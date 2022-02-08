News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, February 6-12
posted on by Alex Mateo
Gintama THE VERY FINAL, Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU anime; Deadpool Samurai, 2.5 Dimensional Seduction manga ship
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Gintama THE VERY FINAL BD/DVD
|Shout! Factory
|US$26.98
|February 8
Hidamari Sketch Graduation BD
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$29.98
|February 8
Highschool of the Dead Steelbook BD
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$99.98
|February 8
Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU Season 1 Part 1 BD
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|February 8
Josee, The Tiger and the Fish BD/DVD
|Funimation
|US$39.98
|February 8
Mushibugyō OVA BD
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$29.98
|February 8
Princess Tutu Steelbook BD
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$129.98
|February 8
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
2.5 Dimensional Seduction GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|February 8
Alice in Bishounen-Land GN 1
|Tokyopop
|US$12.99
|February 8
Call of the Night GN 6
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|February 8
Cells at Work! Baby GN 3
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|February 8
Change World GN 1
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|February 8
Combatants Will Be Dispatched! GN 6
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|February 8
Days on Fes GN 4
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|February 8
Deadpool Samurai GN 1
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|February 8
Fullmetal Alchemist Fullmetal Edition GN 16 (hardcover)
|Viz Media
|US$19.99
|February 8
Hayate the Combat Butler GN 39
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|February 8
The Hero Life of a (Self-Proclaimed) "Mediocre" Demon! GN 2
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|February 8
How Do We Relationship? GN 5
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|February 8
I'm Standing on a Million Lives GN 11
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 8
In Another World With My Smartphone GN 4
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|February 8
Komi Can't Communicate GN 17
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|February 8
Lovesick Ellie GN 2
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 8
Only the Flower Knows GN 1
|Digital Manga Publishing
|US$14.95
|February 8
Perfect World GN 10
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|February 8
Peter Grill and the Philosopher's Time GN 7
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|February 8
Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle - Another Beginning GN
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|February 8
Seaside Stranger GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|February 8
The Seven Deadly Sins GN Box Set 1
|Kodansha Comics
|US$76.93
|February 8
Shaman King Omnibus GN 7
|Kodansha Comics
|US$19.99
|February 8
Skip and Loafer GN 3
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|February 8
SUPER HXEROS GN 5
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|February 8
Toppu GP GN 7
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|February 8
The Witch and the Beast GN 8
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|February 8
Yarichin Bitch Club GN 4
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|February 8
Yarichin Bitch Club Limited Edition GN 4
|Viz Media
|US$17.99
|February 8
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Arakawa Under the Bridge GN 5
|Kodansha Comics
|US$13.99
|February 8
Are You Lost? GN 9
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 8
The Best of Attack on Titan: In Color GN 1
|Kodansha Comics
|US$14.99
|February 8
Blackguard GN 1
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 8
Call of the Night GN 6
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 8
Combatants Will Be Dispatched! GN 6
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 8
Days on Fes GN 4
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 8
Deadpool Samurai GN 1
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 8
Der Werwolf - The Annals of Veight -Origins- GN 5
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|February 9
Falling Drowning GN 1
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 8
Fungus and Iron GN 1
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 8
Giant Killing GN 29
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 8
Hayate the Combat Butler GN 39
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 8
How Do We Relationship? GN 5
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 8
I Can't Believe I Slept With You! GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 8
I Was Reincarnated with OP Invincibility, so I'll Beat 'em Up My Way as an Action-Adventurer GN 2
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 8
In Another World With My Smartphone GN 4
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 8
In the Clear Moonlit Dusk GN 3
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 8
It's That Reincarnated-as-a-Virus Story GN 2
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 8
Kase-san and... Yamada GN 7
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 8
Komi Can't Communicate GN 17
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 8
Monologue Woven For You GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 8
My Instant Death Ability Is So Overpowered, No One in This Other World Stands a Chance Against Me! —AΩ— GN 3
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|February 9
Perfect World GN 10
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 8
Peter Grill and the Philosopher's Time GN 7
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 8
Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle - Another Beginning GN
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 8
Police in a Pod GN 9
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 8
Skip and Loafer GN 3
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 8
The Springtime of My Life Began with You GN 5
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 8
Tokyo Revengers GN 24
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 8
The Witch and the Beast GN 8
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 8
Yuri Is My Job! GN 8
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 8
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Baccano! Novel 18 (hardcover)
|Yen Press
|US$19.99
|February 8
Fullmetal Alchemist: The Abducted Alchemist Novel
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|February 8
The Genius Prince's Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt, Hey, How about Treason? Novel 8
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|February 8
High School DxD Novel 6
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|February 8
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Baccano! Novel 18
|Yen Press
|US$9.99
|February 8
Fantasy Inbound Novel 1
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 11
Fullmetal Alchemist: The Abducted Alchemist Novel
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 8
The Genius Prince's Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt, Hey, How about Treason? Novel 8
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|February 8
The Greatest Magicmaster's Retirement Plan Novel 12
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 10
The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter Novel 6
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 10
High School DxD Novel 6
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|February 8
A Late-Start Tamer's Laid-Back Life Novel 2
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|February 11
Saint? No! I'm Just a Passing Beast Tamer! Novel 1
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|February 9
The Strange Adventure of a Broke Mercenary Novel 4
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 10
The Tales of Marielle Clarac Novel 8
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|February 7
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Death end re;Quest 2 Switch game
|Idea Factory International
|US$49.99
|February 8
Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMix - Cloud Version Switch game
|Square Enix
|US$39.99
|February 10
Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Cloud Version Switch game
|Square Enix
|US$49.99
|February 10
Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind (DLC) Cloud Version Switch game
|Square Enix
|US$49.99
|February 10