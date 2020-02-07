Monster Hunter Riders Smartphone Game Launches in February

Promo video streamed for free-to-play RPG

CAPCOM announced on Thursday that it will launch its Monster Hunter Riders game for iOS and Android devices in February. The company began streaming a promotional video.

The game's official website will reveal more information on Monday.

Monster Hunter Riders will be a free-to-play role-playing game with in-app purchases. The story takes place on the Felgia continent, where humans and monsters coexist. Hundreds of years have passed since the "Great Calamity" hit this land. The game's monsters include Rathalos, Zinogre, Rathian, Nargacuga, Lagiacrus, Lagombi, Yian Garuga, and Barioth.

The official website streamed a gameplay trailer on January 27.

CAPCOM 's Monster Hunter World game launched worldwide on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in January 2018. The game had shipped 13.1 million copies as of last June.

The Monster Hunter World: Iceborne expansion launched for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One last September, and launched for PC via Steam on January 9. The expansion has a combined shipments and digital sales number of 2.5 million copies as of last September.

Sources: Monster Hunter Riders game's website and Twitter account, 4Gamer (Chihiro)