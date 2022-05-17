North American Anime, Manga Releases, May 15-21

We're updating daily with a new batch of manga just for you! Today check out the Wind Breaker, a brawler manga looking to change up the formula! Plus: Yagi the Bookshop Goat, Cross-Dressing Villainess Cecilia Sylvie, My Brain is Different, The Fable, and The Abandoned Reincarnation Sage!

― Banner art by catfish Welcome to Anime News Network's Spring 2022 Manga Guide! You may have seen one of our sea...