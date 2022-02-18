Manga Creator Kazuyoshi Torii Passes Away at 75

Manga creator Kazuyoshi Torii pased away at a Nagoya hospital on February 9 due to pancreatic cancer. He was 75. His family held a private funeral.

Torii was born in 1946 in the village of Katano, located in what it is now Okazaki City in Aichi Prefecture. He trained under Osomatsu-kun creator Fujio Akatsuka and debuted as a manga creator with the one-shot gag manga "Kuchinashi Inu" (Dog With No Mouth) in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in 1968. His first serialized work was Toilet Hakase , which debuted in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump in 1969. The manga became his signature work, with over 10 million copies in circulation.

His other manga included Robotta-kun , Uwasa no Tenkai , and Kutabare! Tō-chan . He also wrote scenarios for radio and television programs.

He moved back to Aichi after the 1980s and served as a professor at Aichi Shukutoku University for students who similarly aspired to be manga creators.



Sources: Nikkan Sports, Comic Natalie