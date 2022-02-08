News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, February 6-12

Gintama THE VERY FINAL, Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU anime; Deadpool Samurai, 2.5 Dimensional Seduction manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Gintama THE VERY FINAL BD/DVDPlease Shout! Factory US$26.98 February 8
Hidamari Sketch Graduation BDCite Sentai Filmworks US$29.98 February 8
Highschool of the Dead Steelbook BDAnimeNewsNetwork Sentai Filmworks US$99.98 February 8
Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU Season 1 Part 1 BDPlease Funimation US$64.98 February 8
Josee, The Tiger and the Fish BD/DVDPlease Funimation US$39.98 February 8
Mushibugyō OVA BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$29.98 February 8
Princess Tutu Steelbook BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$129.98 February 8

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
2.5 Dimensional Seduction GN 1Please Seven Seas US$13.99 February 8
Alice in Bishounen-Land GN 1Cite Tokyopop US$12.99 February 8
Call of the Night GN 6AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$9.99 February 8
Cells at Work! Baby GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 February 8
Change World GN 1Please Viz Media US$12.99 February 8
Combatants Will Be Dispatched! GN 6Please Yen Press US$12.99 February 8
Days on Fes GN 4Please Yen Press US$12.99 February 8
Deadpool Samurai GN 1Please Viz Media US$9.99 February 8
Fullmetal Alchemist Fullmetal Edition GN 16 (hardcover)Please Viz Media US$19.99 February 8
Hayate the Combat Butler GN 39Please Viz Media US$9.99 February 8
The Hero Life of a (Self-Proclaimed) "Mediocre" Demon! GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 February 8
How Do We Relationship? GN 5Please Viz Media US$9.99 February 8
I'm Standing on a Million Lives GN 11Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 8
In Another World With My Smartphone GN 4Please Yen Press US$12.99 February 8
Komi Can't Communicate GN 17Please Viz Media US$9.99 February 8
Lovesick Ellie GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 8
Only the Flower Knows GN 1Please Digital Manga Publishing US$14.95 February 8
Perfect World GN 10Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 February 8
Peter Grill and the Philosopher's Time GN 7Please Seven Seas US$13.99 February 8
Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle - Another Beginning GNPlease Viz Media US$9.99 February 8
Seaside Stranger GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 February 8
The Seven Deadly Sins GN Box Set 1Please Kodansha Comics US$76.93 February 8
Shaman King Omnibus GN 7Please Kodansha Comics US$19.99 February 8
Skip and Loafer GN 3Please Seven Seas US$12.99 February 8
SUPER HXEROS GN 5Please Seven Seas US$13.99 February 8
Toppu GP GN 7Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 February 8
The Witch and the Beast GN 8Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 February 8
Yarichin Bitch Club GN 4Please Viz Media US$12.99 February 8
Yarichin Bitch Club Limited Edition GN 4Please Viz Media US$17.99 February 8

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Arakawa Under the Bridge GN 5Please Kodansha Comics US$13.99 February 8
Are You Lost? GN 9Cite Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 8
The Best of Attack on Titan: In Color GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$14.99 February 8
Blackguard GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 8
Call of the Night GN 6Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 8
Combatants Will Be Dispatched! GN 6Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 8
Days on Fes GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 8
Deadpool Samurai GN 1Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 8
Der Werwolf - The Annals of Veight -Origins- GN 5Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 February 9
Falling Drowning GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 8
Fungus and Iron GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 8
Giant Killing GN 29Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 8
Hayate the Combat Butler GN 39Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 8
How Do We Relationship? GN 5Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 8
I Can't Believe I Slept With You! GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 8
I Was Reincarnated with OP Invincibility, so I'll Beat 'em Up My Way as an Action-Adventurer GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 8
In Another World With My Smartphone GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 8
In the Clear Moonlit Dusk GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 8
It's That Reincarnated-as-a-Virus Story GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 8
Kase-san and... Yamada GN 7Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 8
Komi Can't Communicate GN 17Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 8
Monologue Woven For You GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 8
My Instant Death Ability Is So Overpowered, No One in This Other World Stands a Chance Against Me! —AΩ— GN 3Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 February 9
Perfect World GN 10Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 8
Peter Grill and the Philosopher's Time GN 7Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 8
Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle - Another Beginning GNPlease Viz Media US$6.99 February 8
Police in a Pod GN 9Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 8
Skip and Loafer GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 8
The Springtime of My Life Began with You GN 5Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 8
Tokyo Revengers GN 24Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 8
The Witch and the Beast GN 8Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 8
Yuri Is My Job! GN 8Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 8

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Baccano! Novel 18 (hardcover)Please Yen Press US$19.99 February 8
Fullmetal Alchemist: The Abducted Alchemist NovelCite Viz Media US$10.99 February 8
The Genius Prince's Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt, Hey, How about Treason? Novel 8AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$14.99 February 8
High School DxD Novel 6Please Yen Press US$14.99 February 8

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Baccano! Novel 18Please Yen Press US$9.99 February 8
Fantasy Inbound Novel 1Cite Yen Press US$6.99 February 11
Fullmetal Alchemist: The Abducted Alchemist NovelAnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$6.99 February 8
The Genius Prince's Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt, Hey, How about Treason? Novel 8Please Yen Press US$8.99 February 8
The Greatest Magicmaster's Retirement Plan Novel 12Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 10
The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter Novel 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 10
High School DxD Novel 6Please Yen Press US$8.99 February 8
A Late-Start Tamer's Laid-Back Life Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 February 11
Saint? No! I'm Just a Passing Beast Tamer! Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 February 9
The Strange Adventure of a Broke Mercenary Novel 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 10
The Tales of Marielle Clarac Novel 8Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 February 7

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Death end re;Quest 2 Switch gamePlease Idea Factory International US$49.99 February 8
Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMix - Cloud Version Switch gameCite Square Enix US$39.99 February 10
Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Cloud Version Switch gameAnimeNewsNetwork Square Enix US$49.99 February 10
Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind (DLC) Cloud Version Switch gamePlease Square Enix US$49.99 February 10

