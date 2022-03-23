News
Pacific Rim: The Black Anime's Final Season Reveals Images, April 19 Debut on Netflix
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Netflix also reveals story summary for new season
Netflix revealed on Wednesday that it will release the second and final season of its Pacific Rim: The Black anime series on April 19. Netflix also revealed several screenshots from the new season.
Netflix describes the second season:
In the epic series conclusion of Pacific Rim: The Black (S2), the journey is far from over. Our brave siblings Taylor and Hayley still hope to reach the safety of Sydney aboard Atlas Destroyer, the scaled-down training Jaeger left behind when Australia was evacuated. With teenage assassin Mei and the mysterious human/kaiju hybrid bOy joining Taylor and Hayley, this makeshift family must cross a dangerous territory controlled by the bloodthirsty cult Sisters of the Kaiju. These zealots, led by the enigmatic High Priestess, are convinced that bOy is their long-awaited Messiah and will stop at nothing to indoctrinate him into their dark circle – something Hayley would sacrifice everything to prevent.
The first season had seven half-hour episodes and debuted worldwide in March 2021.
Polygon Pictures (BLAME!, Godzilla: Kaijū Wakusei film trilogy) is producing the 3D-animated series based on the live-action Pacific Rim films. Craig Kyle and Greg Johnson are the co-showrunners on the series by Legendary Entertainment.
Source: Press release