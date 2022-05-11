News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, May 8-14

The Saint's Magic Power is Omnipotent, Full Dive anime; Death Note Short Stories, Devil Ecstasy manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Four for Foreplay DVD (adult)Please Kitty Media US$29.99 May 10
Full Dive: This Ultimate Next-Gen Full Dive RPG Is Even Shittier than Real Life! BD/DVDCite Crunchyroll/Funimation US$64.98 May 10
Full Dive: This Ultimate Next-Gen Full Dive RPG Is Even Shittier than Real Life! Limited Edition BD/DVDAnimeNewsNetwork Crunchyroll/Funimation US$84.98 May 10
The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$29.98 May 10
Master's Touch DVD (adult)Please Adult Source Media US$24.95 May 10
Megazone 23 BDPlease AnimEigo US$39.99 May 10
The Saint's Magic Power is Omnipotent BDPlease Crunchyroll/Funimation US$64.98 May 10
Shape of Love: Do You Hate Girls With Dirty Minds? DVD (adult)Please Kitty Media US$29.99 May 10
Turn A Gundam Movies BDPlease Sunrise US$49.99 May 10

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Battle Angel Alita GN 6Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 May 10
The Ancient Magus' Bride: Wizard's Blue GN 4Cite Seven Seas US$12.99 May 10
Cat + Gamer GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork Dark Horse US$11.99 May 11
Change World GN 2Please Viz Media US$12.99 May 10
Ciguatera GN 2Please Vertical US$24.95 May 10
Death Note Short Stories GNPlease Viz Media US$14.99 May 10
Devil Ecstasy GN 1Please Vertical US$24.95 May 10
Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai GN 2Please Viz Media US$19.99 May 10
Finder: To the Edge Deluxe Edition GN 11Please Viz Media US$14.99 May 10
Fly Me to the Moon GN 11Please Viz Media US$9.99 May 10
Gantz Omnibus GN 9Please Dark Horse US$24.99 May 11
His Favorite GN 12Please Viz Media US$12.99 May 10
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? II GN 2Please Yen Press US$12.99 May 10
It's Just Not My Night Tale of a Fallen Vampire Queen GN 1Please Seven Seas US$13.99 May 10
Magical Girl Spec-Ops Asuka GN 14Please Seven Seas US$12.99 May 10
MAO GN 5Please Viz Media US$9.99 May 10
Mizuno and Chayama GNPlease Yen Press US$23.99 May 10
Mushoku Tensei: Roxy Gets Serious GN 7Please Seven Seas US$12.99 May 10
My Boy GN 9Please Vertical US$12.95 May 10
My Dress-Up Darling GN 5Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 May 10
Persona 5: Mementos Mission GN 3Please Udon Entertainment US$13.99 May 10
Pokémon Adventures XY GN 2Please Viz Media US$9.99 May 10
Requiem of the Rose King GN 15Please Viz Media US$9.99 May 10
The Saga of Tanya the Evil GN 16Please Yen Press US$12.99 May 10
The Seven Deadly Sins Omnibus GN 4Please Kodansha Comics US$19.99 May 10
Star Wars: Leia Princess of Alderaan GN 2Please Yen Press US$12.99 May 10
SUPER HXEROS GN 7Please Seven Seas US$13.99 May 10
The Thief Inoue Akikazu and Other Stories GNPlease Digital Manga Publishing US$17.95 May 10
Wondercat Kyuu-chan GN 5 (color)Please Seven Seas US$14.99 May 10

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Ace of the Diamond GN 37Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 10
The Ancient Magus' Bride: Wizard's Blue GN 4Cite Seven Seas US$9.99 May 10
Apple Children of Aeon GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 10
Black Summoner GN 6Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 May 11
Change World GN 2Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 10
Death Note Short Stories GNPlease Viz Media US$10.99 May 10
Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai GN 2Please Viz Media US$10.99 May 10
The Fable GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 10
Finder: To the Edge Deluxe Edition GN 11Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 10
Fly Me to the Moon GN 11Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 10
His Favorite GN 12Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 10
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? II GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 10
It's Just Not My Night Tale of a Fallen Vampire Queen GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 10
A Kiss with a Cat GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 10
Magical Girl Spec-Ops Asuka GN 14Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 10
MAO GN 5Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 10
Mizuno and Chayama GNPlease Yen Press US$9.99 May 10
Mushoku Tensei: Roxy Gets Serious GN 7Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 10
My Next Life as a Villainess Side Story: Girls Patch GNPlease Seven Seas US$9.99 May 10
Our Bodies, Entwining, Entwined GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 10
Police in a Pod GN 12Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 10
Requiem of the Rose King GN 15Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 10
The Saga of Tanya the Evil GN 16Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 10
The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 10
Star Wars: Leia Princess of Alderaan GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 10
This Vampire Won't Give Up! GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 10
Wondercat Kyuu-chan GN 5 (color)Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 10
Ya Boy Kongming! GN 7Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 10

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Bofuri: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, So I’ll Max Out My Defense Novel 5Please Yen Press US$14.99 May 10
Classroom of the Elite Novel 5Cite Seven Seas US$14.99 May 10
From Toxic Classmate to Girlfriend Goals Novel 11AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$13.99 May 10
How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom Novel 14Please Seven Seas US$13.99 May 10
I Kissed My Girlfriend's Little Sister?! Novel 1Please Tentai Books US$15.99 May 10
There's No Way a Side Character Like Me Could Be Popular, Right? Novel 3Please Tentai Books US$15.99 May 10

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Apothecary Diaries Novel 5Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 May 9
Bofuri: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, So I’ll Max Out My Defense Novel 5Cite Yen Press US$8.99 May 10
Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill Novel 11AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$6.99 May 11
Classroom of the Elite Novel 11.5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 12
The Haunted Bookstore - Gateway to a Parallel Universe Novel 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 12
Modern Villainess: It's Not Easy Building a Corporate Empire Before the Crash Novel 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 12
My Daughter Left the Nest and Returned an S-Rank Adventurer Novel 4Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 May 11
Sorcerous Stabber Orphen: The Wayward Journey Novel 17Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 May 11

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Brigandine The Legend of Runersia PC gamePlease Happinet US$39.99 May 11
Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC gameCite 505 Games US$14.99 May 10
Neptunia x Senran Kagura: Ninja Wars PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork Idea Factory International US$49.99 May 11
Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 2: Makai Kingdom: Reclaimed and Rebound / ZHP: Unlosing Ranger vs. Darkdeath Evilman Switch gamePlease NIS America US$39.99 May 10

