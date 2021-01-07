Sore Demo Ayumu wa Yosetekuru Manga Gets TV Anime in 2022

Manga creator Sōichirō Yamamoto revealed on his Twitter account on Friday that his Sore Demo Ayumu wa Yosetekuru (Even So, Ayumu Approaches) manga is receiving a television anime adaptation. The official YouTube channel for Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine began streaming a promotional video for the manga that reveals that anime will premiere in 2022.

The manga commemorates Weekly Shōnen Magazine 's 60th anniversary. The romantic comedy story centers on shogi, a Japanese variant of chess.

Yamamoto launched the series in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in March 2019. Kodansha published the fifth compiled book volume on October 16.

Yamamoto and Kamio Fukuchi's Kaijū no Tokage (The Monster Lizard) manga debuted in Akita Shoten 's Bessatsu Shōnen Champion magazine in April 2019 and ended on July 10.

Yamamoto launched the Teasing Master Takagi-san manga in Gessan mini , the accompanying booklet to Shogakukan 's Gessan ( Monthly Shonen Sunday ) magazine, in 2013. After Yamamoto finished serializing his Fudatsuki no Kyōko-chan manga in Gessan in June 2016, Teasing Master Takagi-san moved to Gessan in July 2016.

The Teasing Master Takagi-san manga inspired a television anime that premiered in January 2018. This anime also adapted Yamamoto's Ashita wa Doyōbi manga as segments within the show. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed the series with an English dub . The anime's second season premiered last July. Netflix debuted the anime in December 2019.

Shogakukan published the Teasing Master Takagi-san manga's 14th compiled book volume on August 12. Yen Press is releasing the manga in English.

Yamamoto is also drawing the ongoing Kunoichi Tsubaki no Mune no Uchi (Inside Tsubaki Kunoichi's Heart) manga, which launched in Gessan in January 2018. Shogakukan published the manga's fifth volume on August 12.