News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, May 15-21
posted on by Alex Mateo
BELLE, SSSS.DYNAZENON anime; Colorless, Crazy Food Truck manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|BELLE BDPlease
|GKIDS
|US$26.98
|May 17
|Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Set 12 BDCite
|Viz Media
|US$44.98
|May 17
|Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Set 12 DVDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$39.99
|May 17
|Fate/Grand Order The Movie Divine Realm of the Round Table: Camelot BDPlease
|Aniplex of America
|US$79.98
|May 17
|Infinite Stratos BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$59.98
|May 17
|NANA BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$99.98
|May 17
|SSSS.DYNAZENON BDPlease
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$64.98
|May 17
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest: Zero GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|May 17
|Bakemonogatari GN 13Cite
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|May 17
|BEASTARS GN 18AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|May 17
|Cells at Work! Complete GN Box SetPlease
|Kodansha Comics
|US$77.94
|May 17
|Classroom of the Elite GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|May 17
|Colorless GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|May 17
|Crazy Food Truck GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|May 17
|Frieren: Beyond Journey's End GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 17
|Golden Kamuy GN 26Please
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|May 17
|The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|May 17
|I Cannot Reach You GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|May 17
|I Want to Be a Wall GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|May 17
|Mame Coordinate GN 1Please
|Tokyopop
|US$12.99
|May 17
|Mashle: Magic and Muscles GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|May 17
|The Music of Marie GNPlease
|One Peace
|US$25.95
|May 17
|My Next Life as a Villainess Side Story: Girls Patch GNPlease
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|May 17
|No Matter How I Look at It, It's You Guys' Fault I'm Not Popular! GN 19Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|May 17
|Parallel Paradise GN 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|May 17
|Sayonara, Football: Farewell, My Dear Cramer GN 10Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|May 17
|Undead Unluck GN 7Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|May 17
|We Never Learn GN 21Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|May 17
|Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|May 17
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest: Zero GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 17
|BEASTARS GN 18Cite
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|May 17
|Blue Lock GN 13AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 17
|Boss Wife GN 4Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 17
|Classroom of the Elite GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 17
|Colorless GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 17
|Crazy Food Truck GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|May 17
|Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro GN 11Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$7.99
|May 17
|Frieren: Beyond Journey's End GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$6.99
|May 17
|Golden Kamuy GN 26Please
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|May 17
|GTO: Paradise Lost GN 17Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 17
|The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 17
|I Cannot Reach You GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 17
|I Guess I Became the Mother of the Great Demon King's 10 Children in Another World GN 5Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 17
|I Want to Be a Wall GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 17
|Irresistible Mistakes GN 2Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 17
|Mashle: Magic and Muscles GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 17
|No Matter How I Look at It, It's You Guys' Fault I'm Not Popular! GN 19Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 17
|Piano Duo for the Left Hand GN 3Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 17
|Undead Unluck GN 7Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 17
|The Untouchable Midori-kun GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|May 17
|We Never Learn GN 21Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 17
|The Weakest Contestant of All Space and Time GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 17
|Whisper Me a Love Song GN 5Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 17
|When a Cat Faces West GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 17
|Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|May 17
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|86—EIGHTY-SIX Novel 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|May 17
|Baccano! Novel 19 (hardcover)Cite
|Yen Press
|US$19.99
|May 17
|Dragon and Ceremony Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|May 17
|The Genius Prince's Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt, Hey, How about Treason? Novel 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|May 17
|I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in The Real World Too Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|May 17
|Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Novel 16Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|May 17
|No Game, No Life Novel 11Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|May 17
|Reincarnated as a Sword Novel 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|May 17
|Spy Classroom Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|May 17
|Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town Novel 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|May 17
|The Tunnel to Summer the Exit of Goodbyes NovelPlease
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|May 17
|Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina Novel 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|May 17
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|86—EIGHTY-SIX Novel 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|May 17
|Adachi and Shimamura Novel 9Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 19
|Baccano! Novel 19AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$9.99
|May 17
|Dragon and Ceremony Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|May 17
|The Genius Prince's Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt, Hey, How about Treason? Novel 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|May 17
|I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in The Real World Too Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|May 17
|The Master of Ragnarok & Blesser of Einherjar Novel 20Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|May 18
|My Instant Death Ability is So Overpowered, No One in This Other World Stands a Chance Against Me! Novel 10Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|May 18
|No Game, No Life Novel 11Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|May 17
|She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man Novel 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 19
|Spy Classroom Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|May 17
|Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town Novel 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|May 17
|The Tunnel to Summer the Exit of Goodbyes NovelPlease
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 17
|Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina Novel 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|May 17
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Cotton Fantasy PS4, Switch gamePlease
|ININ
|US$39.99
|May 20