BookWalker Global Lists English Release of Ranking of Kings Manga by BookLive

1st 4 volumes scheduled to launch on February 25

BookWalker Global is listing an English release for Sōsuke Tōka 's Ranking of Kings ( Ōsama Ranking ) manga by e-book publisher BookLive. The first four volumes are scheduled to launch on the service on February 25 at 3:00 a.m. EST.

Tōka has been serializing the manga on the user-submitted manga website Manga Hack and other venues since May 2017. Kadokawa published the 12th compiled book volume on December 10.

The web manga centers around Bojji, a deaf, powerless prince who cannot even wield a children's sword. As the firstborn son, he strives hard and dreams of becoming the world's greatest king. However, people mutter about him behind his back as "a good-for-nothing prince" and "no way he can be king."

Bojji is able to make his first ever friend, "Kage" (shadow) — a literal shadow on the ground who somehow understands Bojji well. (Kage is a survivor of the Kage assassin clan that was all but wiped out. No longer a killer, Kage now makes ends meet by stealing.) The story follows Bojji's coming-of-age as he meets various people in his life, starting with his fateful encounter with Kage.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered on October 14, and will run for two continuous cours (quarters of the year). Funimation is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan and is also streaming an English dub.

Source: BookWalker Global