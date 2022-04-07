Doraemon Co-Creator Fujiko Fujio A Passes Away at 88

Manga creator and Doraemon co-creator Fujiko Fujio A (real name Motoo Abiko ) passed away on Thursday morning at his residence in Kawasaki, Tokyo. He was 88.

Police responded to a call that reported someone had collapsed at about 8:40 a.m. at the artist's residence, but Fujiko had already passed away by the time officers arrived at the scene. Police are investigating the particulars of Fujiko's death, but noted that a cursory examination revealed that Fujiko did not sustain any suspicious injury or wounds.

Fujiko Fujio A is perhaps best known for his collaboration with Fujiko F. Fujio (real name Hiroshi Fujimoto ) under the collective pseudonym Fujiko Fujio . The duo penned the world-famous Doraemon manga about the titular robot cat from the future and his friendship with the boy Nobita. The manga ran from 1970 to 1996. The pair worked together before parting in 1987, with Abiko taking the Fujiko Fujio A pseudonym, and Fujimoto taking the Fujiko Fujio F (later Fujiko F. Fujio ) pseudonym. Fujimoto passed away in 1996. Doraemon has launched one of the most successful children's media franchises in the world, inspiring numerous anime films and three separate television anime runs, the third of which began in 2005 and is still ongoing and remains one of the most highly rated anime on Japanese television week after week.

Motoo Abiko also penned a number of successful manga series, including Ninja Hattori-kun , Kaibutsu-kun , Pro Golfer Saru , and Warau Salesman . Ninja Hattori-kun inspired a television anime that ran from 1981 to 1987, three anime films from 1982 to 1984, and a live-action film in 2004. Kaibutsu-kun inspired two television anime that ran from 1968 to 1969 and 1980 to 1982, respectively, as well as two anime films in 1981 and 1982. Pro Golfer Saru inspired a 1982 TV anime special, a television anime that ran from 1985 to 1988, and two anime films in 1986 and 1987. Warau Salesman inspired a television anime that ran from 1989 to 1992, as well as The Laughing Salesman NEW , a 2017 television anime that represents the latest adaptation of his individual work.

Source: TBS via Hachima Kikō