In the Heart of Kunoichi Tsubaki Anime Reveals 3 More Cast Members
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The official Twitter account for the television anime of Sōichirō Yamamoto's In the Heart of Kunoichi Tsubaki (Kunoichi Tsubaki no Mune no Uchi) manga revealed three more cast members on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, including:
Makoto Koichi as Aogiri
Rio Tsuchiya as Shakuyaku
Konomi Kohara as Rindō
The anime will premiere on the Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and BS11 channels on April 9 at 24:00 (effectively, April 10 at midnight), and it will also run on MBS and Chukyo TV.
The "no-boys-allowed kunoichi (female ninja) comedy manga" centers on the titular Tsubaki Kunoichi, the best student in her school. She lives in a village of women with the rule that they cannot have contact with men. However, she has a curiosity about men that she cannot reveal.
Yūko Natsuyoshi plays the title character Tsubaki, the head of the Dog Team (Inu-Han).
The cast also includes:
- Miyari Nemoto as Sazanka, the short Dog Team member younger than Tsubaki
- Sayumi Suzushiro as Asagao, the complete opposite of Sazanka in stature and personality
- Yumi Uchiyama as Hana
- M.A.O as Konoha
- Aya Yamane as Benisumomo
- Manaka Iwami as Mizubashō
- Miyu Tomita as Tōwata
- Marika Kōno as Hinagiku
- Maria Naganawa as Kubushi
- Yō Taichi as Oniyuri
- Hina Yomiya as Mokuren
- Hiyori Kono as Hо̄senka
- Yūki Hirose as Tsuwabuki
- Kana Ichinose as Tachiaoi
- Mayu Mineda as Higuruma
- Reina Kondo as Hagi
- Ikumi Hasegawa as Shion
- Hikaru Tohno as Suzuran
- Aoi Koga as Ajisai
- Mayu Minami as Fuk
- Ayaka Nanase as Itadori
- Misaki Watada as Ume
- Minami Tanaka as Kikyō
- Madoka Asahina as Uikyō
- Moe Kahara as Hasu
- Yūki Takada as Suzushiro
- Yuka Nukui as Higuri
- Saya Aizawa as Kagetsu
- Aya Saitō as Mukuge
- Eri Yukimura as Hototogisu
- Fairouz Ai as Sumire
- Ayaka Asai as Azami
- Honoka Inoue as Tanpopo
- Natsumi Kawaida as Dokudami
The staff revealed one new cast member daily for 35 consecutive days.
Takuhiro Kadochi (episode director for My Hero Academia) is directing the series at CloverWorks. Konomi Shugo (Aikatsu Friends!, Tropical-Rouge! Precure) is in charge of the series scripts. Yousuke Okuda (Is the order a rabbit?) is designing the characters. Yūsuke Shirato (Kochoki, Lost Song) is composing the music.
Female rock band The Peggies perform the opening theme song "Highlight - Highlight."
Aniplex is recruiting composers and artists to produce different versions of the ending theme song "Akane-gumi Katsudо̄ Nisshi ~Inuhan~." Winners receive 90,000 yen (about US$795), and their theme song variations will be featured on the show. The voice actors perform all versions of the ending theme.
Yamamoto's (Teasing Master Takagi-san) manga launched in Gessan (Monthly Shonen Sunday) magazine in January 2018.
Source: In the Heart of Kunoichi Tsubaki anime's Twitter account