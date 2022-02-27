Miyuki Nakayama's Blend-S Manga Ends in 3 Chapters

Manga launched in 2014, inspired TV anime in 2017

The Rakuten retailer's listing of the April issue of Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Carat magazine features a cover of the issue that states that Miyuki Nakayama 's Blend S manga will end in three chapters. The magazine will ship on Monday.

Sol Press announced its license of the manga in 2020, and it describes the story:

While looking for a part-time job, Sakuranomiya Maika finds herself hired by a café where each waitress plays a different character type. She's got a pretty scary look in her eyes, so for her role, she's asked to play a sadist. As it turns out—and much to her surprise—she's actually quite good at it! Just what sorts of strange, fun situations await her at her new post? Find out in BLEND･S!

Kadokawa 's BookWalker Global online manga and light novel service ended downloads of the manga and others licensed by Sol Press on February 21 "as requested by the original Japanese publishers." The California Secretary of State's website lists Sol Press as FTB Forfeited, which means the business was suspended or forfeited by the Franchise Tax Board for failure to meet tax requirements.

The manga debuted as a guest series in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Carat magazine in 2013, and Nakayama launched it as a regular series in 2014. Houbunsha released the seventh volume in March 2021.

The manga inspired a 12-episode television anime adaptation that premiered in October 2017. Aniplex of America streamed the show on Crunchyroll as it aired, and also released the series on Blu-ray Disc in 2018.

Source: Rakuten