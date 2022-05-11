News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, May 8-14
posted on by Alex Mateo
The Saint's Magic Power is Omnipotent, Full Dive anime; Death Note Short Stories, Devil Ecstasy manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Four for Foreplay DVD (adult)Please
|Kitty Media
|US$29.99
|May 10
|Full Dive: This Ultimate Next-Gen Full Dive RPG Is Even Shittier than Real Life! BD/DVDCite
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$64.98
|May 10
|Full Dive: This Ultimate Next-Gen Full Dive RPG Is Even Shittier than Real Life! Limited Edition BD/DVDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$84.98
|May 10
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$29.98
|May 10
|Master's Touch DVD (adult)Please
|Adult Source Media
|US$24.95
|May 10
|Megazone 23 BDPlease
|AnimEigo
|US$39.99
|May 10
|The Saint's Magic Power is Omnipotent BDPlease
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$64.98
|May 10
|Shape of Love: Do You Hate Girls With Dirty Minds? DVD (adult)Please
|Kitty Media
|US$29.99
|May 10
|Turn A Gundam Movies BDPlease
|Sunrise
|US$49.99
|May 10
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Battle Angel Alita GN 6Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|May 10
|The Ancient Magus' Bride: Wizard's Blue GN 4Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|May 10
|Cat + Gamer GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Dark Horse
|US$11.99
|May 11
|Change World GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|May 10
|Ciguatera GN 2Please
|Vertical
|US$24.95
|May 10
|Death Note Short Stories GNPlease
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|May 10
|Devil Ecstasy GN 1Please
|Vertical
|US$24.95
|May 10
|Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$19.99
|May 10
|Finder: To the Edge Deluxe Edition GN 11Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|May 10
|Fly Me to the Moon GN 11Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|May 10
|Gantz Omnibus GN 9Please
|Dark Horse
|US$24.99
|May 11
|His Favorite GN 12Please
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|May 10
|Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? II GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|May 10
|It's Just Not My Night Tale of a Fallen Vampire Queen GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|May 10
|Magical Girl Spec-Ops Asuka GN 14Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|May 10
|MAO GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|May 10
|Mizuno and Chayama GNPlease
|Yen Press
|US$23.99
|May 10
|Mushoku Tensei: Roxy Gets Serious GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|May 10
|My Boy GN 9Please
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|May 10
|My Dress-Up Darling GN 5Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|May 10
|Persona 5: Mementos Mission GN 3Please
|Udon Entertainment
|US$13.99
|May 10
|Pokémon Adventures XY GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|May 10
|Requiem of the Rose King GN 15Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|May 10
|The Saga of Tanya the Evil GN 16Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|May 10
|The Seven Deadly Sins Omnibus GN 4Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$19.99
|May 10
|Star Wars: Leia Princess of Alderaan GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|May 10
|SUPER HXEROS GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|May 10
|The Thief Inoue Akikazu and Other Stories GNPlease
|Digital Manga Publishing
|US$17.95
|May 10
|Wondercat Kyuu-chan GN 5 (color)Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|May 10
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Ace of the Diamond GN 37Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 10
|The Ancient Magus' Bride: Wizard's Blue GN 4Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 10
|Apple Children of Aeon GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 10
|Black Summoner GN 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|May 11
|Change World GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 10
|Death Note Short Stories GNPlease
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|May 10
|Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|May 10
|The Fable GN 2Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 10
|Finder: To the Edge Deluxe Edition GN 11Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 10
|Fly Me to the Moon GN 11Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 10
|His Favorite GN 12Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 10
|Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? II GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 10
|It's Just Not My Night Tale of a Fallen Vampire Queen GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 10
|A Kiss with a Cat GN 3Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 10
|Magical Girl Spec-Ops Asuka GN 14Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 10
|MAO GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 10
|Mizuno and Chayama GNPlease
|Yen Press
|US$9.99
|May 10
|Mushoku Tensei: Roxy Gets Serious GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 10
|My Next Life as a Villainess Side Story: Girls Patch GNPlease
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 10
|Our Bodies, Entwining, Entwined GN 3Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 10
|Police in a Pod GN 12Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 10
|Requiem of the Rose King GN 15Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 10
|The Saga of Tanya the Evil GN 16Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 10
|The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse GN 3Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 10
|Star Wars: Leia Princess of Alderaan GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 10
|This Vampire Won't Give Up! GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 10
|Wondercat Kyuu-chan GN 5 (color)Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 10
|Ya Boy Kongming! GN 7Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 10
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Bofuri: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, So I’ll Max Out My Defense Novel 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|May 10
|Classroom of the Elite Novel 5Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|May 10
|From Toxic Classmate to Girlfriend Goals Novel 11AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|May 10
|How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom Novel 14Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|May 10
|I Kissed My Girlfriend's Little Sister?! Novel 1Please
|Tentai Books
|US$15.99
|May 10
|There's No Way a Side Character Like Me Could Be Popular, Right? Novel 3Please
|Tentai Books
|US$15.99
|May 10
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Apothecary Diaries Novel 5Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|May 9
|Bofuri: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, So I’ll Max Out My Defense Novel 5Cite
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|May 10
|Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill Novel 11AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|May 11
|Classroom of the Elite Novel 11.5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 12
|The Haunted Bookstore - Gateway to a Parallel Universe Novel 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 12
|Modern Villainess: It's Not Easy Building a Corporate Empire Before the Crash Novel 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 12
|My Daughter Left the Nest and Returned an S-Rank Adventurer Novel 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|May 11
|Sorcerous Stabber Orphen: The Wayward Journey Novel 17Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|May 11
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Brigandine The Legend of Runersia PC gamePlease
|Happinet
|US$39.99
|May 11
|Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC gameCite
|505 Games
|US$14.99
|May 10
|Neptunia x Senran Kagura: Ninja Wars PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|Idea Factory International
|US$49.99
|May 11
|Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 2: Makai Kingdom: Reclaimed and Rebound / ZHP: Unlosing Ranger vs. Darkdeath Evilman Switch gamePlease
|NIS America
|US$39.99
|May 10