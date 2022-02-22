Fruits Basket -prelude- Compilation Film Earns 55 Million Yen in 1st 4 Days

Film tops mini-theater rankings in 1st weekend

The Mainichi Shimbun newspaper's Mantan Web site revealed on Tuesday that the Fruits Basket -prelude- compilation film earned 55 million yen (about US$479,000) from Friday through Monday, its first four days in theaters. The film sold 32,000 tickets in that time period.

The film opened in 25 theaters in Japan on Friday, and sold 20,000 tickets in its first two days to earn 33 million yen (about US$287,000). The film topped the mini-theater rankings for the weekend of February 19-20.

The film includes the Kyо̄ko to Katsuya no Monogatari (Kyо̄ko and Katsuya's Story) anime that centers on the backstory of Tohru's parents Kyoko and Katsuya, which the 2019-2021 series did not adapt. The film also includes new scenes — written specifically for the film by original manga creator Natsuki Takaya — depicting events from after the television anime's story. Additionally, filmgoers from February 18 to March 4 will receive a 20-page booklet with a 16-page epilogue manga story newly created by Takaya.

The 2019-2021 television anime's main staff at TMS Entertainment and main cast returned for the film. Miyuki Sawashiro voices Kyoko Honda and Yoshimasa Hosoya voices Katsuya Honda. The Blu-ray Disc release of the film became available on the same day it opened in theaters.

Ōhashi Trio performed the film's theme song "Niji to Kaito" (Rainbow and Kite).



Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web