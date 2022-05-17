News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, May 15-21

posted on by Alex Mateo
BELLE, SSSS.DYNAZENON anime; Colorless, Crazy Food Truck manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
BELLE BD GKIDS US$26.98 May 17
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Set 12 BD Viz Media US$44.98 May 17
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Set 12 DVD Viz Media US$39.99 May 17
Fate/Grand Order The Movie Divine Realm of the Round Table: Camelot BD Aniplex of America US$79.98 May 17
Infinite Stratos BD Sentai Filmworks US$59.98 May 17
NANA BD Sentai Filmworks US$99.98 May 17
SSSS.DYNAZENON BD Crunchyroll/Funimation US$64.98 May 17

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest: Zero GN 6 Seven Seas US$12.99 May 17
Bakemonogatari GN 13 Vertical US$12.95 May 17
BEASTARS GN 18 Viz Media US$12.99 May 17
Cells at Work! Complete GN Box Set Kodansha Comics US$77.94 May 17
Classroom of the Elite GN 2 Seven Seas US$13.99 May 17
Colorless GN 1 Seven Seas US$14.99 May 17
Crazy Food Truck GN 1 Viz Media US$12.99 May 17
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End GN 4 Seven Seas US$9.99 May 17
Golden Kamuy GN 26 Viz Media US$12.99 May 17
The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter GN 6 Seven Seas US$12.99 May 17
I Cannot Reach You GN 4 Yen Press US$12.99 May 17
I Want to Be a Wall GN 1 Yen Press US$14.99 May 17
Mame Coordinate GN 1 Tokyopop US$12.99 May 17
Mashle: Magic and Muscles GN 6 Viz Media US$9.99 May 17
The Music of Marie GN One Peace US$25.95 May 17
My Next Life as a Villainess Side Story: Girls Patch GN Seven Seas US$14.99 May 17
No Matter How I Look at It, It's You Guys' Fault I'm Not Popular! GN 19 Yen Press US$12.99 May 17
Parallel Paradise GN 10 Seven Seas US$13.99 May 17
Sayonara, Football: Farewell, My Dear Cramer GN 10 Kodansha Comics US$12.99 May 17
Undead Unluck GN 7 Viz Media US$9.99 May 17
We Never Learn GN 21 Viz Media US$9.99 May 17
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead GN 6 Viz Media US$12.99 May 17

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest: Zero GN 6 Seven Seas US$9.99 May 17
BEASTARS GN 18 Viz Media US$8.99 May 17
Blue Lock GN 13 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 17
Boss Wife GN 4 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 17
Classroom of the Elite GN 2 Seven Seas US$9.99 May 17
Colorless GN 1 Seven Seas US$9.99 May 17
Crazy Food Truck GN 1 Viz Media US$8.99 May 17
Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro GN 11 Kodansha Comics US$7.99 May 17
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End GN 4 Seven Seas US$6.99 May 17
Golden Kamuy GN 26 Viz Media US$8.99 May 17
GTO: Paradise Lost GN 17 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 17
The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter GN 6 Seven Seas US$9.99 May 17
I Cannot Reach You GN 4 Yen Press US$6.99 May 17
I Guess I Became the Mother of the Great Demon King's 10 Children in Another World GN 5 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 17
I Want to Be a Wall GN 1 Yen Press US$6.99 May 17
Irresistible Mistakes GN 2 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 17
Mashle: Magic and Muscles GN 6 Viz Media US$6.99 May 17
No Matter How I Look at It, It's You Guys' Fault I'm Not Popular! GN 19 Yen Press US$6.99 May 17
Piano Duo for the Left Hand GN 3 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 17
Undead Unluck GN 7 Viz Media US$6.99 May 17
The Untouchable Midori-kun GN 1 Viz Media US$10.99 May 17
We Never Learn GN 21 Viz Media US$6.99 May 17
The Weakest Contestant of All Space and Time GN 1 Seven Seas US$9.99 May 17
Whisper Me a Love Song GN 5 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 17
When a Cat Faces West GN 1 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 17
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead GN 6 Viz Media US$8.99 May 17

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
86—EIGHTY-SIX Novel 10 Yen Press US$14.99 May 17
Baccano! Novel 19 (hardcover) Yen Press US$19.99 May 17
Dragon and Ceremony Novel 2 Yen Press US$14.99 May 17
The Genius Prince's Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt, Hey, How about Treason? Novel 9 Yen Press US$14.99 May 17
I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in The Real World Too Novel 1 Yen Press US$14.99 May 17
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Novel 16 Seven Seas US$13.99 May 17
No Game, No Life Novel 11 Yen Press US$14.99 May 17
Reincarnated as a Sword Novel 10 Seven Seas US$13.99 May 17
Spy Classroom Novel 3 Yen Press US$14.99 May 17
Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town Novel 9 Yen Press US$14.99 May 17
The Tunnel to Summer the Exit of Goodbyes Novel Seven Seas US$14.99 May 17
Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina Novel 8 Yen Press US$14.99 May 17

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
86—EIGHTY-SIX Novel 10 Yen Press US$7.99 May 17
Adachi and Shimamura Novel 9 Seven Seas US$9.99 May 19
Baccano! Novel 19 Yen Press US$9.99 May 17
Dragon and Ceremony Novel 2 Yen Press US$8.99 May 17
The Genius Prince's Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt, Hey, How about Treason? Novel 9 Yen Press US$8.99 May 17
I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in The Real World Too Novel 1 Yen Press US$8.99 May 17
The Master of Ragnarok & Blesser of Einherjar Novel 20 J-Novel Club US$6.99 May 18
My Instant Death Ability is So Overpowered, No One in This Other World Stands a Chance Against Me! Novel 10 J-Novel Club US$6.99 May 18
No Game, No Life Novel 11 Yen Press US$8.99 May 17
She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man Novel 4 Seven Seas US$9.99 May 19
Spy Classroom Novel 3 Yen Press US$8.99 May 17
Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town Novel 9 Yen Press US$8.99 May 17
The Tunnel to Summer the Exit of Goodbyes Novel Seven Seas US$9.99 May 17
Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina Novel 8 Yen Press US$8.99 May 17

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Cotton Fantasy PS4, Switch game ININ US$39.99 May 20

