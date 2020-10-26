Netflix Teases Pacific Rim: The Black Anime Series for 2021

Netflix Anime Festival 2020 announced the Pacific Rim: The Black anime series for 2021 and released its first teaser screenshots, shown below:

Polygon Pictures ( BLAME! , Godzilla: Kaijū Wakusei film trilogy) will produce the 3D-animated series based on the live-action Pacific Rim films. Craig Kyle and Greg Johnson are the co-showrunners on the series by Legendary Entertainment , and the story will "follow two siblings - an idealistic teenage boy and his naïve younger sister - who are forced to pilot an abandoned Jaeger across a hostile landscape in a desperate attempt to find their missing parents."