News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, June 5-11

posted on by Alex Mateo
Mobile Suit Gundam Narrative, BEM: BECOME HUMAN anime; Ghost Reaper Girl, MonsTABOO manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
5 Centimeters Per Second BDPlease GKIDS US$28.98 June 7
BEM: BECOME HUMAN BDCite Crunchyroll/Funimation US$34.98 June 7
BTOOOM! BDAnimeNewsNetwork Sentai Filmworks US$59.98 June 7
Children Who Chase Lost Voices BDPlease GKIDS US$28.98 June 7
Girl's High BDPlease Media Blasters US$29.99 June 7
House of Virgins DVD (adult)Please Adult Source Media US$24.95 June 7
Mobile Suit Gundam Narrative BDPlease Sunrise US$34.99 June 7
One Piece Season 11 Part 8 BD/DVDPlease Crunchyroll/Funimation US$44.98 June 7
Only Yesterday BD/DVDPlease GKIDS US$24.98 June 7
The Place Promised in Our Early Days BDPlease GKIDS US$28.98 June 7
The Tale of the Princess Kaguya BD/DVDPlease GKIDS US$24.98 June 7

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Adachi and Shimamura Graphic Novel (GN) 3Please Yen Press US$12.99 June 7
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 2 GN 3Cite J-Novel Club US$14.99 June 7
Black Clover GN 29AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$9.99 June 7
Blade of the Immortal Deluxe Edition GN 6 (hardcover)Please Dark Horse US$49.99 June 8
Bofuri: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, So I’ll Max Out My Defense GN 4Please Yen Press US$12.99 June 7
Cells at Work! Baby GN 4Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 June 7
Chainsaw Man GN 11Please Viz Media US$9.99 June 7
Ero Ninja Scrolls GN 3Please Seven Seas US$13.99 June 7
A Gentle Noble's Vacation Recommendation GN 5Please Tokyopop US$12.99 June 7
Ghost Reaper Girl GN 1Please Viz Media US$9.99 June 7
Goblin Slayer Side Story: Year One GN 7Please Yen Press US$12.99 June 7
Ima Koi: Now I'm in Love GN 2Please Viz Media US$9.99 June 7
Interviews with Monster Girls GN 10Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 June 7
Konosuba - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! GN 13Please Yen Press US$12.99 June 7
Lost Lad London GN 1Please Yen Press US$14.99 June 7
Lovesick Ellie GN 4Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 7
Marginal Operation GN 10Please J-Novel Club US$14.99 June 7
The Men Who Created Gundam GNPlease Denpa US$21.95 June 7
Might as Well Cheat: I Got Transported to Another World Where I Can Live My Wildest Dreams! GN 3Please Seven Seas US$13.99 June 7
Monologue Woven For You GN 2 (color)Please Seven Seas US$14.99 June 7
MonsTABOO GN 1Please Yen Press US$12.99 June 7
Namekawa-san Won't Take a Licking! GN 1Please Seven Seas US$13.99 June 7
Orient GN 9Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 7
Sailor Moon: Naoko Takeuchi Collection GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 June 7
Shaman King Omnibus GN 9Please Kodansha Comics US$19.99 June 7
Snow White with the Red Hair GN 19Please Viz Media US$9.99 June 7
Sue & Tai-chan GN 4 (color)Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 June 7
A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School! GN 11Please Yen Press US$12.99 June 7
This Is Screwed Up But I Was Reincarnated as a GIRL in Another World! GN 1Please Seven Seas US$12.99 June 7
The Two of Them Are Pretty Much Like This GN 1Please Seven Seas US$13.99 June 7
Vampeerz: My Peer Vampires GN 1Please Denpa US$12.95 June 7
Vampire Dormitory GN 5Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 7
What Did You Eat Yesterday? GN 18Please Vertical US$12.95 June 7
Welcome Back, Alice GN 1Please Vertical US$12.95 June 7
World’s End Harem: Fantasia Academy GN 1Please Seven Seas US$13.99 June 7
Yona of the Dawn GN 36Please Viz Media US$9.99 June 7

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Abandoned Reincarnation Sage GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 7
Adachi and Shimamura GN 3Cite Yen Press US$6.99 June 7
Black Clover GN 29AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$6.99 June 7
Bofuri: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, So I’ll Max Out My Defense GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 7
Chainsaw Man GN 11Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 7
Changes of Heart GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 7
Chihayafuru GN 32Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 7
Girlfriend, Girlfriend GN 9Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 7
Ghost Reaper Girl GN 1Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 7
Ima Koi: Now I'm in Love GN 2Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 7
JOY GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 7
Konosuba - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! GN 13Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 7
Kounodori: Dr. Stork GN 24Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 7
Love After World Domination GN 4Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 7
Marginal Operation GN 13Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 June 8
Monologue Woven For You GN 2 (color)Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 7
My Master Has No Tail GN 6Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 7
Namekawa-san Won't Take a Licking! GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 7
Oh, Those Hanazono Twins GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 7
Penguin & House GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 7
The Saga of Lioncourt GN 1Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 June 8
The Shadows of Who We Once Were GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 7
Snow White with the Red Hair GN 19Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 7
Tashiro-kun, Why're You Like This? GN 1Please Animate US$6.99 June 7
A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School! GN 11Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 7
The Transcendent One-Sided Love of Yoshida the Catch GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 7
The Two of Them Are Pretty Much Like This GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 7
What Did You Eat Yesterday? GN 18Please Vertical US$7.99 June 7
Welcome Back, Alice GN 2Please Vertical US$10.99 June 7
Yona of the Dawn GN 36Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 7

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
By the Grace of the Gods Novel 9Please J-Novel Club US$14.99 June 7
The Eminence in Shadow Novel 4 (hardcover)Cite Yen Press US$19.99 June 7
The Faraway Paladin Novel 3.5 (hardcover)AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$19.99 June 7
In Another World With My Smartphone Novel 22Please J-Novel Club US$14.99 June 7
My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! Novel 10Please J-Novel Club US$14.99 June 7
Otherside Picnic Omnibus Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$22.99 June 7
The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Novel 6Please J-Novel Club US$14.99 June 7
Your Forma Novel 1Please Yen Press US$14.99 June 7

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy! Novel 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 9
Classroom of the Elite: Year 2 Novel 1Cite Seven Seas US$9.99 June 9
The Eminence in Shadow Novel 4AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$9.99 June 7
Forget Being the Villainess, I Want to be an Adventurer! Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 June 9
How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom Novel 16Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 June 7
A Late-Start Tamer's Laid-Back Life Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 June 6
Otherside Picnic Novel 7Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 June 7
Your Forma Novel 1Please Yen Press US$8.99 June 7

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles Switch gamePlease Sega US$59.99 June 10
Mario Strikers: Battle League Switch gameCite Nintendo US$59.99 June 10

