News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, June 5-11
posted on by Alex Mateo
Mobile Suit Gundam Narrative, BEM: BECOME HUMAN anime; Ghost Reaper Girl, MonsTABOO manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|5 Centimeters Per Second BDPlease
|GKIDS
|US$28.98
|June 7
|BEM: BECOME HUMAN BDCite
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$34.98
|June 7
|BTOOOM! BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$59.98
|June 7
|Children Who Chase Lost Voices BDPlease
|GKIDS
|US$28.98
|June 7
|Girl's High BDPlease
|Media Blasters
|US$29.99
|June 7
|House of Virgins DVD (adult)Please
|Adult Source Media
|US$24.95
|June 7
|Mobile Suit Gundam Narrative BDPlease
|Sunrise
|US$34.99
|June 7
|One Piece Season 11 Part 8 BD/DVDPlease
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$44.98
|June 7
|Only Yesterday BD/DVDPlease
|GKIDS
|US$24.98
|June 7
|The Place Promised in Our Early Days BDPlease
|GKIDS
|US$28.98
|June 7
|The Tale of the Princess Kaguya BD/DVDPlease
|GKIDS
|US$24.98
|June 7
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Adachi and Shimamura Graphic Novel (GN) 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|June 7
|Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 2 GN 3Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|June 7
|Black Clover GN 29AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|June 7
|Blade of the Immortal Deluxe Edition GN 6 (hardcover)Please
|Dark Horse
|US$49.99
|June 8
|Bofuri: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, So I’ll Max Out My Defense GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|June 7
|Cells at Work! Baby GN 4Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|June 7
|Chainsaw Man GN 11Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|June 7
|Ero Ninja Scrolls GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|June 7
|A Gentle Noble's Vacation Recommendation GN 5Please
|Tokyopop
|US$12.99
|June 7
|Ghost Reaper Girl GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|June 7
|Goblin Slayer Side Story: Year One GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|June 7
|Ima Koi: Now I'm in Love GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|June 7
|Interviews with Monster Girls GN 10Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|June 7
|Konosuba - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! GN 13Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|June 7
|Lost Lad London GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|June 7
|Lovesick Ellie GN 4Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 7
|Marginal Operation GN 10Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|June 7
|The Men Who Created Gundam GNPlease
|Denpa
|US$21.95
|June 7
|Might as Well Cheat: I Got Transported to Another World Where I Can Live My Wildest Dreams! GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|June 7
|Monologue Woven For You GN 2 (color)Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|June 7
|MonsTABOO GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|June 7
|Namekawa-san Won't Take a Licking! GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|June 7
|Orient GN 9Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 7
|Sailor Moon: Naoko Takeuchi Collection GN 2Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|June 7
|Shaman King Omnibus GN 9Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$19.99
|June 7
|Snow White with the Red Hair GN 19Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|June 7
|Sue & Tai-chan GN 4 (color)Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|June 7
|A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School! GN 11Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|June 7
|This Is Screwed Up But I Was Reincarnated as a GIRL in Another World! GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|June 7
|The Two of Them Are Pretty Much Like This GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|June 7
|Vampeerz: My Peer Vampires GN 1Please
|Denpa
|US$12.95
|June 7
|Vampire Dormitory GN 5Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 7
|What Did You Eat Yesterday? GN 18Please
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|June 7
|Welcome Back, Alice GN 1Please
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|June 7
|World’s End Harem: Fantasia Academy GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|June 7
|Yona of the Dawn GN 36Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|June 7
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Abandoned Reincarnation Sage GN 3Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 7
|Adachi and Shimamura GN 3Cite
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 7
|Black Clover GN 29AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 7
|Bofuri: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, So I’ll Max Out My Defense GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 7
|Chainsaw Man GN 11Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 7
|Changes of Heart GN 2Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 7
|Chihayafuru GN 32Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 7
|Girlfriend, Girlfriend GN 9Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 7
|Ghost Reaper Girl GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 7
|Ima Koi: Now I'm in Love GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 7
|JOY GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 7
|Konosuba - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! GN 13Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 7
|Kounodori: Dr. Stork GN 24Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 7
|Love After World Domination GN 4Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 7
|Marginal Operation GN 13Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|June 8
|Monologue Woven For You GN 2 (color)Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 7
|My Master Has No Tail GN 6Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 7
|Namekawa-san Won't Take a Licking! GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 7
|Oh, Those Hanazono Twins GN 2Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 7
|Penguin & House GN 3Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 7
|The Saga of Lioncourt GN 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|June 8
|The Shadows of Who We Once Were GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 7
|Snow White with the Red Hair GN 19Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 7
|Tashiro-kun, Why're You Like This? GN 1Please
|Animate
|US$6.99
|June 7
|A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School! GN 11Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 7
|The Transcendent One-Sided Love of Yoshida the Catch GN 2Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 7
|The Two of Them Are Pretty Much Like This GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 7
|What Did You Eat Yesterday? GN 18Please
|Vertical
|US$7.99
|June 7
|Welcome Back, Alice GN 2Please
|Vertical
|US$10.99
|June 7
|Yona of the Dawn GN 36Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 7
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|By the Grace of the Gods Novel 9Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|June 7
|The Eminence in Shadow Novel 4 (hardcover)Cite
|Yen Press
|US$19.99
|June 7
|The Faraway Paladin Novel 3.5 (hardcover)AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$19.99
|June 7
|In Another World With My Smartphone Novel 22Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|June 7
|My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! Novel 10Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|June 7
|Otherside Picnic Omnibus Novel 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$22.99
|June 7
|The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Novel 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|June 7
|Your Forma Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|June 7
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy! Novel 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 9
|Classroom of the Elite: Year 2 Novel 1Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 9
|The Eminence in Shadow Novel 4AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$9.99
|June 7
|Forget Being the Villainess, I Want to be an Adventurer! Novel 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|June 9
|How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom Novel 16Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|June 7
|A Late-Start Tamer's Laid-Back Life Novel 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|June 6
|Otherside Picnic Novel 7Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|June 7
|Your Forma Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|June 7
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles Switch gamePlease
|Sega
|US$59.99
|June 10
|Mario Strikers: Battle League Switch gameCite
|Nintendo
|US$59.99
|June 10