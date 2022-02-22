Kaiketsu Zorori Anime's 3rd Series Reveals New Cast, Theme Songs, April 6 Premiere

The official website for Motto! Majime ni Fumajime Kaiketsu Zorori (More! Seriously Unserious Incredible Zorori), the new television anime based on Yutaka Hara 's Kaiketsu Zorori children's book series, revealed on Tuesday that the show's third series will premiere on April 6 at 7:00 p.m. on NHK E-TV. Bandai Namco Pictures is streaming a promotional video for the show.

The video features a new character, an adventurer girl named Mira. Aoi Yūki is voicing the character. Voice actor Kōichi Yamadera , who stars as Zorori, is performing the show's opening theme song "Daigyakuten Dokkoi SHOW." Yabai T-shirt Ya-san will perform the ending theme song "Zorori Rock!!!."

Bandai Namco Pictures and Ajia-do will again produce the animation.

Hara's books follow Zorori, a mischievous bandit fox who dreams of becoming the "King of Pranks." Zorori aims to "build his own castle and make a beautiful princess his wife," and he embarks on one misadventure after another with his two boar companions Ishishi and Noshishi.

This anime series that premiered in April 2020 was the first television anime of the books in 13 years. The show featured episodes with stories that did not appear in the previous books and adaptations. The anime also featured the new, original character Beat, Zorori's rival.

The anime's second series premiered on NHK E-TV in April 2021.

Hara began the book series in 1987. The books inspired a 1993 film, a 2004-2005 television anime series, another television anime from 2005 to 2007, and a second film in 2006. The earlier films were short works that screened with other anime, but the series then inspired four feature-length films in 2012, 2013, 2015, and 2017.

Sources: Motto! Majime ni Fumajime Kaiketsu Zorori 's website, Comic Natalie



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.