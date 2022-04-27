News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, April 24-30

posted on by Alex Mateo
Wonder Egg Priority, Dragon Goes House-Hunting anime; A Galaxy Next Door, The Most Notorious Talker Runs the World's Greatest Clan manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Cat's Eye Season 1 BDPlease Discotek Media US$49.95 April 26
City Hunter '91 BDCite Discotek Media US$39.95 April 26
Dragon Goes House-Hunting BDAnimeNewsNetwork Crunchyroll/Funimation US$64.98 April 26
Four for Foreplay BD (adult)Please Kitty Media US$29.99 April 26
Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- Rhyme Anima BDPlease Crunchyroll/Funimation US$64.98 April 26
KONOSUBA Season 1 + OVA Steelbook BDPlease Discotek Media US$69.95 April 26
Lupin III: Episode 0 'First Contact' BDPlease Discotek Media US$29.95 April 26
Mrs. Pepperpot Steelbook BDPlease Discotek Media US$39.95 April 26
Mushibugyō BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$69.98 April 26
Shape of Love: Do You Hate Girls With Dirty Minds? BD (adult)Please Kitty Media US$29.99 April 26
Show By Rock!! Stars!! BDPlease Crunchyroll/Funimation US$64.98 April 26
Sorcerous Stabber Orphen: Battle of Kimluck Season 2 BDPlease Crunchyroll/Funimation US$64.98 April 26
Wonder Egg Priority BD/DVDPlease Crunchyroll/Funimation US$64.98 April 26
Wonder Egg Priority Limited Edition BD/DVDPlease Crunchyroll/Funimation US$84.98 April 26

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Blackguard Graphic Novel (GN) 1Please Vertical US$12.95 April 26
Boys of the Dead GNCite Kuma US$14.95 April 26
Cat Massage Therapy GN 2 (color)AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$14.99 April 26
A Certain Magical Index GN 25Please Yen Press US$12.99 April 26
Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! GN 4Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 April 26
Dance in the Vampire Bund: Age of Scarlet Order GN 6Please Seven Seas US$12.99 April 26
The Dangers in My Heart GN 4Please Seven Seas US$12.99 April 26
Days on Fes GN 5Please Yen Press US$12.99 April 26
Dead Mount Death Play GN 7Please Yen Press US$12.99 April 26
The Dungeon of Black Company GN 7Please Seven Seas US$12.99 April 26
Edens Zero GN 16Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 26
A Galaxy Next Door GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 April 26
Goblin Slayer! GN 11Please Yen Press US$12.99 April 26
Golden Japanesque: A Splendid Yokohama Romance GN 5Please Yen Press US$12.99 April 26
Heavenly Delusion GN 3Please Denpa US$12.95 April 26
Hinowa ga CRUSH! GN 6Please Yen Press US$12.99 April 26
Hitorijime My Hero GN 12Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 April 26
I Was a Bottom-Tier Bureaucrat for 1,500 Years, and the Demon King Made Me a Minister GN 3Please Yen Press US$12.99 April 26
I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level GN 8Please Yen Press US$12.99 April 26
In Another World With My Smartphone GN 5Please Yen Press US$12.99 April 26
Kingdom of Z GN 5Please Seven Seas US$12.99 April 26
Laid-Back Camp GN 11Please Yen Press US$12.99 April 26
Love of Kill GN 7Please Yen Press US$12.99 April 26
Made in Abyss GN 10Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 26
The Most Notorious Talker Runs the World's Greatest Clan GN 1Please Seven Seas US$12.99 April 26
My Senpai Is Annoying GN 7Please Seven Seas US$14.99 April 26
Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! GN 3Please Seven Seas US$12.99 April 26
Plunderer GN 9Please Yen Press US$21.99 April 26
The Royal Tutor GN 16Please Yen Press US$12.99 April 26
Our Teachers Are Dating! GN 4Please Seven Seas US$12.99 April 26
Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts GN 15Please Yen Press US$12.99 April 26
Sasaki and Miyano GN 5Please Yen Press US$12.99 April 26
Sayonara, Football: Farewell, My Dear Cramer GN 9Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 April 26
Sensei's Pious Lie GN 1Please Vertical US$24.95 April 26
Shibuya Goldfish GN 10Please Yen Press US$14.99 April 26
Shiori's Diary GN 3Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 26
sick GNPlease Kuma US$14.95 April 26
Skeleton Knight in Another World GN 8Please Seven Seas US$12.99 April 26
Something's Wrong With Us GN 8Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 April 26
Time Stop Hero GN 4Please Seven Seas US$12.99 April 26
Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun GN 13Please Yen Press US$12.99 April 26
Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs GN 4Please Seven Seas US$12.99 April 26
Yagi the Bookshop GNPlease Tokyopop US$12.99 April 26
Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs GN 19Please Seven Seas US$12.99 April 26

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Agravity Boys GN 6Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 26
Back When You Called Us Devils GN 12Cite Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 26
Bootsleg GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$12.99 April 26
Cat Massage Therapy GN 2 (color)Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 26
The Dangers in My Heart GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 26
Days on Fes GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 26
Dead Mount Death Play GN 7Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 26
Der Werwolf - The Annals of Veight -Origins- GN 6Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 April 27
The Dungeon of Black Company GN 7Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 26
Edens Zero GN 16Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 26
Even Given the Worthless "Appraiser" Class, I'm Actually the Strongest GN 4Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 26
A Galaxy Next Door GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 26
Getting Closer to You GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 26
Golden Japanesque: A Splendid Yokohama Romance GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 26
Harem Marriage GN 16Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 26
Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 26
High School Family: Kokosei Kazoku GN 1Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 26
Hitorijime My Hero GN 12Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 26
I Was a Bottom-Tier Bureaucrat for 1,500 Years, and the Demon King Made Me a Minister GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 26
I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level GN 8Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 26
In Another World With My Smartphone GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 26
Laid-Back Camp GN 11Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 26
Love of Kill GN 7Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 26
Me & Roboco GN 3Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 26
The Most Notorious Talker Runs the World's Greatest Clan GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 26
Plunderer GN 9Please Yen Press US$12.99 April 26
The Royal Tutor GN 16Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 26
Our Teachers Are Dating! GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 26
Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts GN 15Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 26
Sasaki and Miyano GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 26
Sensei's Pious Lie GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$6.99 April 26
Shibuya Goldfish GN 10Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 26
Skeleton Knight in Another World GN 8Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 26
Something's Wrong With Us GN 8Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 26
Time Stop Hero GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 26
Villainess: Reloaded! Blowing Away Bad Ends with Modern Weapons GN 4Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 April 27
Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! GN 5Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 April 27
Wind Breaker GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 26

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Cross-Dressing Villainess Cecilia Sylvie Novel 2Please Yen Press US$14.99 April 26
The Haunted Bookstore - Gateway to a Parallel Universe Novel 3Cite Seven Seas US$14.99 April 26
Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Novel 9AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$13.99 April 26
In the Land of Leadale Novel 5Please Yen Press US$14.99 April 26
The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior Novel 1Please Seven Seas US$14.99 April 26
Orc Eroica Novel 2Please Yen Press US$14.99 April 26
Reborn as a Space Mercenary: I Woke Up Piloting the Strongest Starship! Novel 4Please Seven Seas US$14.99 April 26
Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling Novel 3Please Seven Seas US$14.99 April 26
You Like Me, Dont You? So, Wanna Go Out with Me? Novel 1Please Tentai Books US$15.99 April 25

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Can Someone Please Explain What’s Going On?! Novel 9Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 April 27
Cross-Dressing Villainess Cecilia Sylvie Novel 2Cite Yen Press US$8.99 April 26
Fantasy Inbound Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$6.99 April 29
In the Land of Leadale Novel 5Please Yen Press US$7.99 April 26
Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Novel 10Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 28
The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior Novel 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 28
Orc Eroica Novel 2Please Yen Press US$8.99 April 26
Saint? No! I'm Just a Passing Beast Tamer! Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 April 27
You Like Me, Dont You? So, Wanna Go Out with Me? Novel 1Please Tentai Books US$15.99 April 25

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The House of the Dead: Remake PS4, Xbox One, PC gamePlease Sega US$24.99 April 28
Nintendo Switch Sports Switch gameCite Nintendo US$39.99 April 29

Other Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Black Tights Wide ArtbookPlease Fakku US$29.95 April 26
follow-up of North American Anime, Manga Releases, April 17-23
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives