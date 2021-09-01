Teasing Master Takagi-san Anime Confirms 3rd Season, Film in 2022

3rd season debuts in January 2022

The official website for the television anime based on Sōichirō Yamamoto 's Teasing Master Takagi-san ( Karakai Jōzu no Takagi-san ) manga confirmed on Wednesday that the anime is getting a third season as well as a film.

The third season, titled Karakai Jōzu no Takagi-san 3 , will debut in January 2022. The film will open in Japan in 2022.

The third season will feature a returning staff, including director Hiroaki Akagi at Shinei Animation . Aya Takano is returning as character designer, and scriptwriters Aki Itami , Kanichi Katou , and Hiroko Fukuda are also returning. Yuiko Ōhara will perform the opening theme song.

Shogakukan had previously listed the two new projects late last month.

The first television anime based on the manga premiered within the "Anime no Me" programming block in January 2018, and it also adapted Yamamoto's Ashita wa Doyōbi manga as segments within the show. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed the series with an English dub. The second television anime season premiered in July 2019. The season debuted on Netflix in December 2019.

Funimation describes the story:

Tired of being mercilessly teased by his classmate Takagi, Nishikata has vowed to get her back and successfully tease the girl that's made him blush countless times. After all, if you blush, you lose! But getting vengeance isn't so easy when every attempt blows up in his face. Will Nishikata ever make Takagi blush or will he gain something more fulfilling from his bumbling attempts?

Yen Press is releasing the manga in English.

Karakai Jōzu no Takagi-san VR 1&2 Gakki (Teasing Master Takagi-san VR 1st and 2nd Semester), an expanded version of the virtual reality (VR) anime of the manga, launched for the Oculus Quest last December.