire ♀ Novel 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|April 15
|Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling Novel 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 14
|Survival in Another World with My Mistress! Novel 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 14
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Switch gamePlease
|Sega
|US$59.99
|April 12
|Taito Milestones Switch gameCite
|ININ
|US$39.99
|April 15