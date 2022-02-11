The Peggies Perform In the Heart of Kunoichi Tsubaki Anime's Opening Song

Character visuals unveiled for April anime

The staff for the television anime of Sōichirō Yamamoto 's In the Heart of Kunoichi Tsubaki ( Kunoichi Tsubaki no Mune no Uchi ) manga announced on Saturday that female rock band The Peggies will perform the opening "Highlight - Highlight." The single for "Highlight - Highlight" will launch on April 20.

The staff also unveiled visuals of the series' various characters:

The anime will debut in April.

The "no-boys-allowed kunoichi (female ninja) comedy manga" centers on the titular Tsubaki Kunoichi, the best student in her school. She lives in a village of women with the rule that they cannot have contact with men. However, she has a curiosity about men that she cannot reveal.

Yūko Natsuyoshi plays the title character Tsubaki, the head of the Dog Team (Inu-Han).

The cast also includes:

Miyari Nemoto as Sazanka, the short Dog Team member younger than Tsubaki

Sayumi Suzushiro as Asagao, the complete opposite of Sazanka in stature and personality

Takuhiro Kadochi (episode director for My Hero Academia ) is directing the series at CloverWorks . Konomi Shugo ( Aikatsu Friends! , Tropical-Rouge! Precure ) is in charge of the series scripts. Yousuke Okuda ( Is the order a rabbit? ) is designing the characters. Yūsuke Shirato ( Kochoki , Lost Song ) is composing the music.

Aniplex is recruiting composers and artists to produce different versions of the ending theme song "Akane-gumi Katsudо̄ Nisshi ~Inuhan~." Winners will receive 90,000 yen (about US$795), and their theme song variation will be featured on the show. Voice actors will perform all versions of the ending theme.

Yamamoto's manga launched in Gessan ( Monthly Shonen Sunday ) magazine in January 2018. Shogakukan published the manga's sixth volume on November 12.

Yamamoto launched the Teasing Master Takagi-san manga in Gessan mini , the accompanying booklet to Shogakukan 's Gessan ( Monthly Shonen Sunday ) magazine, in 2013. After Yamamoto finished serializing his Fudatsuki no Kyōko-chan manga in Gessan in June 2016, Teasing Master Takagi-san moved to Gessan in July 2016. The manga has a cumulative total of over 10 million copies in circulation.

The first television anime based on the Teasing Master Takagi-san manga premiered within the "Anime no Me" programming block in January 2018, and it also adapted Yamamoto's Ashita wa Doyōbi manga as segments within the show. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed the series with an English dub . The second television anime season premiered in July 2019. The season debuted on Netflix in December 2019. The third season, titled Karakai Jōzu no Takagi-san 3 , premiered on January 7. The film will open in Japan in 2022.

