News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, April 24-30
posted on by Alex Mateo
Wonder Egg Priority, Dragon Goes House-Hunting anime; A Galaxy Next Door, The Most Notorious Talker Runs the World's Greatest Clan manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Cat's Eye Season 1 BDPlease
|Discotek Media
|US$49.95
|April 26
|City Hunter '91 BDCite
|Discotek Media
|US$39.95
|April 26
|Dragon Goes House-Hunting BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$64.98
|April 26
|Four for Foreplay BD (adult)Please
|Kitty Media
|US$29.99
|April 26
|Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- Rhyme Anima BDPlease
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$64.98
|April 26
|KONOSUBA Season 1 + OVA Steelbook BDPlease
|Discotek Media
|US$69.95
|April 26
|Lupin III: Episode 0 'First Contact' BDPlease
|Discotek Media
|US$29.95
|April 26
|Mrs. Pepperpot Steelbook BDPlease
|Discotek Media
|US$39.95
|April 26
|Mushibugyō BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$69.98
|April 26
|Shape of Love: Do You Hate Girls With Dirty Minds? BD (adult)Please
|Kitty Media
|US$29.99
|April 26
|Show By Rock!! Stars!! BDPlease
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$64.98
|April 26
|Sorcerous Stabber Orphen: Battle of Kimluck Season 2 BDPlease
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$64.98
|April 26
|Wonder Egg Priority BD/DVDPlease
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$64.98
|April 26
|Wonder Egg Priority Limited Edition BD/DVDPlease
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$84.98
|April 26
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Blackguard Graphic Novel (GN) 1Please
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|April 26
|Boys of the Dead GNCite
|Kuma
|US$14.95
|April 26
|Cat Massage Therapy GN 2 (color)AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|April 26
|A Certain Magical Index GN 25Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|April 26
|Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! GN 4Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|April 26
|Dance in the Vampire Bund: Age of Scarlet Order GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|April 26
|The Dangers in My Heart GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|April 26
|Days on Fes GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|April 26
|Dead Mount Death Play GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|April 26
|The Dungeon of Black Company GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|April 26
|Edens Zero GN 16Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 26
|A Galaxy Next Door GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|April 26
|Goblin Slayer! GN 11Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|April 26
|Golden Japanesque: A Splendid Yokohama Romance GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|April 26
|Heavenly Delusion GN 3Please
|Denpa
|US$12.95
|April 26
|Hinowa ga CRUSH! GN 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|April 26
|Hitorijime My Hero GN 12Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|April 26
|I Was a Bottom-Tier Bureaucrat for 1,500 Years, and the Demon King Made Me a Minister GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|April 26
|I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level GN 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|April 26
|In Another World With My Smartphone GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|April 26
|Kingdom of Z GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|April 26
|Laid-Back Camp GN 11Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|April 26
|Love of Kill GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|April 26
|Made in Abyss GN 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 26
|The Most Notorious Talker Runs the World's Greatest Clan GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|April 26
|My Senpai Is Annoying GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|April 26
|Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|April 26
|Plunderer GN 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$21.99
|April 26
|The Royal Tutor GN 16Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|April 26
|Our Teachers Are Dating! GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|April 26
|Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts GN 15Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|April 26
|Sasaki and Miyano GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|April 26
|Sayonara, Football: Farewell, My Dear Cramer GN 9Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|April 26
|Sensei's Pious Lie GN 1Please
|Vertical
|US$24.95
|April 26
|Shibuya Goldfish GN 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|April 26
|Shiori's Diary GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 26
|sick GNPlease
|Kuma
|US$14.95
|April 26
|Skeleton Knight in Another World GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|April 26
|Something's Wrong With Us GN 8Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|April 26
|Time Stop Hero GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|April 26
|Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun GN 13Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|April 26
|Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|April 26
|Yagi the Bookshop GNPlease
|Tokyopop
|US$12.99
|April 26
|Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs GN 19Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|April 26
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Agravity Boys GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 26
|Back When You Called Us Devils GN 12Cite
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 26
|Bootsleg GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|April 26
|Cat Massage Therapy GN 2 (color)Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 26
|The Dangers in My Heart GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 26
|Days on Fes GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 26
|Dead Mount Death Play GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 26
|Der Werwolf - The Annals of Veight -Origins- GN 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|April 27
|The Dungeon of Black Company GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 26
|Edens Zero GN 16Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 26
|Even Given the Worthless "Appraiser" Class, I'm Actually the Strongest GN 4Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 26
|A Galaxy Next Door GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 26
|Getting Closer to You GN 2Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 26
|Golden Japanesque: A Splendid Yokohama Romance GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 26
|Harem Marriage GN 16Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 26
|Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 26
|High School Family: Kokosei Kazoku GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 26
|Hitorijime My Hero GN 12Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 26
|I Was a Bottom-Tier Bureaucrat for 1,500 Years, and the Demon King Made Me a Minister GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 26
|I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level GN 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 26
|In Another World With My Smartphone GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 26
|Laid-Back Camp GN 11Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 26
|Love of Kill GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 26
|Me & Roboco GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 26
|The Most Notorious Talker Runs the World's Greatest Clan GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 26
|Plunderer GN 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|April 26
|The Royal Tutor GN 16Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 26
|Our Teachers Are Dating! GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 26
|Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts GN 15Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 26
|Sasaki and Miyano GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 26
|Sensei's Pious Lie GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$6.99
|April 26
|Shibuya Goldfish GN 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 26
|Skeleton Knight in Another World GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 26
|Something's Wrong With Us GN 8Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 26
|Time Stop Hero GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 26
|Villainess: Reloaded! Blowing Away Bad Ends with Modern Weapons GN 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|April 27
|Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! GN 5Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|April 27
|Wind Breaker GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 26
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Cross-Dressing Villainess Cecilia Sylvie Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|April 26
|The Haunted Bookstore - Gateway to a Parallel Universe Novel 3Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|April 26
|Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Novel 9AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 26
|In the Land of Leadale Novel 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|April 26
|The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior Novel 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|April 26
|Orc Eroica Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|April 26
|Reborn as a Space Mercenary: I Woke Up Piloting the Strongest Starship! Novel 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|April 26
|Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling Novel 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|April 26
|You Like Me, Dont You? So, Wanna Go Out with Me? Novel 1Please
|Tentai Books
|US$15.99
|April 25
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Can Someone Please Explain What’s Going On?! Novel 9Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|April 27
|Cross-Dressing Villainess Cecilia Sylvie Novel 2Cite
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|April 26
|Fantasy Inbound Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|April 29
|In the Land of Leadale Novel 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|April 26
|Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Novel 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 28
|The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior Novel 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 28
|Orc Eroica Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|April 26
|Saint? No! I'm Just a Passing Beast Tamer! Novel 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|April 27
|You Like Me, Dont You? So, Wanna Go Out with Me? Novel 1Please
|Tentai Books
|US$15.99
|April 25
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The House of the Dead: Remake PS4, Xbox One, PC gamePlease
|Sega
|US$24.99
|April 28
|Nintendo Switch Sports Switch gameCite
|Nintendo
|US$39.99
|April 29
Other Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Black Tights Wide ArtbookPlease
|Fakku
|US$29.95
|April 26