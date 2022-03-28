Bandai Namco Entertainment Reveals New One Piece Odyssey PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, PC Game

Trailer streamed for game launching in 2022

The One Piece News -News Coo Online- livestream revealed on Monday a new game for the franchise titled One Piece Odyssey for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam . The game will launch in 2022. The livestream unveiled a trailer, which previews a new character:

ILCA ( Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl ) is developing the JRPG, and Bandai Namco Entertainment is producing it. Original manga creator Eiichiro Oda is credited for the original story and character/monster designs. Motoi Sakuraba ( Tales of series) is composing the music.

The One Piece manga centers on Monkey D. Luffy, an aspiring pirate who, like many other pirates, dream of claiming the legendary "One Piece" treasure left behind by a legendary pirate. He gathers a crew and a ship and explores the Grand Line in search of the treasure, while also confronting rival pirates and government navies along the way.

Oda began serializing the One Piece manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump manga on July 19, 1997. The 57th volume had a first printing of 3 million copies, a national industry record, in March 2010. The 67th volume had a first printing of 4.05 million copies, the new national industry record, in August 2012. The manga won the 41st Japan Cartoonist Awards in 2012, and set a Guinness World Record in 2015 for "the most copies published for the same comic book series by a single author."

The manga's 100th compiled book volume launched in Japan in September 2021, and the 101st volume shipped in December 2021. Shueisha will publish the 102nd volume on April 4. Oda published the 1,000th chapter in January 2021.

The ongoing anime adaptation premiered in 1999. The anime's 1,000th episode debuted in November 2021. The franchise also has an upcoming anime film titled One Piece Film Red that will open on August 6.

Sources: One Piece News -News Coo Online- livestream, Bandai Namco Entertainment 's YouTube channel



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.