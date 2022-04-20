News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, April 17-23
The God of High School, Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki anime; Magic Artisan Dahlia Wilts No More, Alice in Kyoto Forest manga ship
Anime Releases
Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki BD
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$64.98
|April 19
Dances with the Dragons Essentials BD
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$29.98
|April 19
Gekidol BD
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$64.98
|April 19
The God of High School Season 1 BD
|Viz Media
|US$44.98
|April 19
LBX Girls BD
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$64.98
|April 19
Needless BD
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$79.98
|April 19
Only Yesterday Steelbook BD/DVD
|GKIDS
|US$26.98
|April 19
Sayonara, Zetsubou-Sensei Season 1 BD
|Nozomi Entertainment
|US$79.99
|April 19
Stella Women's Academy High School Division C3 Season 1 BD
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$49.98
|April 19
The Tale of the Princess Kaguya Steelbook BD/DVD
|GKIDS
|US$26.98
|April 19
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 Part 1 BD/DVD
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$64.98
|April 19
Print Manga Releases
2.5 Dimensional Seduction GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 19
Alice in Kyoto Forest GN 1
|Tokyopop
|US$12.99
|April 19
Apollo's Song Omnibus GN
|Vertical
|US$24.95
|April 19
Asadora! GN 5
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|April 19
Bite Maker: The King's Omega GN 4
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|April 19
A Bride's Story GN 13 (hardcover)
|Yen Press
|US$16.99
|April 19
Cat in a Hot Girls' Dorm GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 19
The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! GN 2
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|April 19
Higehiro: After Being Rejected, I Shaved and Took in a High School Runaway GN 3
|One Peace
|US$12.95
|April 19
Kageki Shojo!! GN 5
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|April 19
Magic Artisan Dahlia Wilts No More GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|April 19
Magika Swordsman and Summoner GN 15
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|April 19
Necromance GN 3
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|April 19
No. 5 GN 4
|Viz Media
|US$22.99
|April 19
Overlord: The Undead King Oh! GN 7
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|April 19
Record of Ragnarok GN 2
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|April 19
The Savior's Book Café Story in Another World GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|April 19
The Seven Deadly Sins Omnibus GN 3
|Kodansha Comics
|US$19.99
|April 19
Skip and Loafer GN 4
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|April 19
Tamamo-chan's a Fox! GN 5
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|April 19
Toppu GP GN 8
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|April 19
Witches Complete Collection Omnibus GN
|Seven Seas
|US$19.99
|April 19
Digital Manga Releases
Am I Actually the Strongest? GN 6
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 19
A Bride's Story GN 13
|Yen Press
|US$9.99
|April 19
Grand Blue Dreaming GN 15
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 19
I'll Be with Them Again Today GN 2
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 19
Irresistible Mistakes GN 1
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 19
Kageki Shojo!! GN 5
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 19
The Lines that Define Me GN 4
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 19
Magic Artisan Dahlia Wilts No More GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 19
Medalist GN 4
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 19
Mr. Bride GN 5
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 19
My Senpai Is Annoying GN 7
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 19
Necromance GN 3
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 19
No. 5 GN 4
|Viz Media
|US$13.99
|April 19
Our Fake Marriage GN 9
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 19
Piano Duo for the Left Hand GN 2
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 19
The Prince's Romance Gambit GN 10
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 19
Record of Ragnarok GN 2
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|April 19
The Savior's Book Café Story in Another World GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 19
Skip and Loafer GN 4
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 19
Tamamo-chan's a Fox! GN 5
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 19
Tesla Note GN 4
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 19
Toppu GP GN 8
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 19
Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs GN 4
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 19
Print Novel Releases
Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki Novel 8
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|April 19
By the Grace of the Gods Novel 8
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|April 19
The Devil is a Part-Timer! Novel 21
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|April 19
The Faraway Paladin Novel 1 (hardcover)
|J-Novel Club
|US$19.99
|April 19
Her Majesty's Swarm Novel 3
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|April 19
The Holy Grail of Eris Novel 1
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|April 19
I Shall Survive Using Potions! Novel 7
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|April 19
In Another World With My Smartphone Novel 21
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|April 19
Konosuba - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! Novel 16
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|April 19
Seirei Gensouki - Spirit Chronicles Omnibus Novel 5
|J-Novel Club
|US$22.99
|April 19
Slayers Collector's Edition Novel Omnibus 2 (hardcover)
|J-Novel Club
|US$29.99
|April 19
The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Novel 5
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|April 19
The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess Novel 1
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|April 19
The White Cat's Revenge as Plotted from the Dragon King's Lap Novel 3
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|April 19
Digital Novel Releases
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 4 Novel 6
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|April 20
Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki Novel 8
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|April 19
The Devil is a Part-Timer! Novel 21
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|April 19
Holmes of Kyoto Novel 9
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|April 19
The Holy Grail of Eris Novel 1
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|April 21
Konosuba - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! Novel 16
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|April 19
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Novel 16
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 21
The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess Novel 1
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|April 19
Video Game Releases
Neptunia x Senran Kagura: Ninja Wars Switch game
|Idea Factory International
|US$49.99
|April 19