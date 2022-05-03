News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, May 1-7

posted on by Alex Mateo
2.43: Seiin High School Boys Volleyball Team, OBSOLETE anime; Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible, Survival in Another World with My Mistress! manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
2.43: Seiin High School Boys Volleyball Team BDPlease Crunchyroll/Funimation US$64.98 May 3
Eureka Seven: Hi - Evolution Movie 2: Anemone Essentials BD/DVDCite Crunchyroll/Funimation US$29.98 May 3
OBSOLETE BDAnimeNewsNetwork Sentai Filmworks US$29.98 May 3

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Accomplishments of the Duke's Daughter GN 8Please Seven Seas US$12.99 May 3
Blackguard GN 2Cite Vertical US$12.95 May 3
Blue Exorcist GN 27AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$9.99 May 3
Boruto GN 14Please Viz Media US$9.99 May 3
Can't Stop Cursing You GN 3Please Yen Press US$12.99 May 3
Double GN 3Please Tokyopop US$12.99 May 3
Dr. Stone GN 21Please Viz Media US$9.99 May 3
Farming Life in Another World GN 5Please One Peace US$11.95 May 3
Fire in his Fingertips: A Flirty Fireman Ravishes Me with his Smoldering Gaze GN 3Please Seven Seas US$13.99 May 3
Happy Kanako's Killer Life GN 4 (color)Please Seven Seas US$14.99 May 3
The Hero Life of a (Self-Proclaimed) "Mediocre" Demon! GN 4Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 May 3
The King's Beast GN 6Please Viz Media US$9.99 May 3
Kingdom Hearts III GN 2Please Yen Press US$12.99 May 3
Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible GN 1Please Viz Media US$9.99 May 3
Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Elma's Office Lady Diary GN 5Please Seven Seas US$12.99 May 3
Mob Psycho 100 GN 8Please Dark Horse US$11.99 May 4
Ode to Kirihito Omnibus GNPlease Vertical US$34.95 May 3
One Piece GN 99Please Viz Media US$9.99 May 3
Prince Freya GN 6Please Viz Media US$9.99 May 3
Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling GN 3Please Seven Seas US$12.99 May 3
Sailor Moon: Naoko Takeuchi Collection GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 May 3
Survival in Another World with My Mistress! GN 1Please Seven Seas US$13.99 May 3
Tales of Wedding Rings GN 10Please Yen Press US$14.99 May 3
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: The Ways of the Monster Nation GN 7Please Yen Press US$12.99 May 3
The Town of Pigs GNPlease Star Fruit Books US$16.99 May 3
When Will Ayumu Make His Move? GN 5Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 May 3

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Abandoned Reincarnation Sage GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 3
Accomplishments of the Duke's Daughter GN 8Cite Seven Seas US$9.99 May 3
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 2 GN 5AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$8.99 May 4
Blackguard GN 2Please Vertical US$10.99 May 3
Blue Exorcist GN 27Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 3
Boruto GN 14Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 3
Can't Stop Cursing You GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 3
Changes of Heart GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 3
A Couple of Cuckoos GN 7Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 3
Dance in the Vampire Bund: Age of Scarlet Order GN 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 3
Dr. Stone GN 21Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 3
Happy Kanako's Killer Life GN 4 (color)Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 3
The King's Beast GN 6Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 3
Kingdom Hearts III GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 3
Kounodori: Dr. Stork GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 3
Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible GN 1Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 3
Made in Abyss GN 10Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 3
Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Elma's Office Lady Diary GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 3
My Darling, the Company President GN 6Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 3
My Master Has No Tail GN 5Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 3
Oh, Those Hanazono Twins GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 3
One Piece GN 99Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 3
Prince Freya GN 6Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 3
Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 3
Sakura's Dedication GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 3
Shangri-La Frontier GN 6Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 3
A Side Character's Love Story GN 10Please Coamix US$6.99 May 3
Sue & Tai-chan GN 4Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 3
Survival in Another World with My Mistress! GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 3
Tales of Wedding Rings GN 10Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 3
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: The Ways of the Monster Nation GN 7Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 3
Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 3
When Will Ayumu Make His Move? GN 5Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 3
Witches: The Complete Collection GNPlease Seven Seas US$13.99 May 3

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Disciple of the Lich: Or How I Was Cursed by the Gods and Dropped Into the Abyss! Novel 3Please Seven Seas US$13.99 May 3
Drugstore in Another World: The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist Novel 4Cite Yen Press US$14.99 May 3
The Executioner and Her Way of Life Novel 5AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$13.99 May 3
The Hero Laughs While Walking the Path of Vengeance a Second Time Novel 2Please Yen Press US$14.99 May 3
Ishura Novel 1Please Yen Press US$14.99 May 3
Magical Explorer Novel 2Please Yen Press US$14.99 May 3
Rascal Does Not Dream of His First Love NovelPlease Yen Press US$14.99 May 3
Reign of the Seven Spellblades Novel 5Please Yen Press US$14.99 May 3
Sabikui Bisco Novel 2Please Yen Press US$14.99 May 3
Survival in Another World with My Mistress! Novel 1Please Seven Seas US$14.99 May 3
Sword Art Online Novel 24Please Yen Press US$14.99 May 3
Torture Princess - Fremd Torturchen Novel 8Please Yen Press US$13.99 May 3

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Accomplishments of the Duke's Daughter Novel 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 5
An Archdemon's Dilemma - How to Love Your Elf Bride Novel 13Cite J-Novel Club US$6.99 May 5
Full Clearing Another World under a Goddess with Zero Believers Novel 3AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$6.99 May 6
The Hero Laughs While Walking the Path of Vengeance a Second Time Novel 2Please Yen Press US$8.99 May 3
Ishura Novel 1Please Yen Press US$8.99 May 3
Magical Explorer Novel 2Please Yen Press US$8.99 May 3
My Quiet Blacksmith Life in Another World Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 May 4
My Stepmom's Daughter Is My Ex Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 May 2
Rascal Does Not Dream of His First Love NovelPlease Yen Press US$7.99 May 3
Reign of the Seven Spellblades Novel 5Please Yen Press US$8.99 May 3
Sabikui Bisco Novel 2Please Yen Press US$8.99 May 3
Sword Art Online Novel 24Please Yen Press US$8.99 May 3
To Another World... with Land Mines! Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 May 3
Torture Princess - Fremd Torturchen Novel 8Please Yen Press US$7.99 May 3
Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs Novel 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 5
When Supernatural Battles Became Commonplace Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 May 2

