Square Enix Unveils The Diofield Chronicle Real-Time Strategy RPG

Square Enix announced on Wednesday that Lancarse is developing a new real-time strategy RPG titled The Diofield Chronicle , which will ship for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC via Steam this year. Square Enix is streaming both an English and a Japanese trailer.

English Trailer:



Japanese Trailer:



Square Enix describes the game's story:

The era of myths gives way to an era of great turmoil… The world of men is mired in upheaval, as an age of war rages for years on end. A mercenary band arise from amidst the flames and the chaos, they who's fated deeds will be sung of in ages yet to come. But when all is said and done, will the name "Blue Fox" come to be a byword for hope or darkest tragedy?

The game's story centers on a war between a militant empire and a coalition of nations resisting the empire's advances. In a deadlock in the war, the two sides turn their attention the island of Diofield, where an isolationist kingdom holds vast quantities of Jade, a necessary resource for magic. Both the empire and the alliance make their moves to claim the island's supply of Jade.

The game features a real-time tactical combat system, where selecting units pauses the game and brings up menus for units to take action. Players will be able to select which missions to tackle, while also choosing how ot train and equip their units prior to battle.

Source: The Diofield Chronicle game's website