Ichijinsha announced on Tuesday that the previously announced manga adaptation of Bandai Namco Entertainment 's [email protected] Starlit Season game is now canceled due to "certain circumstances." Ichijinsha added that it attempted as much as it could to find a way to publish the manga, but decided in the end that it had no choice but to cancel the manga.

The game's official website announced the manga in October 2021. sohin was named as the manga's artist.

The game shipped on PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam in October 2021. The game marks the 15th anniversary of The [email protected] franchise , and it features characters from The [email protected] , The [email protected] Cinderella Girls , The [email protected] Million Live! , and The [email protected] : Shiny Colors .

In the game's story, idols from the four games will combine to form Project Luminous. The idols compete in the big Starlit Season festival to determine the idol unit who will get to perform at the opening of the new Starlit Dome. The player is a producer for 765 Production who returns to Japan after completing overseas training. After returning to the entertainment agency's office, the company's president Junjirō Takagi informs the player that other companies are assembling special idol units to participate in Starlit Season. As Takagi explains that many agencies are already preparing, he puts the player in charge of creating a new unit for 765 Production to participate in the festivities. From various idols and their producer, Project Luminous begins.

Sources: Ichijinsha, The [email protected] franchise 's website via Yaraon!



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.