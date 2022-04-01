Monster Hunter Riders Smartphone Game Ends Service on June 16

Free-to-play RPG launched in February 2020

CAPCOM announced on Thursday it will end service on its Monster Hunter Riders smartphone game on June 16 at 12:00 p.m. JST. CAPCOM halted purchase of the in-game "orb" currency on Thursday.

The game launched in Japan in February 2020.

Monster Hunter Riders is a free-to-play role-playing game with in-app purchases. The story takes place on the Felgia continent, where humans and monsters coexist. Hundreds of years have passed since the "Great Calamity" hit this land. The game's monsters include Rathalos, Zinogre, Rathian, Nargacuga, Lagiacrus, Lagombi, Yian Garuga, and Barioth.



