'3-byo Ato, Yajū' AnimeFesta Anime's Ad Reveals April 3 Premiere

Anime based on "teens love" manga features 2 voice casts

The official website for the television anime of Coa Momose 's 3-byō Ato, Yajū. : Gōkon de Suma ni Ita Kare wa Midara na Nikushoku Deshita (3-Seconds Later, A Wild Beast.: The Man in the Corner at the Mixer Was Indecently Carnivorous) manga began streaming a commercial for the show on Monday that reveals that the show will premiere on April 3.

As in many of the previous AnimeFesta (formerly ComicFesta Anime and Anime Zone ) projects, the new anime credits two different voice casts for the anime's on-air and premium versions:

Ryo Nakamura is directing the anime at Staple Entertainment , and Date Tsuyama is writing the scripts. Kuribayashi-Waeisu-Jūgo is designing the characters. Taeko Ōgi is serving as the chief animation director. Hiromi Nishiyama is directing the sound at Studio Mausu .

The AnimeFesta service will stream the on-air version for free and the mature premium version for a charge on Sundays at 24:00 (effectively, Mondays at 12:00 a.m.). The show will then run on the Tokyo MX and BS11 channels on Sundays at 25:00 (effectively, Mondays at 1:00 a.m.), and the on-air version will also stream on AnimeFesta 's YouTube channel.

The "teens love" manga 3-byō Ato, Yajū. centers on Tsumugi, a female college student who carries trauma from an aggressive man in her past. She meets Kaname at a mixer she requested specifically for unaggressive "herbivore"-type men. She and Kaname hit it off, and Kaname resembles Tsumugi's older brother a little bit, so she relaxes her guard around him. Kaname, however, feigns to be a "herbivore"-type man, but is in reality an aggressive "carnivore"-type man, and he can change his demeanor in an instant.