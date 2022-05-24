News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, May 22-28
posted on by Alex Mateo
Somali and the Forest Spirit, Skate-Leading Stars anime; Phantom of the Idol, The Weakest Contestant of All Space and Time manga ship
The weekly North American Anime, Manga Releases article will be off for the week of May 29-June 4, and will be back the next week.
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Black Clover Season 4 BD/DVDPlease
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$54.98
|May 24
|Black Clover Season 4 Limited Edition BD/DVDCite
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$69.98
|May 24
|I couldn't become a hero, so I reluctantly decided to get a job. BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$49.98
|May 24
|Skate-Leading Stars BDPlease
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$64.98
|May 24
|Somali and the Forest Spirit BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$69.98
|May 24
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card Graphic Novel (GN) 11Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 24
|Cheeky Brat GN 3Cite
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|May 24
|Cirque du Freak Omnibus GN 6AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$23.99
|May 24
|The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|May 24
|The Devil Is a Part-Timer! GN 18Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|May 24
|Final Fantasy: Lost Stranger GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|May 24
|Fullmetal Alchemist Fullmetal Edition GN 17 (hardcover)Please
|Viz Media
|US$19.99
|May 24
|Headhunted to Another World From Salaryman to Big Four! GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|May 24
|Hinamatsuri GN 15Please
|One Peace
|US$11.95
|May 24
|I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in The Real World, Too GN 11Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|May 24
|I Shall Survive Using Potions! GN 7Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|May 24
|In the Land of Leadale GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|May 24
|Karneval GN 13Please
|Yen Press
|US$19.99
|May 24
|JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 5: Golden Wind GN 4 (hardcover)Please
|Viz Media
|US$19.99
|May 24
|Let's Go Karaoke! GNPlease
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|May 24
|The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Young Lady GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|May 24
|Manga Diary of a Male Porn Star GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|May 24
|Mieruko-chan GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|May 24
|Murciélago GN 19Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|May 24
|Phantom of the Idol GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 24
|Play It Cool, Guys GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|May 24
|Seaside Stranger GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|May 24
|The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse GN 3Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 24
|A Silent Voice Complete Collector's Edition GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$44.99
|May 24
|Star Wars The High Republic Edge of Balance GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|May 24
|Tomorrow, Make Me Yours. GNPlease
|Tokyopop
|US$13.99
|May 24
|Smokin' Parade GN 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|May 24
|Trinity Seven GN 25Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|May 24
|The Town of Pigs GNPlease
|Star Fruit Books
|US$16.99
|May 24
|The Unwanted Undead Adventurer GN 5Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|May 24
|Urusei Yatsura GN 14Please
|Viz Media
|US$19.99
|May 24
|The Weakest Contestant of All Space and Time GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|May 24
|The Witches of Adamas GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|May 24
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Back When You Called Us Devils GN 13Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 24
|Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card GN 11Cite
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 24
|Cheeky Brat GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 24
|Cirque du Freak GN 11-12Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99 each
|May 24
|The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 24
|DAYS GN 29Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 24
|The Devil Is a Part-Timer! GN 18Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 24
|Final Fantasy: Lost Stranger GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 24
|Hard-Boiled Cop and Dolphin GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 24
|Harem Marriage GN 17Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 24
|Hitomi-chan is Shy With Strangers GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 24
|The Holy Grail of Eris GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 24
|I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in The Real World, Too GN 11Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 24
|In the Land of Leadale GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 24
|Karneval GN 13Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|May 24
|Koigakubo-kun Stole My First Time GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 24
|JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 5: Golden Wind GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|May 24
|Let's Go Karaoke! GNPlease
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 24
|Lost Lad London GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 24
|Machimaho: I Messed Up and Made the Wrong Person Into a Magical Girl! GN 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 24
|Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 24
|The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Young Lady GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 24
|MARS RED GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 24
|The Masterful Cat Is Depressed Again Today GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 24
|Mieruko-chan GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 24
|MonsTABOO GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 24
|Nighttime for Just Us Two GN 2Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 24
|The NPCs in this Village Sim Game Must Be Real! GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 24
|Otherworldly Munchkin: Let's Speedrun the Dungeon with Only 1 HP! GN 5Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 24
|Our Fake Marriage: Rosé GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 24
|Perfect World GN 11Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 24
|Phantom of the Idol GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 24
|Play It Cool, Guys GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 24
|Ride Your Wave GNPlease
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 26
|Saint Young Men GN 18Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 24
|Servamp GN 16Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 24
|Shōjo Fight GN 18Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 24
|Smokin' Parade GN 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 24
|Syrup: A Yuri Anthology GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 24
|Trinity Seven GN 25Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 24
|Urusei Yatsura GN 14Please
|Viz Media
|US$13.99
|May 24
|Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 24
|What I Love About You GN 9Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 24
|WIND BREAKER GN 2Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 24
|WITCH WATCH GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 24
|The Wolf Never Sleeps GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 24
|Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku GN 6Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|May 24
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|An Archdemon's Dilemma - How to Love Your Elf Bride Novel 12Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|May 24
|Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 3 Novel 5Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|May 24
|The Faraway Paladin Novel 2 (hardcover)AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$19.99
|May 24
|The Faraway Paladin Novel 3 (hardcover)Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$19.99
|May 24
|The Girl I Saved on the Train Turned Out to Be My Childhood Friend Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|May 24
|High School DxD Novel 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|May 24
|High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even in Another World! Novel 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|May 24
|How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Novel 14Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|May 24
|I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level Novel 12Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|May 24
|Infinite Dendrogram Novel 15Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|May 24
|Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Novel 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|May 24
|Magical Girl Raising Project Novel 13Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|May 24
|My Friend's Little Sister Has It In for Me! Novel 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|May 24
|The Saga of Tanya the Evil Novel 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|May 24
|A Sister's All You Need. Novel 12Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|May 24
|Tearmoon Empire Novel 5Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|May 24
|Warlords of Sigrdrifa: Rusalka Novel 1 (hardcover)Please
|Yen Press
|US$19.99
|May 24
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Altina the Sword Princess Novel 14Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|May 23
|Chillin' in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat Powers Novel 5Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|May 27
|The Girl I Saved on the Train Turned Out to Be My Childhood Friend Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|May 24
|High School DxD Novel 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|May 24
|High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even in Another World! Novel 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|May 24
|I'll Never Set Foot in That House Again! Novel 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|May 25
|Lazy Dungeon Master Novel 16Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|May 26
|Loner Life in Another World Novel 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 26
|Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Novel 11Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 26
|Magical Girl Raising Project Novel 13Please
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|May 24
|Prison Life is Easy for a Villainess Novel 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|May 25
|Private Tutor to the Duke's Daughter Novel 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|May 26
|Ride Your Wave NovelPlease
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 26
|The Saga of Tanya the Evil Novel 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|May 24
|A Sister's All You Need. Novel 12Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|May 24
|Warlords of Sigrdrifa: Rusalka Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$10.99
|May 24
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Pac-Man Museum+ Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC gamePlease
|Bandai Namco
|US$29.99
|May 27
|Touken Ranbu Warriors Switch, PC gameCite
|KOEI Tecmo
|US$59.99
|May 24
Other Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Promised Neverland: Art Book World Book (hardcover)Please
|Viz Media
|US$29.99
|May 24
discuss this in the forum |
this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history