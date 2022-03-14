News
'3-byo Ato, Yajū' AnimeFesta Anime's Ad Reveals April 3 Premiere
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The official website for the television anime of Coa Momose's 3-byō Ato, Yajū.: Gōkon de Suma ni Ita Kare wa Midara na Nikushoku Deshita (3-Seconds Later, A Wild Beast.: The Man in the Corner at the Mixer Was Indecently Carnivorous) manga began streaming a commercial for the show on Monday that reveals that the show will premiere on April 3.
As in many of the previous AnimeFesta (formerly ComicFesta Anime and Anime Zone) projects, the new anime credits two different voice casts for the anime's on-air and premium versions:
- Shōgo Yano (on-air) and Kaiōraku (premium) as Kaname Tōjō
- Riho Sugiyama (on-air) and Eikan-Shokora (Chocolat) (premium) as Tsumugi Kume
- Yūya Hirose (on-air) and Yūma Aoi (premium) as Yūto Azusawa
Ryo Nakamura is directing the anime at Staple Entertainment, and Date Tsuyama is writing the scripts. Kuribayashi-Waeisu-Jūgo is designing the characters. Taeko Ōgi is serving as the chief animation director. Hiromi Nishiyama is directing the sound at Studio Mausu.
The AnimeFesta service will stream the on-air version for free and the mature premium version for a charge on Sundays at 24:00 (effectively, Mondays at 12:00 a.m.). The show will then run on the Tokyo MX and BS11 channels on Sundays at 25:00 (effectively, Mondays at 1:00 a.m.), and the on-air version will also stream on AnimeFesta's YouTube channel.
The "teens love" manga 3-byō Ato, Yajū. centers on Tsumugi, a female college student who carries trauma from an aggressive man in her past. She meets Kaname at a mixer she requested specifically for unaggressive "herbivore"-type men. She and Kaname hit it off, and Kaname resembles Tsumugi's older brother a little bit, so she relaxes her guard around him. Kaname, however, feigns to be a "herbivore"-type man, but is in reality an aggressive "carnivore"-type man, and he can change his demeanor in an instant.
Source: 3-byō Ato, Yajū.: Gōkon de Suma ni Ita Kare wa Midara na Nikushoku Deshita anime's website via Ota-Suke