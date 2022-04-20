News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, April 17-23

posted on by Alex Mateo
The God of High School, Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki anime; Magic Artisan Dahlia Wilts No More, Alice in Kyoto Forest manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki BDPlease Crunchyroll/Funimation US$64.98 April 19
Dances with the Dragons Essentials BDCite Crunchyroll/Funimation US$29.98 April 19
Gekidol BDAnimeNewsNetwork Crunchyroll/Funimation US$64.98 April 19
The God of High School Season 1 BDPlease Viz Media US$44.98 April 19
LBX Girls BDPlease Crunchyroll/Funimation US$64.98 April 19
Needless BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$79.98 April 19
Only Yesterday Steelbook BD/DVDPlease GKIDS US$26.98 April 19
Sayonara, Zetsubou-Sensei Season 1 BDPlease Nozomi Entertainment US$79.99 April 19
Stella Women's Academy High School Division C3 Season 1 BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$49.98 April 19
The Tale of the Princess Kaguya Steelbook BD/DVDPlease GKIDS US$26.98 April 19
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 Part 1 BD/DVDPlease Crunchyroll/Funimation US$64.98 April 19

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
2.5 Dimensional Seduction GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 19
Alice in Kyoto Forest GN 1Cite Tokyopop US$12.99 April 19
Apollo's Song Omnibus GNAnimeNewsNetwork Vertical US$24.95 April 19
Asadora! GN 5Please Viz Media US$14.99 April 19
Bite Maker: The King's Omega GN 4Please Seven Seas US$12.99 April 19
A Bride's Story GN 13 (hardcover)Please Yen Press US$16.99 April 19
Cat in a Hot Girls' Dorm GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 19
The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! GN 2Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 April 19
Higehiro: After Being Rejected, I Shaved and Took in a High School Runaway GN 3Please One Peace US$12.95 April 19
Kageki Shojo!! GN 5Please Seven Seas US$12.99 April 19
Magic Artisan Dahlia Wilts No More GN 1Please Seven Seas US$12.99 April 19
Magika Swordsman and Summoner GN 15Please Seven Seas US$12.99 April 19
Necromance GN 3Please Seven Seas US$12.99 April 19
No. 5 GN 4Please Viz Media US$22.99 April 19
Overlord: The Undead King Oh! GN 7Please Yen Press US$12.99 April 19
Record of Ragnarok GN 2Please Viz Media US$12.99 April 19
The Savior's Book Café Story in Another World GN 2Please Seven Seas US$12.99 April 19
The Seven Deadly Sins Omnibus GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$19.99 April 19
Skip and Loafer GN 4Please Seven Seas US$12.99 April 19
Tamamo-chan's a Fox! GN 5Please Seven Seas US$12.99 April 19
Toppu GP GN 8Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 April 19
Witches Complete Collection Omnibus GNPlease Seven Seas US$19.99 April 19

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Am I Actually the Strongest? GN 6Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 19
A Bride's Story GN 13Cite Yen Press US$9.99 April 19
Grand Blue Dreaming GN 15AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 19
I'll Be with Them Again Today GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 19
Irresistible Mistakes GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 19
Kageki Shojo!! GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 19
The Lines that Define Me GN 4Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 19
Magic Artisan Dahlia Wilts No More GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 19
Medalist GN 4Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 19
Mr. Bride GN 5Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 19
My Senpai Is Annoying GN 7Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 19
Necromance GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 19
No. 5 GN 4Please Viz Media US$13.99 April 19
Our Fake Marriage GN 9Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 19
Piano Duo for the Left Hand GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 19
The Prince's Romance Gambit GN 10Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 19
Record of Ragnarok GN 2Please Viz Media US$8.99 April 19
The Savior's Book Café Story in Another World GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 19
Skip and Loafer GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 19
Tamamo-chan's a Fox! GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 19
Tesla Note GN 4Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 19
Toppu GP GN 8Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 19
Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 19

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki Novel 8Please Yen Press US$14.99 April 19
By the Grace of the Gods Novel 8Cite J-Novel Club US$14.99 April 19
The Devil is a Part-Timer! Novel 21AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$14.99 April 19
The Faraway Paladin Novel 1 (hardcover)Please J-Novel Club US$19.99 April 19
Her Majesty's Swarm Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$14.99 April 19
The Holy Grail of Eris Novel 1Please Yen Press US$14.99 April 19
I Shall Survive Using Potions! Novel 7Please J-Novel Club US$14.99 April 19
In Another World With My Smartphone Novel 21Please J-Novel Club US$14.99 April 19
Konosuba - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! Novel 16Please Yen Press US$13.99 April 19
Seirei Gensouki - Spirit Chronicles Omnibus Novel 5Please J-Novel Club US$22.99 April 19
Slayers Collector's Edition Novel Omnibus 2 (hardcover)Please J-Novel Club US$29.99 April 19
The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Novel 5Please J-Novel Club US$14.99 April 19
The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess Novel 1Please Yen Press US$14.99 April 19
The White Cat's Revenge as Plotted from the Dragon King's Lap Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$14.99 April 19

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 4 Novel 6Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 April 20
Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki Novel 8Cite Yen Press US$8.99 April 19
The Devil is a Part-Timer! Novel 21AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$8.99 April 19
Holmes of Kyoto Novel 9Please Yen Press US$8.99 April 19
The Holy Grail of Eris Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 April 21
Konosuba - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! Novel 16Please Yen Press US$7.99 April 19
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Novel 16Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 21
The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess Novel 1Please Yen Press US$8.99 April 19

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Neptunia x Senran Kagura: Ninja Wars Switch gamePlease Idea Factory International US$49.99 April 19

follow-up of North American Anime, Manga Releases, April 10-16
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives