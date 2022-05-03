News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, May 1-7
posted on by Alex Mateo
2.43: Seiin High School Boys Volleyball Team, OBSOLETE anime; Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible, Survival in Another World with My Mistress! manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|2.43: Seiin High School Boys Volleyball Team BDPlease
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$64.98
|May 3
|Eureka Seven: Hi - Evolution Movie 2: Anemone Essentials BD/DVDCite
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$29.98
|May 3
|OBSOLETE BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$29.98
|May 3
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Accomplishments of the Duke's Daughter GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|May 3
|Blackguard GN 2Cite
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|May 3
|Blue Exorcist GN 27AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|May 3
|Boruto GN 14Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|May 3
|Can't Stop Cursing You GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|May 3
|Double GN 3Please
|Tokyopop
|US$12.99
|May 3
|Dr. Stone GN 21Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|May 3
|Farming Life in Another World GN 5Please
|One Peace
|US$11.95
|May 3
|Fire in his Fingertips: A Flirty Fireman Ravishes Me with his Smoldering Gaze GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|May 3
|Happy Kanako's Killer Life GN 4 (color)Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|May 3
|The Hero Life of a (Self-Proclaimed) "Mediocre" Demon! GN 4Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|May 3
|The King's Beast GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|May 3
|Kingdom Hearts III GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|May 3
|Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|May 3
|Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Elma's Office Lady Diary GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|May 3
|Mob Psycho 100 GN 8Please
|Dark Horse
|US$11.99
|May 4
|Ode to Kirihito Omnibus GNPlease
|Vertical
|US$34.95
|May 3
|One Piece GN 99Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|May 3
|Prince Freya GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|May 3
|Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|May 3
|Sailor Moon: Naoko Takeuchi Collection GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|May 3
|Survival in Another World with My Mistress! GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|May 3
|Tales of Wedding Rings GN 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|May 3
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: The Ways of the Monster Nation GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|May 3
|The Town of Pigs GNPlease
|Star Fruit Books
|US$16.99
|May 3
|When Will Ayumu Make His Move? GN 5Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|May 3
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Abandoned Reincarnation Sage GN 2Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 3
|Accomplishments of the Duke's Daughter GN 8Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 3
|Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 2 GN 5AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|May 4
|Blackguard GN 2Please
|Vertical
|US$10.99
|May 3
|Blue Exorcist GN 27Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 3
|Boruto GN 14Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 3
|Can't Stop Cursing You GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 3
|Changes of Heart GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 3
|A Couple of Cuckoos GN 7Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 3
|Dance in the Vampire Bund: Age of Scarlet Order GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 3
|Dr. Stone GN 21Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 3
|Happy Kanako's Killer Life GN 4 (color)Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 3
|The King's Beast GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 3
|Kingdom Hearts III GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 3
|Kounodori: Dr. Stork GN 3Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 3
|Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 3
|Made in Abyss GN 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 3
|Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Elma's Office Lady Diary GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 3
|My Darling, the Company President GN 6Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 3
|My Master Has No Tail GN 5Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 3
|Oh, Those Hanazono Twins GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 3
|One Piece GN 99Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 3
|Prince Freya GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 3
|Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 3
|Sakura's Dedication GN 2Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 3
|Shangri-La Frontier GN 6Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 3
|A Side Character's Love Story GN 10Please
|Coamix
|US$6.99
|May 3
|Sue & Tai-chan GN 4Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 3
|Survival in Another World with My Mistress! GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 3
|Tales of Wedding Rings GN 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 3
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: The Ways of the Monster Nation GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 3
|Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister GN 3Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 3
|When Will Ayumu Make His Move? GN 5Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 3
|Witches: The Complete Collection GNPlease
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|May 3
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Disciple of the Lich: Or How I Was Cursed by the Gods and Dropped Into the Abyss! Novel 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|May 3
|Drugstore in Another World: The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist Novel 4Cite
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|May 3
|The Executioner and Her Way of Life Novel 5AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|May 3
|The Hero Laughs While Walking the Path of Vengeance a Second Time Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|May 3
|Ishura Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|May 3
|Magical Explorer Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|May 3
|Rascal Does Not Dream of His First Love NovelPlease
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|May 3
|Reign of the Seven Spellblades Novel 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|May 3
|Sabikui Bisco Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|May 3
|Survival in Another World with My Mistress! Novel 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|May 3
|Sword Art Online Novel 24Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|May 3
|Torture Princess - Fremd Torturchen Novel 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|May 3
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Accomplishments of the Duke's Daughter Novel 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 5
|An Archdemon's Dilemma - How to Love Your Elf Bride Novel 13Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|May 5
|Full Clearing Another World under a Goddess with Zero Believers Novel 3AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|May 6
|The Hero Laughs While Walking the Path of Vengeance a Second Time Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|May 3
|Ishura Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|May 3
|Magical Explorer Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|May 3
|My Quiet Blacksmith Life in Another World Novel 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|May 4
|My Stepmom's Daughter Is My Ex Novel 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|May 2
|Rascal Does Not Dream of His First Love NovelPlease
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|May 3
|Reign of the Seven Spellblades Novel 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|May 3
|Sabikui Bisco Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|May 3
|Sword Art Online Novel 24Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|May 3
|To Another World... with Land Mines! Novel 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|May 3
|Torture Princess - Fremd Torturchen Novel 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|May 3
|Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs Novel 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 5
|When Supernatural Battles Became Commonplace Novel 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|May 2