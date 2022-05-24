News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, May 22-28

Somali and the Forest Spirit, Skate-Leading Stars anime; Phantom of the Idol, The Weakest Contestant of All Space and Time manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Black Clover Season 4 BD/DVDPlease Crunchyroll/Funimation US$54.98 May 24
Black Clover Season 4 Limited Edition BD/DVDCite Crunchyroll/Funimation US$69.98 May 24
I couldn't become a hero, so I reluctantly decided to get a job. BDAnimeNewsNetwork Sentai Filmworks US$49.98 May 24
Skate-Leading Stars BDPlease Crunchyroll/Funimation US$64.98 May 24
Somali and the Forest Spirit BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$69.98 May 24

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card Graphic Novel (GN) 11Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 24
Cheeky Brat GN 3Cite Yen Press US$12.99 May 24
Cirque du Freak Omnibus GN 6AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$23.99 May 24
The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess GN 5Please Yen Press US$12.99 May 24
The Devil Is a Part-Timer! GN 18Please Yen Press US$12.99 May 24
Final Fantasy: Lost Stranger GN 7Please Yen Press US$12.99 May 24
Fullmetal Alchemist Fullmetal Edition GN 17 (hardcover)Please Viz Media US$19.99 May 24
Headhunted to Another World From Salaryman to Big Four! GN 3Please Seven Seas US$12.99 May 24
Hinamatsuri GN 15Please One Peace US$11.95 May 24
I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in The Real World, Too GN 11Please Yen Press US$12.99 May 24
I Shall Survive Using Potions! GN 7Please J-Novel Club US$14.99 May 24
In the Land of Leadale GN 1Please Yen Press US$12.99 May 24
Karneval GN 13Please Yen Press US$19.99 May 24
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 5: Golden Wind GN 4 (hardcover)Please Viz Media US$19.99 May 24
Let's Go Karaoke! GNPlease Yen Press US$14.99 May 24
The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Young Lady GN 1Please Yen Press US$12.99 May 24
Manga Diary of a Male Porn Star GN 2Please Seven Seas US$14.99 May 24
Mieruko-chan GN 5Please Yen Press US$12.99 May 24
Murciélago GN 19Please Yen Press US$12.99 May 24
Phantom of the Idol GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 24
Play It Cool, Guys GN 3Please Yen Press US$14.99 May 24
Seaside Stranger GN 3Please Seven Seas US$13.99 May 24
The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 24
A Silent Voice Complete Collector's Edition GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$44.99 May 24
Star Wars The High Republic Edge of Balance GN 2Please Viz Media US$14.99 May 24
Tomorrow, Make Me Yours. GNPlease Tokyopop US$13.99 May 24
Smokin' Parade GN 10Please Yen Press US$12.99 May 24
Trinity Seven GN 25Please Yen Press US$12.99 May 24
The Town of Pigs GNPlease Star Fruit Books US$16.99 May 24
The Unwanted Undead Adventurer GN 5Please J-Novel Club US$14.99 May 24
Urusei Yatsura GN 14Please Viz Media US$19.99 May 24
The Weakest Contestant of All Space and Time GN 1Please Seven Seas US$12.99 May 24
The Witches of Adamas GN 2Please Seven Seas US$14.99 May 24

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Back When You Called Us Devils GN 13Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 24
Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card GN 11Cite Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 24
Cheeky Brat GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$6.99 May 24
Cirque du Freak GN 11-12Please Yen Press US$6.99 each May 24
The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 24
DAYS GN 29Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 24
The Devil Is a Part-Timer! GN 18Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 24
Final Fantasy: Lost Stranger GN 7Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 24
Hard-Boiled Cop and Dolphin GN 3Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 24
Harem Marriage GN 17Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 24
Hitomi-chan is Shy With Strangers GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 24
The Holy Grail of Eris GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 24
I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in The Real World, Too GN 11Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 24
In the Land of Leadale GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 24
Karneval GN 13Please Yen Press US$12.99 May 24
Koigakubo-kun Stole My First Time GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 24
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 5: Golden Wind GN 4Please Viz Media US$10.99 May 24
Let's Go Karaoke! GNPlease Yen Press US$6.99 May 24
Lost Lad London GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 24
Machimaho: I Messed Up and Made the Wrong Person Into a Magical Girl! GN 10Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 24
Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 24
The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Young Lady GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 24
MARS RED GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 24
The Masterful Cat Is Depressed Again Today GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 24
Mieruko-chan GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 24
MonsTABOO GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 24
Nighttime for Just Us Two GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 24
The NPCs in this Village Sim Game Must Be Real! GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 24
Otherworldly Munchkin: Let's Speedrun the Dungeon with Only 1 HP! GN 5Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 24
Our Fake Marriage: Rosé GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 24
Perfect World GN 11Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 24
Phantom of the Idol GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 24
Play It Cool, Guys GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 24
Ride Your Wave GNPlease Seven Seas US$9.99 May 26
Saint Young Men GN 18Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 24
Servamp GN 16Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 24
Shōjo Fight GN 18Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 24
Smokin' Parade GN 10Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 24
Syrup: A Yuri Anthology GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 24
Trinity Seven GN 25Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 24
Urusei Yatsura GN 14Please Viz Media US$13.99 May 24
Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! GN 7Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 24
What I Love About You GN 9Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 24
WIND BREAKER GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 24
WITCH WATCH GN 2Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 24
The Wolf Never Sleeps GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 24
Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku GN 6Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 May 24

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
An Archdemon's Dilemma - How to Love Your Elf Bride Novel 12Please J-Novel Club US$14.99 May 24
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 3 Novel 5Cite J-Novel Club US$14.99 May 24
The Faraway Paladin Novel 2 (hardcover)AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$19.99 May 24
The Faraway Paladin Novel 3 (hardcover)Please J-Novel Club US$19.99 May 24
The Girl I Saved on the Train Turned Out to Be My Childhood Friend Novel 2Please Yen Press US$14.99 May 24
High School DxD Novel 7Please Yen Press US$14.99 May 24
High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even in Another World! Novel 6Please Yen Press US$14.99 May 24
How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Novel 14Please J-Novel Club US$14.99 May 24
I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level Novel 12Please Yen Press US$14.99 May 24
Infinite Dendrogram Novel 15Please J-Novel Club US$14.99 May 24
Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Novel 10Please Seven Seas US$13.99 May 24
Magical Girl Raising Project Novel 13Please Yen Press US$14.99 May 24
My Friend's Little Sister Has It In for Me! Novel 4Please J-Novel Club US$14.99 May 24
The Saga of Tanya the Evil Novel 10Please Yen Press US$13.99 May 24
A Sister's All You Need. Novel 12Please Yen Press US$14.99 May 24
Tearmoon Empire Novel 5Please J-Novel Club US$14.99 May 24
Warlords of Sigrdrifa: Rusalka Novel 1 (hardcover)Please Yen Press US$19.99 May 24

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Altina the Sword Princess Novel 14Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 May 23
Chillin' in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat Powers Novel 5Cite J-Novel Club US$6.99 May 27
The Girl I Saved on the Train Turned Out to Be My Childhood Friend Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$8.99 May 24
High School DxD Novel 7Please Yen Press US$14.99 May 24
High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even in Another World! Novel 6Please Yen Press US$8.99 May 24
I'll Never Set Foot in That House Again! Novel 4Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 May 25
Lazy Dungeon Master Novel 16Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 May 26
Loner Life in Another World Novel 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 26
Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Novel 11Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 26
Magical Girl Raising Project Novel 13Please Yen Press US$7.99 May 24
Prison Life is Easy for a Villainess Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 May 25
Private Tutor to the Duke's Daughter Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 May 26
Ride Your Wave NovelPlease Seven Seas US$9.99 May 26
The Saga of Tanya the Evil Novel 10Please Yen Press US$7.99 May 24
A Sister's All You Need. Novel 12Please Yen Press US$8.99 May 24
Warlords of Sigrdrifa: Rusalka Novel 1Please Yen Press US$10.99 May 24

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Pac-Man Museum+ Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC gamePlease Bandai Namco US$29.99 May 27
Touken Ranbu Warriors Switch, PC gameCite KOEI Tecmo US$59.99 May 24

Other Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Promised Neverland: Art Book World Book (hardcover)Please Viz Media US$29.99 May 24
