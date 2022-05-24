North American Anime, Manga Releases, May 22-28

Jacki, James, and Lynzee check out Netflix's newest anime from fan-favorite studio WIT! Can the studio behind Attack on Titan and Ranking of Kings turn out another anime masterpiece?

― Is Vampire in the Garden Anime Any Good? Jacki, James, and Lynzee check out Netflix's newest anime from fan-favorite studio WIT! Can the studio behind Attack on Titan and Ranking of Kings turn out another anime master...