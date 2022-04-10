Square Enix Announces Kingdom Hearts IV Game, Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link Smartphone Game

Final installment in Kingdom Hearts Dark Road smartphone game to release in August 2022

Square Enix announced at a 20th anniversary event on Sunday for its Kingdom Hearts franchise that it is developing the Kingdom Hearts IV game. The video below introduces the game as part of the "Lost Master Arc."

The event also revealed the Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link smartphone game, which will have a closed beta test later this year. Lastly, the event revealed that the final story installment in the Kingdom Hearts Dark Road smartphone game will release in August.

The franchise celebrated its 20th anniversary on March 28.

Square Enix most recently launched the Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue , and Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind games for Nintendo Switch via cloud on February 10.

Square Enix 's Kingdom Hearts Union χ [Cross] and Kingdom Hearts Dark Road smartphone games were both originally supposed to end service in May 2021, but Kingdom Hearts Union χ [Cross] released its final story on June 2021 instead and both games switched to offline mode in the same month. Both games are available in one app. Square Enix had planned to release a new story update for the offline version of Kingdom Hearts Dark Road last winter, but has delayed the update due a "major scenario addition."

Square Enix released the Kingdom Hearts III game in January 2019 in Japan and the West for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The game had shipped more than 5 million copies worldwide, including digital sales, as of February 2019, and is the fastest-selling title in the history of the franchise. The "Re Mind" DLC launched in January 2020.

Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory , the first rhythm action game in the franchise, launched for the Switch, PS4, and Xbox One in the West and in Japan in November 2020, and was previously the only title in the series available for the Switch.

The franchise also includes manga and light novel adaptations of the games, which Yen Press releases in English.