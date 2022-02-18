News
Manga Creator Kazuyoshi Torii Passes Away at 75
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Manga creator Kazuyoshi Torii pased away at a Nagoya hospital on February 9 due to pancreatic cancer. He was 75. His family held a private funeral.
Torii was born in 1946 in the village of Katano, located in what it is now Okazaki City in Aichi Prefecture. He trained under Osomatsu-kun creator Fujio Akatsuka and debuted as a manga creator with the one-shot gag manga "Kuchinashi Inu" (Dog With No Mouth) in Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in 1968. His first serialized work was Toilet Hakase, which debuted in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 1969. The manga became his signature work, with over 10 million copies in circulation.
His other manga included Robotta-kun, Uwasa no Tenkai, and Kutabare! Tō-chan. He also wrote scenarios for radio and television programs.
He moved back to Aichi after the 1980s and served as a professor at Aichi Shukutoku University for students who similarly aspired to be manga creators.
Sources: Nikkan Sports, Comic Natalie